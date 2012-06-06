Celebrities, models and desigeners were all dressed to impress at the CFDA Awards, SEE Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Jessica Chastain, Kate Bosworth, Lily Collins, Dakota Fanning and more!
CFDA Awards 2012
More Awards & Events
The Oscars Are Still So Male, and So White
-
1. Ashley Olsen, Jessica Chastain and Mary-Kate Olsen
Clutching the coveted Womenswear Designers of the Year award for their label The Row, Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen posed for pics with presenter Jessica Chastain at the CFDA Awards.
-
2. Ashley Olsen
Showing off a design from the Resort 2013 collection of her own label The Row, Ashley Olsen showed why she deserved to scoop the top award with her twin sister. She accessorised with a The Row bag, Sidney Garber jewels and Manolo Blahnik heels.
-
3. Jessica Chastain
The Help star Jessica Chastain showed her support for fashion hitting the CFDA Awards in a sparkling sheer Prabal Gurung dress with Harry Winston jewels. The Oscar-nominated star presented the Womenswear award to the Olsens.
-
4. Joseph Altuzarra and Kate Bosworth
Hitting the CFDA Fashion Awards with designer Joseph Altuzarra, Kate Bosworth showed her support for her pal showing off one of his hottest Fall 2012 dresses - the Laal - adding Gianvito Rossi for Altuzarra black velvet ankle cuff heels for extra wow. She tweeted to Twitter fans: "Date night with Joseph Altuzarra #CFDA #megafan." Cute!
-
5. Mary-Kate Olsen
Working freshly tinted chestnut tresses, former blonde Mary-Kate Olsen went for all-out drama with her The Row Resort 2013 draped dress. She added Louis Vuitton bow heels and Sidney Garber jewels for extra wow.
-
6. Solange Knowles
When it comes to working bright colours, Solange Knowles has it nailed. Working a textured yellow and white Marni Spring 2012 dress, Solange added clashing pattern with a Marni clutch and Missoni sandals.
-
7. Zoe Saldana
Going all-out for the wow factor, Zoe Saldana was absolutely stunning at the CFDA Fashion Awards as the guest of designer Prabal Gurung. Sizzling in one of his hottest creations, the actress added Cartier jewels for extra sparkle.
-
8. Sophia Bush
Actress Sophia Bush hit the CFDAs in a vibrant David Meister Signature scarlet dress.
-
9. Diane von Furstenberg
President of the CFDA Awards, Diane von Furstenberg hit the red carpet in a monochrome hand-print dress from her own line. She told press: "This is fashion’s night to celebrate each other. It’s a big party."
-
10. Lily Collins
Mirror, Mirror star Lily Collins was sparkling silver perfection at the CFDAs in a structured Marchesa dress and Giuseppe Zanotti pumps. We love her super chic up-do too!
-
11. Mandy Moore
Actress and singer Mandy Moore went for Grecian chic at the CFDAs in a stunning white draped Lela Rose Fall 2012 gown with sparkling cap-sleeves. Prada heels peeped out below the hem, white an Edie Parker clutch completed her look.
-
12. Dakota Fanning
As the special guest of Proenza Schouler's Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, it was only fitting that Dakota Fanning wear one of their more statement pieces. The actress worked this oriental kimono inspired dress from their Fall 2012 collection along with black Resort 2013 wedges and a metallic clutch.
-
13. Jill Stuart
Designer Jill Stuart looked ultra chic in a delicate white sheer lace dress and Mary-Jane sandals at the CFDAs.
-
14. Tory Burch
Fashion designer Tory Burch wowed in a champagne and gold shimmering dress of her own creation for the CFDAs.
-
15. Dakota Fanning and Lily Collins
Young actresses Dakota Fanning and Lily Collins posed for pics at the CFDA Awards 2012.
-
16. Dree Hemingway
Model Dree Hemingway glammed up her usual boho style working a Creatures Of The Wind black and grey printed dress, toughened up with a black leather bolero jacket. She gave a nod to Swarovski Emerging Talent in Accessories winner Tabitha Simmons, with her silver boots.
-
17. Erin Heatherton
Victoria's Secret model Erin Heatherton worked a turquoise Michael Kors halter dress at the CFDA Awards.
-
18. Busy Philipps
Couger Town actress Busy Philipps hit the red carpet at the CFDAs in a Martin Margiela jumpsuit with Brian Atwood pumps.
-
19. Karen Elson
Model Karen Elson wowed in an on trend crop top and skirt from Proenza Schouler. She accessorised with neat Tabitha Simmons red T-bar heels and an Eddie Borgo clutch.
-
20. Jason Wu and Jessica Stam
With his guest for the night being the stunning Jessica Stam, designer Jason Wu dressed the star in a vivid blue gown, teamed with a Roger Vivier clutch and shoes.
-
21. Betsey Johnson
As flamboyant as ever, fashion designer Betsey Johnson worked a wow-worthy gold confection of her own design for the CFDAs.
-
22. Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen
The Olsen twins were the perfect models for their gorgeous label The Row - which beat off fierce competition for the highly sought-after Womenswear CFDA award.
-
23. Arizona Muse
Gorgeous model Arizona Muse worked a shimmering Diane von Furstenberg mini-dress, toughening it up with black leather boots.
-
24. Rachel Zoe
Super stylist Rachel Zoe sparkled down the red carpet in a floor-length gown of her own creation.
-
25. Zac Posen and Crystal Renn
Designer Zac Posen posed for pics with his guest the model Crystal Renn who showed off a gold Kiko print cocktail dress from his Fall 2012 collection.
-
26. Karolina Kurkova
Stunning model Karolina Kurkova made a statement in prints with her sleeveless Tommy Hilfiger dress. She accessorised with an Erickson Beamon necklace for added wow.
-
27. Heather Graham
Actress Heather Graham opted for a baby blue Nicole Miller gown for the CFDA Awards.
-
28. Hilary Rhoda
Model Hilary Rhoda did colour-blocking with a difference with sizzling cut-out detailing on her Rebecca Minkoff dress.
-
29. Doutzen Kroes
Striking model Doutzen Kroes wowed in a sheer black Sophie Theallet floor-length halter gown. We love her feline-lined eyes and chic up-do.
-
30. Elettra Rossellini Wiedemann
Model Elettra Rossellini Wiedemann worked a sizzling burgundy cut-out dress for the CFDA Awards.
Ashley Olsen, Jessica Chastain and Mary-Kate Olsen
Clutching the coveted Womenswear Designers of the Year award for their label The Row, Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen posed for pics with presenter Jessica Chastain at the CFDA Awards.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018