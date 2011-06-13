5 Mar 2018
CFDA Fashion Awards 2011
Lady Gaga, who scooped the Fashion Icon Award at the CFDAs, worked a sheer body-stocking under a bodice topped off with vivid turquoise bobbed tresses.
Kiki broke the mold by hitting the CFDA Awards in a green satin-lapelled tuxedo and a crisp white shirt buttoned all the way up to the collar. Her slicked-back chignon added to the sleek effect.
Fashionista Chloe Sevigny can always be counted on for bringing plenty of edge to the red carpet. For the CFDA Awards she wowed in a monochrome ensemble of plunging leather top, cotton eyelet pencil skirt and ruffled sandals all of her own design for Opening Ceremony.
The City’s Whitney Port was simply stunning in an asymmetric gown with just hint of sparkle by Pamella Rolland. Long locks in loose waves completed the look.
The Olsen twins were up for the coveted Swarovski Award for Womenswear gong at the CFDA Awards for their fashion range The Row. Although they lost out to Prabal Gurung, their deft mixing of their own label with spangly Chanel and Louis Vuitton (MK) and Manolo Blahnik (Ashley) meant they were style winners in our eyes!
WOW, it's not easy to look fashion-forward when you're pregnant but Jessica Alba totally pulled it off at last night's CFDA Fashion Awards with her colour-block DVF gown teamed with Roger Vivier's Boite de Nuit clutch. A standing ovation for Ms Alba!
Kerry Washington was stunning in a LWD designed by Francisco Costa for Calvin Klein. We love the Sixties effect of this frock, from its A-line shape to its fluffy hem. Strappy sandals were the perfect accompaniment.
Liv Tyler worked a backless technicolour shift dress by Proenza Schouler, the designers who scooped the Womenswear Designer of the Year award. Strappy gladiator-style sandals and a skinny belt accessorised the fun frock to perfection.
Model and new mum Miranda Kerr flaunted her fab physique in a black Michael Kors cutout bodysuit teamed with a matching sarong skirt. Gold touches at the waist and in her ankle-strap sandals added instant glam.
Alessandra Ambrosio hit the red carpet with one of the stars of the evening, Prabal Gurung, who won the Swarovski Award for Womenswear. The Victoria’s Secret model, who was show-stopping in red, tweeted: “Omg @prabalgurung just won best new designer of the year!!! I feel so lucky to be chosen to wear his amazing dress!!!”
Australian actress Naomi Watts went for all over shimmer at the CFDAs in a Calvin Klein Collection shift teamed with tanned pins and nude peep-toe pumps.
It was all out glam for Lucy Liu who wore Cannes fave Monique Lhuillier to the CFDA Fashion Awards. Teaming the chantilly lace gown with vintage jewels by Fred Leighton and a Swarovski clutch, the Kung Fu Panda 2 star added a slip of pink lipstick to complete the look.
Desperate Housewife Marcia Cross channeled the 70s diva within her wearing Pamela Rolland’s sparkle-tastic jumpsuit. Screen siren locks and polished porcelain skin worked the sequins perfectly.
Model Doutzen Kroes wore red for the second year in a row. This time around she opted for an asymmetric number that was slashed to the thigh to show off her killer peep-toe booties.
Brit singer Estelle chose a bronze gown for the purple carpet of the CFDA Awards.
Director and Marc Jacobs muse Sophia Coppola went for a white bandeau mini belted at the waist for the CFDAs. Presenting Marc Jacobs with the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, the director tried out the AW11 essential - snake print – with a pair of kitten-heeled sandals.
We adore Georgina Chapman’s peek-a-boo Marchesa frock, with its sheer lace panels and crystal embroidery.
Michael Kors had not one date but two for the CFDAs! The designer was flanked by Twilight actress Ashley Greene, in a fuchsia minidress, and Victoria’s Secret bombshell Miranda Kerr in a cut-away black gown, both of Michael’s design.
Mick Jagger’s girlfriend and fashion designer L’Wren Scott showcased her enviable figure in a busty printed gown of her own making.
During the party, Jessica Alba thanked designer Diane von Furstenberg for designing her orange and purple dress, which kept her comfy but glamorously bang on trend.
Entourage star Emmanuelle Chriqui worked a sunny yellow mini by David Meister with attached train and contrast colour purple jewelled sandals to the CFDAs.
Lady Gaga stepped out of her car to reveal yet another wacky and wonderful outfit, teamed with a bright green bob and ENORMOUS platform shoes.
Actress Naomi Watts posed for photos alongside the designers of her shimmery gold tunic dress and the big winners of the night, Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez.
Actress Leelee Sobieski joined Kirsten Dunst in sporting a suit to the CFDAs. Leelee opted for a winter white version by Zac Posen teamed with a white shirt but jazzed up with a pair of brown mule booties and bright red lips.
Womenswear Designer of the Year Award winners Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler stood proud with Liv Tyler modeling a stunning bright stripe dress from their AW11 collection.
Celine creative director and winner of the CFDA International Award Phoebe Philo caught up with Kanye West backstage at the awards for a congratulatory hug. We love the casual touches to tailoring with Kanye’s rolled up sleeves and Phoebe’s undone cuffs.
Former Nina Ricci creative director Olivier Theyskens and fashion doyenne Daphne Guinness enjoyed a glass of champagne together among the fashion crowd.
Having been awarded the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award at the CFDAs, Marc Jacobs later celebrated with ravishing Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio and Lorenzo Martone in the suave environs of the Monkey Bar in NYC.
Zombieland actress Amber Heard chose a cream shift dress by Cynthia Rowley, complete with black embroidery and sheer overlay. A slick of red lippy gave her the ultimate silver screen siren look.
Kanye West loves a fashion do so it was no surprise to see him and his sideways cap posing for snaps with CFDA president and host of the evening, Diane von Furstenberg.
Model Hana Soukupova was the belle of the ball in a Marchesa flouncy tulle and embroidered asymmetric gown.
Model Chanel Iman upped the sexy factor at the CFDAs with her plunging aquamarine gown that was slit to the thigh.
Actress Joy Bryant showed off her long legs in a lace LBD designed by Rachel Roy, herself clad in a shirt dress from her own label.
This triumvirate of leggy models practically dwarfed designer Jason Wu, who was looking super-slick in a black suit and tie.
All looking super suave in sharp suits, designers Robert Geller, Eddie Borgo and Prabal Gurung celebrated the CFDA success toasting their awards.
Model Karolina Kurkova sported a hooded shimmering emerald gown by Atelier Swarovski and a pair of killer cage sandals on the CFDA carpet.
Model Karlie Kloss was showed off her sinewy figure in a poppy red gown with spaghetti straps. Black accessories and an on-shade lipstick finished the look.
Gossip Girl actress Katie Cassidy was adorably girly in her lace LWD and nude courts.
Model Liya Kebede looked drop dead gorgeous in a floor-length white gown with slips of black down the side. A gold box clutch completed the super simple but stunning look.
We LURVE designer Erin Featherston’s blush frilly minidress, created by her own hand, of course!
Diane von Fuerstenberg is the president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and played host for the evening in a rather fabulous mirror-sequinned dress of her own design.
All tuxed up, Marc Jacobs and Lorenzo Martone looked pleased as punch during the award ceremony. And they had every right to with Marc being celebrated with the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award.
Being the granddaughter of Ingrid Bergman and the daughter of Isabella Rossellini means that good genes run in the family. The stunning Elettra Wiedemann looked ethereal in a floaty chiffon gown and tumbling tresses. Her turquoise stone necklace added just a flash of colour.
Actor Gerard Butler was handsome as could be in his three-piece suit over a gunmetal grey shirt and tie, We’re digging the blonder, longer locks, too!
Marchesa designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig cosied up to Harvey Weinstein (Chapman’s husband), and CFDA president Diane von Furstenberg at the star-studded party.
Donna Karan showed off her killer curves in a nude-hued draped dress of her own design. Simply stunning.
Brit model Maggie Rizer’s metallic mini showed off her perfect pins on the CFDA red carpet.
Post CFDAs, designer and beauty guru Anna Sui headed to Marc Jacobs’ star-studded after party at the Monkey Bar.
Design legend Diane von Furstenberg was joined on stage by Nadja Swarovski (whose company sponsored the event) and a host of uber-designers, including Zac Posen and Jack McCollough of Proenza Schouler.
Post awards ceremony and able to really celebrate his Lifetime Achievement Award, Marc Jacobs and his business partner Robert Duffy hosted a private bash at the Monkey Bar in NYC.
