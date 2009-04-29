After yet another delectable show for Chanel earlier on during the day (which following collections for Fendi and his own label, made it his third this month, how does he find the time?) Karl Lagerfeld invited all his esteemed guests to celebrate with him at a lavish Parisian party that evening. Kate Moss and Lily Allen were two such guests who swapped from one gorgeous Chanel oufit to another to join the fashionable bash at the fashion house's ultra exclusive couture salon on Rue Cambon.