It was a fashion fabulous soiree last night as a host of A listers including Nicole Kidman, Alexa Chung, Coco Rocha, Poppy Delevigne and Georgina Chapman got dolled up in their most stylish garms for the fashion awards of the years. Guest of honour Nicole Kidman wore a tiered white dream of a dress and was joined by Alber Elbaz as they made their way into the room full of models, fashion editors and stylish celebrities.