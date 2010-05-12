5 Mar 2018
Chanel Cruise Collection and Party
1. CHANEL CRUISE Diane
Actors Diane Kruger and Gaspard Ulliel brought more than a touch of silver screen glamour to Karl's Cruise Collection show.
2. CHANEL CRUISE mod 1
The Chanel Cruise Collection was unveiled at dusk in the ambient setting of a French café with red lacquered tables. As ever, the presentation had something of the theatre about it and models who had been basking in the sun on mahogany boats strutted along the port, looking for a table on the terrace.
3. CHANEL CRUISE Leigh
Leigh Lezark, the New York stylista, sure does get around the fashion world and headed to St Tropez to get a glimpse of the latest Chanel offerings. She sported a sleek two-tone dress for her appearance at Karl's Cruise Collection show.
SEE LEIGH LEZARK IN KARL LAGERFELD'S SHORT FILM - REMEMBER NOW
4. CHANEL CRUISE mod 2
Beachwear got a makeover with these jewelled cage dresses worn over bikinis with beaded espadrilles and fringed bags.
5. Chanel Cruise Vanessa and Karl
Face of Chanel Vanessa Paradis joined an unusually colourful Karl Lagerfeld on the promenade at the Cruise presentations.
6. CHANEL CRUISE mod 4
Riviera style was at its most chic in Karl Lagerfeld's Chanel 2010 Cruise Collection as models showed off relaxed pant suits in pastel hues. This petal-pink outfit came topped with statement pearl necklace and matching chain-handled quilted bag.
7. CHANEL CRUISE Baptiste Giabiconi
Karl's current fave, the deliciously chiselled French male model, Baptiste Giabiconi, struck a laidback pose on a St Tropez boat.
SEE BAPTISTE GIABICONI IN KARL LAGERFELD'S SHORT FILM REMEMBER NOW
8. CHANEL CRUISE Josh and Diane
Karl Lagerfeld's Cruise Collection shows have a habit of cropping up in exotic locations. We've had New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Venice but for 2010 the Kaiser chose Saint Tropez. Chanel fan Diane Kruger joined the throng with beau Joshua Jackson in the southern French town wearing a sparkling sequin black minidress for the occasion.
9. CHANEL CRUISE mod 3
Muted nudes made a chic appearance on relaxed, flared pants and waterfall front jackets.
10. CHANEL CRUISE mod 5
It was classic Chanel with typically on-trend twists as the signature Chanel suit was reworked in putty colours and worn with shorts and bare legs… All the better to show off those fabulous knee-high gladiator sandals.
11. CHANEL CRUISE mod 6
Swimwear was ultra-sexy as models showed off barely-there peek-a-boo swimsuits with daisy prints.
12. CHANEL CRUISE mod 7
There was swimwear for the girly girls as well as the sultry sirens with frilly bikinis in pink gingham worn with layers of bold beads.
13. CHANEL CRUISE Karl and mods
As the show came to a close, Karl Lagerfeld walked the runway with his Cruise clad models n the balmy St Tropez evening.
14. CHANEL Diane Kruger
How gorgeous? We just love this flirty feminine look on Diane Kruger, who exudes confidence and good times in her pretty Chanel ensemble and trilby hat.
15. CHANEL Vanessa and Karl
Looking smart-casual in jeans and a lacy cream top, Vanessa Paradis joined Karl Lagerfeld at the screening of his short film, Remember Now, in St. Tropez.
16. CHANEL Joshua and Diane
So cute, not to mention stylish! Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger enjoyed a game of boules before Karl Lagerfeld's Remember Now screening, and both stars were looking on fine form. Joshua worked the cropped turned-up trouser trend, while Diane was stunning in a cream Chanel skirt and black accessories.
17. CHANEL Vanessa
Vanessa Paradis showed off her trademark gap as she beamed broadly at a game of boules at Places des Lices in St Tropez, before heading off to a presentation of Karl Lagerfeld's short film, Remember Now.
18. CHANEL Karolina Kurkova
Supermodel Karolina Kurkova joined a host of stars in a fun-filled game of boules before hitting Karl Lagerfeld's Remember Now screening. She was cute in pumps, black shorts and a mushroom-coloured trilby.
19. CHANEL Georgia May Jagger
Bardot-lookalike Georgia May Jagger rocked up to the Remember Now screening in buckle boots and an oversized polka-dot shirt.
