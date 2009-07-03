5 Mar 2018
Cheryl Cole's Birthday Party
1. Party 020709 Cheryl Cole's Birthday CC and Ashley
Cheryl Cole was the true party princess as she turned up to her 26th birthday bash in a stunning fringed mini-dress by Alexander McQueen and nude patent Christian Louboutin sling-back heels. The sheer revealing dress complimented her petite figure, showing off her washboard stomach (which we're sure like us, you're all quite jealous of!) and just about the right amount of cleavage. Instead of her usual Rapunzel-like hair extensions, Cheryl opted for a slicked backed do, with a long ponytail over one shoulder.
2. Party 020709 Cheryl Cole's Birthday Simon Cowell
Simon Cowell grinned as he made his way to the Fitzrovia Club for fellow X Factor judge, Cheryl Cole's birthday. The music mogul was zooming around London last night as he spent the other half of the evening hanging out with Kate Moss and Philip Green at Beth Ditto's launch party.
3. Party 020709 Cheryl Cole's Birthday Dannii Minogue
X Factor judge Dannii Minogue was escorted into the club wearing a one-shoulder shiny ruffled dress and certainly looked set to party!
4. Party 020709 Cheryl Cole's Birthday Louis Walsh
X Factor judge Louis Walsh on the other hand looked more like he was dressed to go down to the local pub than out to a glamorous party! Well at least the somewhat grumpy X Factor judge was all smiles as he headed into the club.
5. Party 020709 Cheryl Cole's Birthday Emma Bunton
Enjoying a night off from looking after baby Beau, Emma Bunton radiated in a chic combo of black open button shirt and blue pencil skirt.
6. Party 020709 Cheryl Cole's Birthday Diana Vickers
X Factor, runner up Diana Vickers was excited to party with her former mentor, Cheryl Cole. Wearing a green, white and pink striped T-shirt dress, the X-factor contestant was typically quirky cool.
7. Party 020709 Cheryl Cole's Birthday Kimberley Walsh
Glowing from a recent holiday, Cheryl's band mate and bessie friend Kimberley Walsh radiated in a hot pink dress, cinched at the waist with a bronze belt.
8. Party 020709 Cheryl Cole's Birthday Nicola Roberts
Another Girls Aloud bandmate, Nicola Roberts arrived to celebrate CC's birthday. Nicola complimented her red hair with a green frilly dress by Paul & Joe and pillar box red nails.
9. Party 020709 Cheryl Cole's Birthday Holly Willoughby and husband Dan Baldwin
X Factor presenter Holly Willoughby and hubby Dan Baldwin joined the celebrities at Cheryl Cole's Birthday party. New mum Holly opted for a black and white animal print number which was complimented by her hubby's sleek grey blazer and crisp white shirt look.
10. Party 020709 Cheryl Cole's Birthday CC and Ashley
Cheryl Cole arrived all smiles with hubby Ashley Cole keen to drag the party girl away from the paps and into the Fitzrovia club where they were celebrating. Clutching her Furla bag close, CC gave the cameras one last smile before heading into the party.
11. Party 020709 Cheryl Cole's Birthday CC and Ashley
The party was clearly already in full swing for couple Cheryl and Ashley Cole as they danced in the back of the cab on the way to Chezza's big birthday bash at the Fitzrovia Club.
Party 020709 Cheryl Cole's Birthday CC and Ashley
