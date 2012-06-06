CFDA Awards 2012

CFDA Awards 2012
Rex
by: Joanna Cross
6 Jun 2012

Celebrities, models and desigeners were all dressed to impress at the CFDA Awards, SEE Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Jessica Chastain, Kate Bosworth, Lily Collins, Dakota Fanning and more!

