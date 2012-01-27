Chanel Numeros Prives Party

Rachel Zoe, who was one of the stars picked up by private jet from LA, tweeted about the experience from start to finish, kicking off with a pic of her and supermodel Dree Hemingway hopping on the plane and ending with “Only Chanel can do Vegas like tonight. Perfect evening with great friends and fashion. Ended with blackjack! Way fun!” The uber-stylist attended the party with her hubby Rodger.