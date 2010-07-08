5 Mar 2018
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
-
1. CHANEL Leighton Meester
Leighton Meester looked right at home in the front row at Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11. We're loving her Chanel pre-autumn 2010 leather dress.
-
2. CHANEL Blake Lively
Blake Lively was a summer vision in her tiered floral Chanel Resort 2011 dress at the Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11 show in Paris.
-
3. CHANEL Leighton and Clemence
Leighton Meester posed for pics alongside her new Gossip Girl co-star, Clemence Poesy, and both ladies looked gorgeous in Chanel.
-
4. CHANEL Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba was sitting pretty as she enjoyed her front row seat at the Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11 show in Paris.
-
5. CHANEL Milla Jovovich
Milla Jovovich attended the Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11 show in a feather-fringed grey shift dress with silver peep-toe mid-heels.
-
6. CHANEL 070710 Poppy Delivigne
Poppy Delevigne toughened up her pleated LBD with fierce armour-plated boots.
-
7. CHANEL Leighton Meester
We loved Leighton Meester's leather Chanel pre-autumn 2010 embellished dress so much, we made our InStyle Look of the Day!
-
8. CHANEL Blake front row
It was all smiles front row at Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11 as Blake Lively and Anna Wintour took in the show in style.
-
9. CHANEL Guinness
Daphne Guinness donned a high-drama dove-grey ensemble with beautiful beading for the Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11 show in Paris.
-
10. CHANEL Alba camera
Jessica Alba turned the cameras from herself to the magnificent Chanel Haute Couture 2010/11 show. We're just in love with her stunning ensemble.
-
11. CHANEL Karl Lagerfeld
Designer Karl Lagerfeld to took the runway in a smart blazer and jeans for his end-of-show applause.
-
12. CHANEL Jessica Alba full
Sigh. How gorgeous does Jessica Alba look? She dazzled at the Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11 show in a voluminous white dress with Louboutin mesh shoe boots and a skinny red belt.
-
13. CHANEL Natalia
Model Natalia Vodianova was chic at the Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11 show in a navy velvet mini and bow-embellished chunky heels.
-
14. CHANEL Claire and Hugh
Actor Hugh Dancy and his gorgeous wife Clare Danes arrived at the show looking rather dapper in Armani.
-
15. CHANEL Claire Danes
Actress Clare Danes glimmered and shimmered in an ombre pastel-coloured Armani Privé strapless dress.
-
16. CHANEL Lion
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
-
17. CHANEL Baptiste
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
-
18. CHANEL 3
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
-
19. CHANEL 1
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
-
20. CHANEL 4
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
-
21. CHANEL 5
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
-
22. CHANEL 6
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
-
23. CHANEL 2
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
-
24. CHANEL 7
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
-
25. CHANEL 8
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
-
26. CHANEL 9
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
-
27. CHANEL 10
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
-
28. CHANEL 16
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
-
29. CHANEL 17
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
-
30. CHANEL 11
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
-
31. CHANEL 12
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
-
32. CHANEL 13
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
-
33. CHANEL 18
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
-
34. CHANEL 19
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
-
35. CHANEL 14
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
-
36. CHANEL 20
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
-
37. CHANEL 21
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
-
38. CHANEL 15
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
-
39. CHANEL 22
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
-
40. CHANEL 28
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
-
41. CHANEL 27
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
-
42. CHANEL 26
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
-
43. CHANEL 25
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
-
44. CHANEL 24
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
-
45. CHANEL 23
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
-
46. CHANEL 35
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
-
47. CHANEL 31
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
-
48. CHANEL 30
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
-
49. CHANEL 34
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
-
50. CHANEL 33
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
-
51. CHANEL 29
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
-
52. CHANEL 32
Chanel Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
