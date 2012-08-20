Celebs Hit The Fashion For Relief Charity Dinner

The fashion pack were out in force at a charity dinner for Fashion for Relief in honor of the London Olympics 2012 with Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Georgia May Jagger and Lily Donaldson hitting the red carpet. See all the pictures, HERE!
Jump to navigation
The fashion pack were out in force at a charity dinner for Fashion for Relief in honor of the London Olympics 2012 with Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Georgia May Jagger and Lily Donaldson hitting the red carpet. See all the pictures, HERE!
Hostess for the night Naomi Campbell looked every inch the red carpet pro, working a floor-sweeping black dress from Roberto Cavalli's Spring 2012 collection.
Georgia May Jagger went for a figure-hugging LBD, and with that bod we so would too!
Kate Moss ensured she stood out amongst her fellow catwalk stars at the charity dinner. While the other VIP ladies showed off a parade of LDBs, the celebrity fashion icon worked a gold and black kaftan.
Lily Donaldson flashed her supermodel pins in a super-short black dress with classic black heels.
Karen Elson added just the right amount of colour to her little black dress with statement red lips and snakeskin heels - we love her orange clutch bag too!
Emeli Sande kept it casually glam in a fab printed dress and wedged brogues, a tan belt completed her look and showed off her tiny waist.
Alexandra Burke flashed her super-toned midriff in a dip-dyed maxi dress.
British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood hit the red carpet with her husband Andreas Kronthaler - we're rather loving Viv's nude maxi dress.
Sarah Ferguson kept it simple in a waist-cinching black dress and statement bow heels.
Sally Humphries and Ronnie Wood were also among VIP celebrity guests at the charity bash
British track cyclist, Dani King, looked pretty in pink wearing a virbant party frock with sky-high platforms
Hostess for the night Naomi Campbell looked every inch the red carpet pro, working a floor-sweeping black dress from Roberto Cavalli's Spring 2012 collection.
25 Feb 2018
22 Feb 2018