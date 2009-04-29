5 Mar 2018
Chanel After Show Party, Paris
1. Moss Lagerfeld Allen Chanel Party 10/03/09After yet another delectable show for Chanel earlier on during the day (which following collections for Fendi and his own label, made it his third this month, how does he find the time?) Karl Lagerfeld invited all his esteemed guests to celebrate with him at a lavish Parisian party that evening. Kate Moss and Lily Allen were two such guests who swapped from one gorgeous Chanel oufit to another to join the fashionable bash at the fashion house's ultra exclusive couture salon on Rue Cambon.
2. Hack Lepere Chanel Party 10/03/09Jefferson Hack was co-host for the evening, arriving with his beautiful fiancé Anouck Lepere on his arm — who was decked out head to toe in her finest Chanel. The editor had organised the party at the Chanel Haute Couture Salon alongside Karl Lagerfeld to also celebrate the launch of his new publication: ‘Another Fashion Book.’
3. Jovovich Pinto Chanel Party 10/03/09In true Chanel style, it was monchrome all round at the star-studded after show party. For Freida Pinto, it had been a fresh white structured frock by day, which she swapped for a glam and glittering black blazer and sleek LBD by night. It’s just been style hit after hit for the Slumdog Millionaire starlet of late, and in our eyes she really can do no wrong. The actress was supping on champers and having a giggle with fellow fashionista Milla Jovovich during the evening.
4. Pinto Largerfeld Chanel Party 10/03/09It seems we weren't the only ones admiring Freida Pinto's style… Karl Lagerfeld thought the actress looked so good in one of his creations that he simply had to stop her for a snap himself. We predict a lucrative friendship blossoming…
5. Lagerfeld Moss Chanel Party 10/03/09Having been the centre of a media scrum earlier on in the day at the Chanel show, Kate Moss braved the photographers again to put in an appearance at the after party, and celebrate the success of the show with Karl Lagerfeld. The supermodel had swapped her flared trouser suit for a squared shouldered boucle jacket, which she whipped off half way through the night to reveal the slinkiest of jumpsuits with a deep plunging neckline, accessorised with layered jewellery aplenty.
6. Ronson Hack Chanel Party 10/03/09You know you're in for a good night when Mark Ronson is behind the decks. The musician was playing resident DJ for the evening, but was subjected to some backseat DJing by party co-host Jefferson Hack.
7. Jovovich Chanel Party 10/03/09Milla Jovovich certainly seemed to approve of the choice of music, dancing alongside the DJ booth all night. The model-come-actress-come-designer was sporting a draping asymmetric top over wet look leggings and peep-toe heels, with a gold tassled band round her thigh.
8. Allen Chanel Party 10/03/09Mark Ronson wasn't the only guest to hit the decks during the night, Lily Allen may have had her glad rags on, but that didn't stop her mucking in and spinning a few tunes. The Smile singer took over for a while to give Mark a rest and keep the glamorous guests happy. Other music throughout the night was also provided courtesy of Michel Gaubert and Lily’s ex, Seb Chew. Wonder if there are any hard feeling there?
9. Zoe Chanel Party 10/03/09Stylist to the stars Rachel Zoe also put in an appearance at the Paris party to mingle with the other glamorous guests. The queen of perfectly put together ensembles, Rach glammed up her skinnies to the max with a shimmering tunic top, cropped fur jacket and embellished clutch.
10. Moss Pilati Chanel Party 10/03/09Just how glam can one party get? Kate Moss was flitting amongst designers left right and centre as she had a quick turn on the dance floor with Stefano Pilati. La Moss, who arrived at the party with boyfriend Jamie Hince, was no doubt discussing Stefano's ultra-sophisticated new collection for Yves Saint Laurent, which he'd shown the previous evening.
