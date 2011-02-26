5 Mar 2018
Chanel New York Party!
All eyes were on Sarah Jessica Parker as she hit the Chanel SoHo re-launch party in New York. Wearing a pale pink and black striped Chanel dress with sparkly blazer, SJP finished her look with a pair of Pre A/W 10 Alexander McQueen strappy black platform shoes. Carrie would be proud!
Diane Kruger wore a gorgeously girly blue and black Chanel ruffle dress teamed with loose tousled waves. She matched blue-grey and balck shoe boots with her look to give it a tougher edge. Perfect!
Gossip Girl star Blake Lively went for stripes and diamonds in this sparkly black and purple high-necked Chanel dress.
Alexa Chung can do no wrong in the style stakes and this chic monochrome look is no exception! Teaming her daisy-embellished minidress with a centre-parted tousled up-do and her killer pins, no one does effortless quite like Alexa.
InStyle’s September cover girl Rachel Bilson went for an edgier look than her usual laidback LA chic. The OC actress wore a stunning white, metallic fringed minidress with black ankle-boot heels.
Wow! Leighton Meester never puts a foot wrong in the style stakes and this black minidress with textured skirt and metallic necklace is no exception! We love the simplicity of Leighton’s look with her glam up-do and defined eyes.
Gossip Girl hunk Chace Crawford looked groomed to the max in a crisp suit with checked open-necked shirt and slicked back hair. Power brogues gave his look a Don Draper edge.
Claire Danes worked gorgeous statement monochrome blazer with jeans and black boots at the Chanel party in New York.
Liv Tyler went for an all black, boyish ensemble in a super hot pantsuit teamed with brogue correspondent flats. Her centre-parted waves gave her that elfin look we love so much!
It wouldn’t be a party without queen stylist Rachel Zoe! She was at the Chanel boutique opening dressed in Chanel monochrome with fierce statement earrings. Her arm-candy was hubby Rodger Berman!
Model Leigh Lezark turned heads at the Chanel SoHo party in a jaw-dropping black chiffon dress with sequined red square details.
Karl Lagerfeld and Diane Kruger were clearly enjoying each other’s company at the Chanel party in SoHo! The pair are close pals and it’s often been said that the stunning actress is Karl’s muse – it’s not hard to see why!
Showing off her curves in a sheer lace dress and blue velvet cape, all eyes were on Daisy Lowe at the Chanel party. Working her gothic-boho look to perfection, Daisy added her trademark quirky touch with vintage-style jewellery black heels.
Chanel Iman hit her namesake’s party teaming a hot red Chanel handbag with a grey sparkly striped flowing minidress. Spagetti strap heels with statement panels added extra glamour.
Gorgeous model Lily Donaldson worked laidback chic in a pair of ultra short denim cut-offs and cream blazer over a white tee. A simple pendant and top knot bun gave her a minimalist look.
Model Erin Wasson wore a stunning white, cut-out floor-length billowing dress with her trademark curls falling into loose waves. She added a long-chain pendant to give her look an edgy twist.
Lost star Maggie Grace kept her look simple in a black halterneck dress at the Chanel party. She slicked her hair into a bouffant up-do and teamed with drop earrings and a slick of red lips.
Model Doutzen Kroes let her enviable legs do the talking in this super cute black sweater dress and black heeled boots.
Cute model Jessica Stam went for a flowing black handkerchief top, belted at the waist, teamed with a tight black mini. A statement silver fringed necklace finished the look.
Petra Němcová also worked the Chanel monochrome look in a crisp white pencil skirt and double-breasted belted shirt. Red lips and a Chanel handbag were the only accessories she needed!
Model Angela Lindvall gave a nod to classic Chanel in this black and white minidress and tights ensemble. Loose flowing locks give her a girly edge.
