5 Mar 2018
Children's Champions Awards
-
1. CHILDRENS AWARDS Denise Van Outen
Bloomin' beautiful! Denise Van Outen showed off her pregnancy curves in a pretty purple jersey dress and contrasting orange heels.
-
2. CHILDRENS AWARDS Louise Redknapp, Jamie Redknapp
Undoubtedly the most stylish couple of the night, Louise and Jamie Redknapp were picture-perfect as they stepped out at the Children's Champion Awards. While Jamie opted for a so-now grey suit, Louise was gorgeous in a monochrome floral-print dress by Stella McCartney.
-
3. CHILDRENS AWARDS Joe McElderry
Aww. X Factor winner Joe McElderry arrived on the red carpet in a cool leather jacket and lace-up boots.
-
4. CHILDRENS AWARDS Kirsty Gallacher
Kirsty Gallacher channelled a Grecian vibe in her draped black minidress, which she teamed with strappy ankle boots by Carvela.
-
5. CHILDRENS AWARDS Emma Bunton
Emma Bunton was among the judges, also including Sarah Brown, Christine Bleakley and Peter Andre, who chose the winners of the Children's Champion Awards from nominations made by the public. She looked stunning in a printed, bold-shouldered dress with an obi waist belt and patent heels.
-
6. CHILDRENS AWARDS Abbey Clancy
Wow! Abbey Clancy took our breath away in a blush-pink silk dress with a thigh-high split and stylish Louboutins.
-
7. CHILDRENS AWARDS George Lamb
Presenter George Lamb arrived with a very pretty guest in spring's harem pants.
-
8. CHILDRENS AWARDS Nikki Sanderson
Coronation Street star Nikki Sanderson turned up to show her support for the Children's Champion Awards, and was cute in a bodycon dress and waist belt with 80s-style shoe boots.
-
9. CHILDRENS AWARDS Melinda Messenger
I'm a Barbie girl! Melinda Messenger looked like every little girl's dream in a glittering pink halterneck dress with tumbling blonde curls.
-
10. CHILDRENS AWARDS Sammy Winward
Sammy Winward was fashion-forward in a water-print bodycon dress.
-
11. CHILDRENS AWARDS Angela Griffin
Angela Griffin rocked this season's one-shoulder trend in a lilac, draped floor-sweeper.
-
12. CHILDRENS AWARDS Jedward
Jedward hit the red carpet together at the Children's Champion Awards, and both boys were still sporting their high-rise hairstyles.
-
13. Louisa Lytton
The Bill star Louisa Lytton stepped up the wow factor in a striking floor-sweeper with an oversized ruby-red clutch.
-
14. CHILDRENS AWARDS Kelly Holmes
Athlete Kelly Holmes showed off her ultra-trimmed body in a one-shouldered navy number teamed with black heels.
-
15. CHILDRENS AWARDS Zoe
Former Blue Peter presenter Zoe Salmon was sexy in a traffic-stopping red dress with a pretty printed waist sash. Matching peep-toes and lippie finished the look.
-
16. CHILDRENS AWARDS Kara
Kara Tointon worked this season's neutral shades and draped trend in a pretty, floaty cream mini and matching strappy heels.
-
17. CHILDRENS AWARDS Lucy Benjamin
I'm a Celebrity... star Lucy Benjamin was chic in an all-black ensemble.
CHILDRENS AWARDS Denise Van Outen
Bloomin' beautiful! Denise Van Outen showed off her pregnancy curves in a pretty purple jersey dress and contrasting orange heels.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018