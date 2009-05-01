5 Mar 2018
Chloe Boutique Launch, LA
1. Kate Bosworth, Hannah MacGibbon and Chloe Sevigny, Chloe Boutique Launch 24/04/09
Actresses Kate Bosworth and Chloe Sevigny flanked head designer Hannah MacGibbon at the Chloe boutique launch in Los Angeles last night. Each of the girls donned a different look from the label's collections, with MacGibbon going for the daring leather shorts that Gywneth Paltrow recently wore in black. MacGibbon is the British designer who was poached from Valentino by former Chloe Creative Director, Phoebe Philo. MacGibbon took the helm at Chloe in Spring 2008 and showed her debut collection for the label in Paris in Autumn the same year. Thus far we've loved everything she's designed for the fashion house from the scallop-edged shorts to the delectable handbags that have made the top of our lust-have arm candy list.
2. Kate Bosworth Chloe Boutique Launch 24/04/09
How cute does Kate Bosworth look in her Chloe get up? Kate spent all last weekend hanging out with boyfriend James Rousseau at the Coachella Festival but there wasn't a trace of festival gear in this glamorous ensemble. The actress wore a chiffon maxi-skirt in palest yellow and carried the delightful Mira bag from Chloe's Automne collection.
3. Zoe Saldana Chloe Boutique Launch 27/04/09
The gorgeous Zoe Saldana has just hit cinemas in the Star Trek film. Her appearance at the Chloe boutique opening in Los Angeles was about as far from science fiction as she could manage as she donned this ultra-feminine look from the spring/summer collection. The flower-shaped cut outs and tie waist gave the outfit a summery vibe.
4. Leighton Meester Chloe Boutique Launch 27/04/09
There's nary a fashionable red carpet event in America without one of the Gossip Girl cast in attendance. Last night it was Leighton Meester's turn to fly the GG flag, and she did so in perfect style, wearing this peachy look from the spring/summer Chloe collection which she teamed with Louboutins and Bulgari jewellery. "I love Chloe," she told InStyle, "I wear it on the red carpet and it just makes me feel so comfortable and still all dolled-up without seeming like I tried to hard." The Gossip Girl has turned her hand to music and has just found out she has scored a record deal " I've been celebrating since I found out. The sound is going to be an electro pop edgy dance."Keep those ears pricked!
5. Rachel Zoe at the Chloe Boutique Launch 24/04/09
Stylist to Hollywood's hottest, Rachel Zoe made a perfectly styled appearance at the Chloe boutique opening. The diminutive fashionista donned a black one-shouldered maxi-dress that was very much in keeping with her boho-luxe style and teamed it with wrist-fuls of shiny bangles, statement earrings and an out-sized clutch.
6. January Jones Chloe Boutique Launch 24/04/09
It's remarkable how different January Jones looked from her Madmen character, Betty Draper, when she hit the Chloe boutique party in Los Angeles last night. There wasn't a prom dress in sight as she floated in wearing this soft, drapey dress with with wide obi belt. Ms Jones's beauty regime was bang up to date as she sported pink lipstick and strong brows, both key looks from the spring/summer 09 catwalks.
7. Camilla Belle Chloe Boutique Launch 24/04/09
Camilla Belle was her gorgeous self as she joined Kate Bosworth, Chloe Sevingy and a collection of America's hottest actresses at the Chloe boutique launch. The actress opted for a simple black tunic-style dress which she teamed with a black cocktail ring and neon pink nails.
8. Agyness Deyn and Daveigh Chase Chloe Boutique Launch 24/04/09
Agyness Deyn was the Brit girl in the house last night and eschewed a girly red carpet look preferring to wear a black ensemble topped with a tartan scarf. Supermodel Aggy spent the evening hanging out with Big Love actress, Daveigh Chase.
9. Chloe Sevigny Chloe Boutique Launch 24/04/09
Style maven Chloe Sevigny donned a super-skimpy playsuit (by Chloe, natch) and was stopped by a flurry of photographers as she walked the red carpet who cooed over her sexy outfit. Showing her demure side she turned round and blushed, saying "Oh, stop!"
