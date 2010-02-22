5 Mar 2018
Chanel Pre-BAFTA 2010 Party
"CHANEL Colin Firth, Carey Mulligan
BAFTA stars Colin Firth and Carey Mulligan were both razor-sharp at the Chanel party. We just adore Carey's stunning embellished, button-fronted LBD. Super-stylish.
2. CHANEL Thandie Newton and Gabourey Sidibe
Precious star Gabourey Sidibe enjoyed her new-found fame at the Chanel BAFTA party. The star donned a pleated navy dress, while fellow partygoer Thandie Newton opted for on-trend lace and gold-soled heels.
3. CHANEL Lily Allen
Pretty as a picture: Lily Allen looked adorable in a leaf-print Chanel shift dress as she enjoyed the pre-BAFTA party at Annabels. We love this look.
4. CHANEL Claire Danes
At the Chanel pre-BAFTA do, Claire Danes worked glam-gothic chic in a lacy LBD.
5. CHANEL Yasmin Le Bon, Simon Le Bon
Aww. Still so in love after all these years, Simon Le Bon nuzzled up to wife Yasmin at the Chanel BAFTA bash.
6. CHANEL Lily Allen
She just won a Brit Award, and Lily Allen put her music skills to work as she took to the decks at the Chanel pre-BAFTA bash.
7. CHANEL Rachel Stevens and Alex Bourne
How cute is Rachel Stevens' monochrome stripy mini? The singer posed for pics with her beau Alex Bourne at the Chanel pre-BAFTA bash, and we fell in love with her gorgeous fringe.
8. CHANEL Tom Ford, Colin Firth and Simon Le Bon
A Single Man director Tom Ford, its star Colin Firth and singer Simon Le Bon were suited and booted for the Chanel pre-BAFTA bash at Annabels in London.
9. CHANEL Kristin Scott Thomas and Isla Fisher
Definitely, Maybe star Isla Fisher was pretty in a grey leather jacket and turquoise earrings as she enjoyed the Chanel pre-BAFTA party with Kristen Scott Thomas.
10. CHANEL Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson brought some A-list American glamour to the Chanel-hosted pre-BAFTA party at Annabels in London, and the singer rocked a bulky black chain necklace.
11. CHANEL Colin Firth and Paloma Faith
At the Chanel pre-BAFTA party, Colin Firth cosied up to singer Paloma Faith, who chanelled an 80s look with black lacy gloves.
