There's nary a fashionable red carpet event in America without one of the Gossip Girl cast in attendance. Last night it was Leighton Meester's turn to fly the GG flag, and she did so in perfect style, wearing this peachy look from the spring/summer Chloe collection which she teamed with Louboutins and Bulgari jewellery. "I love Chloe," she told InStyle, "I wear it on the red carpet and it just makes me feel so comfortable and still all dolled-up without seeming like I tried to hard." The Gossip Girl has turned her hand to music and has just found out she has scored a record deal " I've been celebrating since I found out. The sound is going to be an electro pop edgy dance."Keep those ears pricked!