Celebs Hit The Fashion For Relief Charity Dinner

Celebs Hit The Fashion For Relief Charity Dinner
Gallery See All Photos Go
Rex
by: Sinead O'Donoghue
20 Aug 2012

The fashion pack were out in force at a charity dinner for Fashion for Relief in honor of the London Olympics 2012 with Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Georgia May Jagger and Lily Donaldson hitting the red carpet. See all the pictures, HERE!

 

More Awards & Events

See All Latest News

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top