5 Mar 2018
CFDA Fashion Awards
-
1. Party 160609 CFDA Ashley Olsen
The CFDA awards are often referred to as the fashion Oscars and it's no wonder- the red carpet at the Lincoln centre in New York could've given the most glamorous Academy Awards red carpet a run for it's money. Fashionable A-listers and designers mingled and the atmosphere was electric as the well-dressed crowd waited to hear who would scoop the top gongs of the evening. The Mulleavy sisters aka Rodarte were the big winners of the night scooping the prize for Womenswear Designer of the Year while Marc Jacobs nabbed the International Award for his work at Louis Vuitton.
Never one to miss out on a glamorous fashion event, Ashley Olsen donned this devine embellished gown and joined the throng.
-
2. Party 160609 CFDA Agyness Deyn
Putting the punk in the CFDA awards was brit model Agyness Deyn. If reports in the Mirror today are true it turns out our Aggy has had enough of the high life modelling in New York and wants to come back to the UK to spend more time with new man, Miles Kane of the Last Shadow Puppets. Aggy's got herself an acting agent and is hoping to get parts in interesting British films.
-
3. Party 160609 Diane Kruger and Jason Wu
If there's one girl guaranteed to get our fashion pulse racing it's the delectable Diane Kruger. Swapping her beau Joshua Jackson for Michelle Obama's favourite designer, Jason Wu, she walked the red carpet at the CFDA awards wearing this stand-out scarlet dress by the designer and carrying a Roger Vivier clutch. The actress was not just there to enjoy the evening, she was also on presenting duty, awarding the Rodarte sisters with the gong for Womenswear Designer of the Year.
-
4. Party 160609 CFDA Whitney Port
She's the LA chick that came to our collective pop culture consciousness as Lauren Conrad's sidekick at teen vogue in reality TV series The Hills. But since her move to NYC to hang out with Olvia Palermo in the Diane von Furstenberg press office Whitney Port has been seen at every fashionable event worth going to. Last night she donned this halter-neck blue-grey gown and joined Olivia and Diane at the CFDA awards.
-
5. Party 160609 CFDA Justin Timberlake and Emmanuelle Chriqui
Justin Timberlake avoided the paparazzi on the red carpet and snuck in the side entrance to join the fabulous and the fashionable at last night's CFDA awards. JT was for once out and about without girlfriend Jessica Biel and hung out instead with actress Emmanuelle Chriqui. Timberlake was on stage to present an awards, as were Gossip Girl's Blake Lively, Jimmy Fallon and Jack White of the White Stripes.
-
6. Party 160609 CFDA Michelle Trachtenberg and Blake Lively
Gossip Girls Michelle Trachtenberg and Blake Lively were in attendance at the CFDA, with Michelle sporting Behnaz Sarafpour Resort 2009 while Blake opted for this shocking pink Calvin Klein dress. Though we know and love Trachtenberg for her role as Gossip Girl's resident bad lass, Georgina Sparks, the actress has a new project in the offing, a medica drama called Mercy.
-
7. Party 160609 CFDA Lake Bell and Bradley Cooper
Lake Bell chose a winner for her outfit, donning this Louis Vuitton dress designed by International Designer winner, Marc Jacobs. "I want to own this. I want to wear it to the grocery store," she joked about her puff-sleeved LV frock. The What Happened in Vegas actress hung out with our favourite hottie of the moment, Bradley Cooper, currently gracing cinema screens in The Hangover alongside Heather Graham. "I'm really into clothes," Bradley told InStyle, and he certainly looked dapper in his Calvin Klein suit.
-
8. Party 160609 CFDA Olivia Palermo
Where her apparently arch-rival Whitney Port goes, Olivia Palermo is sure to be. The City star was pretty in this blush pink strapless dress with peplum at last night's CFDA awards.
-
9. Party 160609 CFDA Kirsten dunst
Kirsten Dunst went for fashionista favourite, Rodarte for the CFDA awards. The Mulleavy sisters who recently held an intimate dinner at Harvey Nichols in London to launch their collection in the UK already count Kate Bosworth, Natalie Portman, Emma Watson and Reese Witherspoon among their dedicated fans.
-
10. cfda awards 160609 Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs arrived with partner Lorenzo Martone on his arm (oh-so lovingly dressed in matching tuxedos!), but lost out to Rodarte and Proenza Schouler in the Accessories and Womenswear categories.
However, Marc didn't leave empty handed on the night, as he scooped the International Award for his work at Louis Vuitton.
-
11. cfda awards 160609 diane kruger, Kerry Washington
The beautiful Diane Kruger left beau Joshua Jackson at home for a fashionable night out with the girls.
Looking super hot in a lipstick red body-con mini dress by Jason Wu with statement shoulder detail, Diane chatted away to Kerry Washington who oozed elegance in a floor-grazing metallic gown.
-
12. cfda awards 160609 Heidi Klum
Mum-to-be Heidi Klum provided a full on glow as she draped her baby bump in a lamé Grecian-style gown by Michael Kors. "I like that it sparkled," she told InStyle and she wasn't short of glimmer as she teaned her frock with shoulder grazing earrings and cocktail ring.
-
13. cfda awards 160609 Diane von Furstenberg
Designer and president of the CFDA, Diane von Furstenberg tried her hand at spot of photography last night while dressed in a beautiful white summer smock dress.
-
14. cfda awards 160609 Daphne Guinness
Fashion royalty, Daphne Guinness was on hand at the CFDA Fashion Awards to congratulate the fabulous and fashionable while working her usual eclectic style.
-
15. cfda awards 160609 Claire Danes
Claire Danes has been looking pretty hot of late and this floor length floor length dress by Narciso Rodriguez was no exception. With its plunging neckline and cut-out back detail Danes flashed her heavenly figure with panache.
-
16. cfda awards 160609 Kerry Washington, Doo.Ri
Kerry Washington shared a giggle with designer Doo.Ri Chung who custom made her beautiful gown for the awards. Chung, who is best known for her jersey dresses, which have a unique drape now has a steady celebrity clientele of which Washington is a big fan.
-
17. cfda awards 160609 Zoe Saldana, Francisco Costa
Zoe Saldana posed with Calvin Klein womeswear designer, Francisco Costa looking heavenly in a sheer off-the-shoulder shift dress, box clutch and nude heels all by Calvin Klein. "It takes a village to keep me looking put together," Zoe told InStyle, "from my stylist to the hair and make-up people, even my agent is there to give me his opinion!"
-
18. Party 160609 CFDA Melissa George
Melissa George went for a slinky look in this strapless bustier frock by Nicole Miller, and she told InStyle she was thrilled to have been able to cherry pick her outfit for the evening; "I got to go to her studio and try one all these beautiful dresses," she told us.
-
19. Party 160609 CFDA Taylor Lautner
Twilight heart throb Taylor Lautner was showing off some serious muscle at the CFDAs and told us he's been having wardrobe traumas since working out so much; "I've gone from wearing size smalls to wearing larges," the Calvin Klein clad hunk told us.
-
20. Party 160609 CFDA Molly Sims
Molly Sims wowed in this gorgeous Marilyn Monroe print dress by Dolce & Gabbanna. The bustier top poofed out into a huge prom style skirt with layers of Tulle and Molly seemed to thoroughly enjoy giving the cameras a twirl or two.
