5 Mar 2018
Cheryl Cole launches Promise ring for de Grisogono
Cheryl Cole looked stunning in her Elie Saab embellished gold mini cocktail dress and brown Louboutin shoes combo.
The Promise ring is specially designed to be worn on the little finger and is a collaboration between creative jeweller Fawaz Gruosi, founder of de Grisogono and Cheryl Cole. It features rose gold and blackened silver, cut to spell the word 'promise'.
Cheryl Cole shows off her Promise ring and her manicured nails.
Aww! Girls Aloud reunited, well not all of them but we're loving that her old band mates came to support Cheryl! They all look divine in their embellished frocks.
We're a big fan of Diana Vickers here at InStyle, she doesn't play safe when it comes to fashion and we like that! Here she is wearing a short sleeved mini dress revealing a bit of body through the sheer panelling at the side. Ooh err!
Selena Gomez arrived at the party wearing printed leggings and a simple black jumper. We love the huge bow on the belt and her dark vampy nails too - she is definitely one to watch for style.
Wow! Check out Cheryl Cole's lashes. Her bronzed glow and super long locks ensure she looks picture perfect.
Ooh could this be the start of a lovely new friendship? Cheryl Cole poses with Sir Philip Green of Arcadia fame and fortune.
Fellow X Factor judge Louis Walsh came to support his friend and was all smiles with interior designer Kelly Hoppen.
Donna Air turned up to the Promise party wrapped up in her winter coat! Her bright yellow clutch makes her outfit pop!
