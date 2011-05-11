5 Mar 2018
Chanel Cruise Collection 2011-12, Cap D’Antibes
-
The Gossip Girl-turned Chanelle Mademoiselle strutted her stuff in a sculpted sequinned jacket and micro-mini skirt. The perfect ensemble for her uber-toned pins!
The Harry Potter princess made some serious fashion magic in this buttercup yellow tweed and feathered frock designed by Mr Lagerfeld for Chanel.
Oooh, check out Alexa Chung working the midi length to perfection with this frothy pink number! A messy pony keeps the look from being overly girly.
The ex-OC star is one of Karl Lagerfeld's favourite style ingenues, so it was no surprise to see her in the crowd at the Chanel fashion show. The pint-sized fashionista kept things edgy in leather shorts and an oversized blazer.
Vanessa Paradis was just one of the many front rowers at the Chanel autumn/winter fashion show and was back for another dose of mouth-watering tweed at the unveiling of the ultra-pretty cruise collection.
Sheer continues to be a big story for next season. Here, a floral embroidered dress gets a sexy makeover courtesy of see-through panels.
Clemence Poesy and Blake Lively were inseparable at the Chanel show - the Gossip Girls ran to embrace each other on arrival and were spotted giggling side-by-side all night.
Another of Chanel's models and muses, Vanessa Paradis, put in an appearance at the show and summer party. Mrs Johnny Depp was spotted alongside actress Anna Mugalis, both clad in chic LBDs.
A parade of models in delicate chiffon maxi-dresses took to the catwalk at the finale of the show.
Britain was exceptionally represented at the Chanel show at the Hotel Du Cap, with model fashionistas Laura Bailey and Poppy Delevigne joining Alexa Chung in the super-stylish crowd.
Despite the heat, the Chanel designer was clad in his signature high-collared shirt and black suit combo.
Blake Lively, who is the face of the Chanel Mademoiselle handbags, has clocked up several red carpet appearances in Karl Lagerfeld's designs lately, including the Met Ball where the uber-designer was her date!
Singing legend Bryan Ferry provided the musical entertainment for the evening.
