5 Mar 2018
CFDA Awards 2010
-
1. CFDA Jessica Biel and Rachel Weisz
Jessica Biel and Rachel Weisz were two actresses who both looked supremely glamorous at last night's fashion awards while going for completely opposing sides of the fashion spectrum. Jessica was all about relaxed LA styling in her flowing yellow DvF maxidress while Rachel opted for a statement-shouldered orchid-blue Jason Wu dress with a 40s style fit.
-
2. CFDA SJP
SJP chose to pay homage to deceased designer Alexander McQueen last night in this fabulous digital print gown by the designer. The CFDA last night awarded McQueen the CFDA Board of Directors' Special Tribute Award. She took to the stage to pay homage to the Brit designer saying: 'I would have loved to see what he would do next.'
-
3. CFDA Whitney Port
Whitney Port shimmered in this metallic silver-gold dress by David Meister at this year's CFDA awards.
-
4. CFDA Zac Posen and Devon Aoki
The ever dapper Zac Posen was joined by the supremely elegant model-turned-actress Devon Aoki. Zac went for a burst of colour in burgundy and orange (loving the matching velvet bow tie – very Chuck Bass) while Devon went for full length monochrome.
-
5. CFDA Olsen
Those Olsen girls can always be relied upon to attend the highest of high fashion events. The duo were gorgeous as ever working black outfits and smoky eyes.
-
6. CFDA Molly Sims
Molly Sims showed off some leg in a laid back black cocktail dress and nude Christian Louboutin heels.
-
7. CFDA Paltrow Kors
Gwyneth Paltrow teamed up with Michael Kors who designed her fabulous black gown for the CFDA awards ceremony. Kors had plenty to smile about last night as he took away the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award.
-
8. CFDA Rachel Zoe
Wow! Super-stylist Rachel Zoe went for some serious wow factor in this deep V cross-over gown covered in shimmering black and purple crystals. Classic black silk pumps and matching clutch finished the look.
-
9. CFDA Lara Stone and Francisco Costa
Newly wed Lara Stone found herself on the arm of a man who was not her husband last night – Calvin Klein designer Francisco Costa - the man responsible for her fabulous wet-look bustier dress.
-
10. CFDA Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel was a shot of pure sunshine in her printed Diane von Furstenberg maxidress.
-
11. CFDA Lara Stone
Lara Stone worked a sleek look last night in this form-fitting Calvin Klein strapless dress. She teamed her LBD with nude nails, a mirrored clutch bag and barely there make-up.
-
12. CFDA WU Weisz
Jason Wu, the designer initially most famous for dressing Michelle Obama, last night dressed one of Britain's top actresses in the form of Rachel Weisz. Wu scooped the Swarovski award for his womenswear at the ceremony otherwise known as fashion's Oscars.
-
13. CFDA Jessica Stam
Jessica Stam went all out with the statement jewellery last night wearing this fabulous multi-chain necklace over her flowing black frock. A plait in the hair gave the look a summery edge.
-
14. CFDA Rachel Weisz
Rachel Weisz was all about classic elegance in her fitted Jason Wu dress which she matched with glossy black clutch and heels. Her beauty look was classic glamour with pillarbox-red lips and nails.
-
15. CFDA Hilary Rhoda
Estee Lauder model Hilary Rhoda was stunning in her bandeau style maxidress with one shoulder detail. Accents of silver and hot pink nails gave the look a summer evening edge.
-
16. CFDA Michelle Trachtenberg
Gossip Girl's resident bad gal, Michelle Trachtenberg aka Georgina Sparks, came over all glam in floor length midnight blue at the CFDA. A squishy clutch bag and tumbling curls finished the look.
-
17. CFDA Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow was without a doubt one of the best-dressed at last night's fashion awards. The star, who more often than not goes for the minidress option on the red carpet, took us all by surprise in this floor-length stunner by Michael Kors. Even without the pins on show this is clearly one lady who works out! Check out those toned shoulders. Jealous!
-
18. CFDA Alexa Chung and Ed Westwick
Alexa Chung and Ed Westwick were two very cool Brits abroad last night at New York's CFDA awards. Alexa wore her hair in a curled 'do while Ed took a leaf out of Chuck Bass's fashion book wearing a pocket square.
-
19. CFDA Alexis Bledel, Maggie Grace and Emilie de Ravin
How pretty! How adorably on-trend! Actresses Alexis Bledel, Maggie Grace and Emilie de Ravin each worked the trend for nudes in different incarnations. Alexis chose a silver one-shouldered shimmer, Maggie a tunic-style frock in peachy chiffon and Emilie a ruffled minidress in shades of pale grey.
-
20. Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen
The definitive fashion duo, child stars turned designers MK and Ashley Oslen were working their individual brands of red carpet dressing with Ashley opting for gothic black maxi action while MK kept things a little lighter with a white dress and rolled up sleeves scenario.
-
21. CFDA Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung chose a nude-coloured gown with bow detail by CFDA winner Marc Jacobs.
-
22. CFDA Brooke
Brooke Shields was all about the understated look in this putty-coloured backless gown with matching accessories.
-
23. CFDA Carmen
Carmen Kass looked absolutely stunning in a buttermilk backless dress last night. Skyscraper burnished gold heels, a simple updo and tiny twinkling earrings made for an understated look with big impact.
-
24. CFDA Fanning
Dakota Fanning was cute as could be in a strapless white princess dress with lace detail. The Twilight starlet added serious height with a pair of black platform peep-toes.
-
25. CFDA Diane von Furstenberg and Sarah Jessica Parker
Two of New York's most famous fashion exports, Diane von Furstenberg and Sarah Jessica Parker, made for a brightly coloured duo at last night's do.
-
26. CFDA Iman
David Bowie joined his supermodel wife, Iman, who was spectacular in this fishtail Giambattista Valli gown.
-
27. CFDA Donna Karan
Fashion designer Donna Karan showed off a golden tan in this stunning gunmetal-grey off-the-shoulder gown. The fashionista added an outsized silver clutch and heels and a glossy blowdry to the look.
-
28. CFDA Westwick
Brooding Gossip Girl baddy, Ed Westwick attended the CFDAs in a grey suit and open necked shirt last night. It's a slightly more casual look than his billionaire character might have worn, but we reckon the glamorous CFDA gala is exactly the sort of A-list event Chuck Bass would grace.
-
29. CFDA Wang
Vera Wang showed off one of her inky black designs in this flowing gown teamed with statement beaded necklace.
-
30. CFDA Mellon
Jimmy Choo head honcho Tamara Mellon wore a peek-a-boo dress with some seriously statement heels. We LOVE these gold embroidered black beauties.
-
31. CFDA Stella Tennant
90s supermodel Stella Tennant opted for a navy blue leather dress with a thigh-split for last night's CFDA awards.
-
32. CFDA Phillip Lim and Irina Lazareanu
Phillip Lim and Irina Lazareanu made two cool customers at last night's CFDA bash with Phillip shunning black tie and choosing a denim jacket instead, while model Irina wore one of the designer's creations with a corsage choker.
-
33. CFDA Hayden Christensen
Hayden Christensen aka Mr Rachel Bilson kept his Ray-Bans firmly in place and looked cool in a grey mod-style suit and skinny black tie.
-
34. CFDA Hana Soukupova
Model Hana Soukupova chose this fairytale dress by Marchesa last night but rather than opt for girly accessories wore the heavily appliquéd frock with black peep-toe shoe boots and angular clutch.
-
35. CFDA KAte Mara
Brokeback Mountain actress Kate Mara brought a serious splash of colour to the proceedings in this hot red dress. She added gold waist belt and clutch with a loose hairstyle for full fashion impact.
-
36. CFDA Doutzen Kroes
Dutch model and Victoria's Secret beauty Doutzen Kroes went for this season's favourite dress style in this one-shouldered black jersey Michael Kors gown. A pair of nude Christian Louboutins and droplet earrings kept things ultra-luxe.
-
37. CFDA Catherine Malandrino
Catherine Malandrino worked the prints trend in this strapless, floor-length stunner last night. Pewter platform heels and a shimmering clutch bag perfected the ensemble.
