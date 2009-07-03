Cheryl Cole was the true party princess as she turned up to her 26th birthday bash in a stunning fringed mini-dress by Alexander McQueen and nude patent Christian Louboutin sling-back heels. The sheer revealing dress complimented her petite figure, showing off her washboard stomach (which we're sure like us, you're all quite jealous of!) and just about the right amount of cleavage. Instead of her usual Rapunzel-like hair extensions, Cheryl opted for a slicked backed do, with a long ponytail over one shoulder.