CFDA Fashion Awards 2013

SEE all the stunning red carpet fashion from the 2013 CFDA Awards, with flawless looks from stars including Miranda Kerr, Hailee Steinfeld, Nicole Richie, Olivia Palermo and more...

The CFDA Awards are one of the most style-studded events in the fashion calendar and with Nicole Richie, Miranda Kerr, Olivia Palermo on the VIP guest list for 2013, the red carpet didn't disappoint.

Taking place at the Lincoln Centre, the CFDAs is one of the most iconic dates in the diary for our favourite fashion designers, and this year saw Proenza Schouler named Women's Designer of the year. Oscar de la Renta scored the Eleanor Lambert Founders Award, while Vera Wang was crowned with the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award. Meanwhile, Riccardo Tisci of Givenchy won the International Award, presented by a Givenchy-clad Jessica Chastain.

Winning in the dress stakes were Nicole Richie in a figure-skimming Marc Jacobs sheath dress, Hailee Steinfeld who played it perfectly for her years in a printed Suno combo, and the ever-flawless Miranda Kerr, who rocked a metallic Proenza Schouler dress in honour of the night's biggest winner.

See all the red carpet highlights and pictures from the 2013 CFDA Fashion Awards in our best dressed edit...