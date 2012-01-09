Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Fergie and Little Mix ring in 2012 with wild parties and even wilder outfits! See all the pics here...
Celebs Celebrate New Year's Eve
1. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga took the prize for most outfit changes on New Year’s Eve with her performance in New York’s Times Square, where she modelled a silver gown topped off with a mosaic, disc-shaped headpiece.
2. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga changed into a gold brocade number by Chanel to greet the crowds in New York's Times Square, where she performed her top hits.
3. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga modelled her third outfit of the night, a black sequined jumpsuit, as she hit the stage with her back-up dancers.
4. Justin Bieber
Teen pop sensation Justin Bieber was joined on stage by legendary guitarist Carlos Santana at a star-studded New Year's Eve concert in New York's Times Square.
5. Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber and Carlos Santana embraced in Times Square after a stellar performance that saw Bieber at the piano and Carlos playing his guitar.
6. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian showed off her famous curves in a white embellished Gucci minidress complete with keyhole detailing, and a fresh new fringe at the Tao party in Las Vegas.
7. Samantha Ronson
DJ Samantha Ronson hit the Tao bash in Vegas in a comfy get-up comprising skinny ripped jeans, a classic white shirt, Converse and a fedora.
8. Margot Robbie
Aussie native Margot Robbie, who stars in the hit TV show Pan Am, may have been a long way from home at the Tao party in Las Vegas but she looked every inch the summer girl in a white slip dress and blazing tan.
9. Fergie
Fergie and her hubby Josh Duhamel celebrated the new year at the opening 1 OAK at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas. The Black Eyed Peas star shone in a gold mirrored strapless number by Nicolas Jebran.
10. Perrie Edwards
Perrie Edwards of Little Mix painted the town red town at a New Year’s Eve bash in Dorset. The X Factor winner got in the spirit by sporting a red ‘Rock Chick’ wig at the annual fancy dress shindig, where she was joined by family and friends.
