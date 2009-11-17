5 Mar 2018
CFDA Fashion Fund Awards
-
1. Party 171109 cfda Nicole Kidman and Alber Elbaz
It was a fashion fabulous soiree last night as a host of A listers including Nicole Kidman, Alexa Chung, Coco Rocha, Poppy Delevigne and Georgina Chapman got dolled up in their most stylish garms for the fashion awards of the years. Guest of honour Nicole Kidman wore a tiered white dream of a dress and was joined by Alber Elbaz as they made their way into the room full of models, fashion editors and stylish celebrities.
-
2. Party 171109 cfda Karen Elson, Jessica Szohr and Jessica Stam
Brit model Karen Elson joined Gossip Girl Jessica Szohr and model Jessica Stam at the glam soiree. Each girl looked totally on-trend but each in their own, individual way.
-
3. Party 171109 cfda Alexa Chung and Jason Wu
Just HOW gorgeous does Alexa Chung look? Our fave TV girl appears to have undergone something a New York makeover for the ultra-fashionable CFDA awards… Minus the standard four inch heels of course. She joined hot young designer Jason Wu at the party.
-
4. Party 171109 cfda Coco Rocha
The maxidress lives on… Catwalk beauty Coco Rocha worn her floor-skimming gown with heaps of necklaces and a slick of scarlet lipstick.
-
5. Party 171109 cfda Poppy Delevigne
Poppy Delevigne took her London style stateside in this print dress with fitted tuxedo jacket and fringed bag. Love those heels!
-
6. Party 171109 cfda Mark Ronson
Music producer Mark Ronson got dressed up in his own dapper style and was joined by his girlfriend.
-
7. Party 171109 cfda Alexa Chung in coat
Alexa wrapped up in her fab faux fur leopard print coat as she hit the New York streets.
-
8. Party 171109 cfda Cassie
Songstress Cassie kept her cool in a silver and black striped bustier dress teamed with zip front heels.
-
9. Party 171109 cfda Chanel Iman
Chanel Iman worked a serious fashion look of thigh-high leather boots and a very spiky ring.
-
10. Party 171109 cfda Jessica Stam
Model Jessica Stam shows just why dresses like this divine floor-sweeping maxi are called 'goddess gowns'.
-
11. Party 171109 cfda Diane von Furtsenberg
New York designer Diane von Furstenberg donned a very cosy fur coat and Christian Louboutin heels for the occasion.
-
12. Party 171109 cfda Georgina Chapman
Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman was pretty as a picture in her embroiedered capelet and lacy black dress.
-
13. Party 171109 cfda Jacquetta Wheeler
Brit model Jacquetta Wheeler went for a royal blue silk minidress and slicked back hair for the CFDA Fashion Fund Awards.
-
14. Party 171109 cfda Jessica Szohr
Jessica Szohr has ditched the Brooklyn friendly garms and gone full on fashion when she's not on the Gossip Girl set. We love her printed minidress and fierce shoeboots.
-
15. Party 171109 cfda Karen Elson
Ever the edgy fashionista, British beauty Karen Elson donned Rodarte for the CFDA Fashion Fund Awards.
-
16. Rotator 171109 Alexa Chung CFDA
-
17. Party 171109 cfda Lily Collins
Lily Collins, Phil Collins pretty daughter, looked like butter wouldn't melt in her nude dress with black ribbon detailing.
