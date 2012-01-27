Alexa Chung, Diane Kruger, Jessica Alba and Rachel Zoe boarded private Chanel jets to Las Vegas where they partied in style all night long!
Chanel Numeros Prives Party
-
1. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba was monochrome perfection in a contrast pencil dress at the Chanel party in Vegas. The starlet added bold red lips to really make the graphic look pop.
-
2. Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung hit the Chanel party in Las Vegas in an ice blue tweed minishift complete with an adorable ruffled skirt. Even her black bow shoes were darling. The Brit fashionista joined stars including Jessica Alba and Diane Kruger at the bash, where she hit the decks for a spot of DJing.
-
3. Diane Kruger
Looking radiant as always, Diane Kruger opted for an iridescent number to the Chanel bash, finishing off the look with strappy metallic sandals and a fresh-faced make-up look.
-
4. Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung was guest DJ for the night, hitting the decks in her powder blue tweed minidress.
-
5. Rachel Zoe
Hollywood stylist Rachel Zoe worked a black caped maxi-dress complete with a sparkling statement necklace. Perfect for any magpie!
-
6. Lily Collins
Mirror Mirror starlet Lily Collins looked every inch the Snow White at the Chanel dinner with her raven locks and ivory skin.
-
7. Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman
Rachel Zoe, who was one of the stars picked up by private jet from LA, tweeted about the experience from start to finish, kicking off with a pic of her and supermodel Dree Hemingway hopping on the plane and ending with “Only Chanel can do Vegas like tonight. Perfect evening with great friends and fashion. Ended with blackjack! Way fun!” The uber-stylist attended the party with her hubby Rodger.
-
8. Dree Hemingway
Supermodel Dree Hemingway opted for a bright yellow tube dress topped with a rust-coloured cardi.
-
9. Cash Warren and Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren made a cute couple at the party.
-
10. Alexa Chung
Following her turn on the decks, Alexa Chung took to the dance floor with American actress Shiva Rose as fellow A-listers cheered on the tangoing pair.
-
11. Poppy Delevigne
Poppy Delevigne and stylist Carlos Mota had a little fun with the Chanel stickers on their dinner table.
-
12. Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung and fashion editor Derek Blasberg sat front row, centre to take in the Chanel fashion parade.
-
13. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba and fashion writer Derek Blasberg review the night on the digi camera.
-
14. Diane Kruger
Looking Sixties chic, Diane Kruger looked hesitant to join the Chanel crew on the dance floor.
-
15. Poppy Delevigne
British model and Chanel fan Poppy Delevigne looked lovely in lace in a plunging number. We adore her wavy hairstyle and bright red lippy, too!
-
16. Leigh Lezark
DJ and fashionista Leigh glitzed things up in a Twenties-style sequin-encrusted drop-waist gown.
-
17. Caroline Sieber
Caroline Sieber worked the printed trend in a blue and white midi dress with ruffled sleeves.
