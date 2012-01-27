Chanel Numeros Prives Party

Chanel Numeros Prives Party
Rex
by: Maria Milano
27 Jan 2012

Alexa Chung, Diane Kruger, Jessica Alba and Rachel Zoe boarded private Chanel jets to Las Vegas where they partied in style all night long!

