5 Mar 2018
Celebs at the 2011 National Board of Review of Motion Picture Gala!
While Blake Lively wins InStyle's crown for one of the best dressed of the night at the 2011 National Board of Review of Motion Pictures Gala, she also picked up an award with fellow The Town cast members Ben Affleck and Jon Hamm for Best Ensemble Cast. Hopefully more awards to come for Blake!
We can't get enough of Michelle Williams' red carpet dressing! Arriving at the 2011 National Board of Review of Motion Pictures Gala, Michelle worked a gorgeously ladylike black lace Oscar de la Renta dress with pretty ribbon bow detail. She teamed the gown with black Christian Louboutin heels and a Salvatore Ferragamo clutch. Perfect!
WATCH MICHELLE WILLIAMS IN BLUE VALENTINE
Jennifer Garner turned heads at the 2011 National Board of Review of Motion Pictures Gala as she worked a delicious fuchsia Roland Mouret Fall 2010 shift dress with black Christian Louboutin pumps. There to support hubby Ben Affleck, Jen stole the style show with her fab frock.
Gossip Girl's Blake Lively kept up her flawless style momentum in a wow-worthy jewel coloured Marchesa dress with pretty ruffled shoulders and cut-out detailing. She added some patent Burberry Mary Janes along with a pop of turquoise colour with Lorraine Schwartz jewellery.
There was plenty of cause for celebration for The Social Network stars Andrew Garfield and Jesse Eisenberg! The movie picked up four awards from the 2011 National Board of Review of Motion Pictures including Best Film and Best Actor for Jesse! Clearly this bodes well for Oscars!
No strangers to awards ceremonies The Fighter stars Mark Wahlberg and Christian Bale showed off Christian's award for Best Supporting Actor with pride!
Mad Men's Jon Hamm looked a little more laidback than his super slick alter ego Don Draper. At the 2011 National Board of Review of Motion Pictures Gala to support his movie The Town with Ben Affleck, the gorgeous actor worked a loose fitting grey suit with black tie.
Sofia Coppola kept her look simple but chic in a gorgeous black Celine feather and silk shift dress as she picked up the coveted Special Filmmaking Achievement Award for writing, directing and producing her new movie Somewhere.
WATCH SOMEWHERE
The Social Network stars Andrew Garfield, Armie Hammer and Jesse Eisenberg looked thrilled to bits as they posed for pics - and rightly so! The movie picked up four awards at the 2011 National Board of Review of Motion Pictures Gala.
Ben Affleck looked dapper sporting some dashing new facial hair! The actor/director scooped Best Ensemble Cast for his movie The Town starring Ben - of course - along with Mad Men's Jon Hamm and Blake Lively.
There was no hiding the delight of The Town's cast Jon Hamm, Ben Affleck and Blake Lively who won the Best Ensemble Cast award at the 2011 National Board of Review of Motion Pictures Gala. Fingers crossed for Golden Globes!
Brit actress Emily Mortimer was wrapped up warm as she arrived at the 2011 National Board of Review of Motion Pictures Gala. Wearing a gorgeous camel Gucci Fall 2010 tailored coat with fur collar, Emily was there to congratulate the production team on her movie Shutter Island who picked up Production Design Award.
Husband and wife Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers were a stylish team as they arrived at the 2011 National Board of Review of Motion Pictures Gala. Armie was there to pick up the awards for his role in The Social Network.
Christian Bale looked back to his healthy self having lost plenty of weight for his role in sports biography movie The Fighter! Showing off his luscious locks, Christian scooped the Best Supporting Actor award at the 2011 National Board of Review of Motion Pictures Gala for The Fighter. And with plenty of Golden Globe nominations, The Fighter is a hot tip for awards season.
While he came away empty-handed from the 2011 National Board of Review of Motion Pictures Gala, How Do You Know actor Paul Rudd gets our thumbs up for one of the best suited and booted men of the night.
Jennifer Lawrence has been enjoying plenty of critical acclaim lately for her role in Winter's Bone - and the 2011 National Board of Review of Motion Pictures Gala awarded her the Best Breakthrough Performance award. Jennifer looked every inch the burgeoning young star as she worked an oyster hued bodice top and silver brocade skirt.
