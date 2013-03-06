The stars are out in force at London Fashion Week. See the most stylish front rowers here including Olivia Palermo, Jennifer Lopez and Poppy Delevingne...
Celebrities Front Row At Fashion Week
More Awards & Events
The Oscars Are Still So Male, and So White
-
1. Solange Knowles with Roberto Cavalli at the Just Cavalli show during Milan Fashion Week
Solange Knowles was Roberto Cavalli’s VIP front row guest at his Just Cavalli Spring Summer 2013 fashion show at Milan Fahsion Week. The DJ looked amazing in a printed blazer and mini dress from the designer’s Resort 2013 mainline collection.
-
2. Lana Del Rey, Kate Moss, Alexa Chung, Rebecca Hall at Mulberry show at London Fashion Week
Mulberry is one of London Fashion Week's hottest tickets, and it didn't fail to draw a stellar crowd for Spring Summer 2013, with everyone from Alexa Chung to Rebecca Hall among the show-goers.
-
3. Alexa Chung at Mulberry show at London Fashion Week
Playing it pared-down and sporty, Alexa Chung hit Mulberry wearing the brand head-to-toe, in a velvet tee and lace trim shorts, with one of her namesake bags in giraffe print calfhair and a pair of studded Eliza T-bars.
-
4. Olivia Palermo at Mulberry at London Fashion Week
Olivia Palermo was back on stylish form at London Fashion Week for Mulberry's Spring Summer 2013 fashion show. With clever accessoring the Park Avenue princess made a casual BB Dakota David cable knit jumper and Current/Elliot leggings in crimson look glam. We're lusting over her Mulberry Mini Flower Alexa bag.
-
5. Emma Hill and Lana Del Rey at Mulberry at London Fashion Week
Woman of the hour, Emma Hill, posed with her newest muse, Lana Del Rey, for a quick pre-show snap.
-
6. Sunday Girl at Mulberry show at London Fashion Week
Jade Wiliams aka Sunday Girl accessorised her Mulberry show look with her pampered pooch.
-
7. Alexa Chung and Kate Moss at Mulberry show at London Fashion Week
Kate Moss and Alexa Chung were all smiles as they saw the results of Emma Hill's Spring Summer 2013 show.
-
8. Jessica Ennis at Mulberry show at London Fashion Week
Jessica Ennis was thrilled to be at her first Mulberry show and was on ladylike form for the occasion in a draped black fit-and-flare dress.
-
9. Alexa Chung and Rebecca Hall at Mulberry show at London Fashion Week
Alexa Chung has a fashionable front row friend in the form of Brit actress, Rebecca Hall.
-
10. Nicola Roberts at JW Anderson X Topshop party
The fash pack rounded off a day of shows by splitting off to the night's various parties. Nicola Roberts was among the crowd at the JW Anderson X Topshop party and showed off new pink dip-dyed tresses with her 90s-inspired outfit.
-
11. Alexa Chung at JW Anderson X Topshop party
Alexa Chung hit up the JW Anderson X Topshop party for a night of dancing to Disclosure and Jessie Ware.
-
12. Daisy Lowe at Belvedere Kenzo Party
Daisy Lowe joined the crowd at the launch of Kenzo's new collection working pieces by JW Anderson for Topshop.
-
13. Leigh Lezark at Belvedere Kenzo Party
Leigh Lezark gave us a lesson in how to make the suit sexy, stepping out in a crop top and metallic tailoring at the Kenzo after-show bash.
-
14. Henry Holland at Belvedere Kenzo Party
Having unveiled his collection for the new season, Henry Holland was back on the party scene at the Belvedere Kenzo Party.
-
15. Dita Von Teese at Burberry Prorsum at London Fashion Week
Dita Von Teese looked as ladylike as ever at the Burberry Prorsum spring summer 2013 fashion show. Carrying a burgundy umbrella, the Burlesque star ensured she wouldn't get caught out by the unpredictable British weather!
-
16. Harry Styles at Burberry Prorsum at London Fashion Week
Looking every inch a dapper gent, One Direction's Harry Styles was one of the first to arrive at Kensington Gardens for Burberry Prorsum's spring summer 2013 fashion show.
-
17. Tali Lennox at Burberry show at London Fashion Week
Tali Lennox looked super cute as she hit up Burberry in a baker boy cap, striped knit, peplum skirt and lace-up booties by the label.
-
18. Jeremy Irvine at Burberry Prorsum show at London Fashion Week
We've been crushing on Jeremy Irvine since we laid eyes on him in Now Is Good with Dakota Fanning, and he didn't disappoint us with his suited and booted look at Burberry.
-
19. Clara Paget at Burberry Prorsum at London Fashion Week
Model off-duty - Clara Paget was among the stars going FROW at Burberry.
-
20. Samantha Cameron and Harold Tilman at Burberry show at London Fashion Week
Samantha Cameron gave a sophisticated turn on the front row at Burberry Prorsum, donning a patterned tea dress.
-
21. Roo Panes and Gabriella Wilde at Burberry Prorsum on the front row
The stars of Burberry's latest campaign, singer Roo Panes and actress Gabriella Wilde, made for a seriously stylish pair at the brand's Spring Summer 2013 show. Remember these faces - they're destined for big things.
-
22. Olivia Palermo at Burberry Prorsum show at London Fashion Week
Olivia Palermo gave the military trend a whirl at Burberry sporting a Prorsum coat with flared trews and slick hairdo.
-
23. Leigh Lezark at Burberry Prorsum show at London Fashion Week
Leigh Lezark knows just how to pull a look together - the DJ-cum-model matched her fuschia clutch to her lipstick for the Burberry Prorsum show.
-
24. Laura Bailey at Burberry Prorsum show at London Fashion Week
Laura Bailey gave us serious outfit envy at Burberry in the brand's Autumn Winter finest.
-
25. Pixie Geldof at JW Anderson party at London Fashion Week
Pixie Geldof upped the glamour ante at JW Anderson opting for a draped sequin dress and studded boots for her front row appearance.
-
26. Daisy Lowe at JW Anderson show at London Fashion Week
Working JW Anderson's new collection for Topshop with a leather biker and matching boots, Daisy Lowe's look was equal parts preppy and grunge.
-
27. Kelly Brook and Mark Fast at London Fashion Week
Mark Fast was a seriously glamorous affair thanks to Pixie Lott and Kelly Brook.
-
28. Daisy Lowe at Christopher Kane party at London Fashion Week
Daisy Lowe was too cool for school as she hit the front row at Christopher Kane mixing and matching a floral dress and biker jacket.
-
29. Alexa Chung at Christopher Kane at London Fashion Week
Channeling 40s elegance, Alexa Chung stepped out at Christopher Kane in a grey frock coat with a watercolour frock peeping out beneath. A pair of nude Mary Janes completed her look.
-
30. Olivia Palermo at Topshop Unique at London Fashion Week
Olivia Palermo did a quick outfit change for Topshop Unique, working the sports luxe trend in a collarless Simonette Ravizza coat and matching tee, dressed up with printed Topshop trews and pointed Manolo Blahnik courts.
-
31. Nicola Roberts at Topshop Unique at London Fashion Week
Styled To Rock judge Nicola Roberts looked laid-back in black pyjama-style separates front row at Topshop Unique.
-
32. Leigh Lezark and Pixie Geldof at Topshop Unique at London Fashion Week
Front row friends - Pixie Geldof and Leigh Lezark hit the Topshop Unique show looking effortless stylish, with Pixie working pieces from JW Anderson's collaboration with Topshop.
-
33. Pixie Geldof at Topshop Unique show at London Fashion Week
Pixie Geldof played it nautical at Topshop Unique, working pieces from JW Anderson's collaboration with Topshop, accessorised with a Dolce & Gabbana leopard mini bag.
-
34. Elle Fanning at Topshop Unique at London Fashion Week
Elle Fanning looked cute as can be hitting LFW to catch the Topshop show in her best school girl get-up.
-
35. Daisy Lowe and Jessie Ware at Topshop Unique at London Fashion Week
Daisy Lowe rocked this seasons finest from Topshop Unique as she shared a gossip with up-and-coming singing sensation, Jessie Ware.
-
36. Anna Friel at Temperley London show at London Fashion Week
Brit actress Anna Friel gave a super cool spin on digi-prints at the Temperley London show.
-
37. Pixie Lott and boyfriend at Temperley London show at London Fashion Week
Hitting Temperley London, Pixie Lott looked lovely in lace and had the perfect show-going accessory in the form of her boyfriend Oliver Cheshire.
-
38. Leigh Lezark at Matthew Williamson show at London Fashion Week
Leigh Lezark worked the sci-fi trend as she hit the Matthew Williamson show.
-
39. Olivia Palermo at Matthew Williamson show at London Fashion Week
InStyle cover girl Olivia Palermo made her London Fashion Week debut at Matthew Williamson working her fashion magic in a slouchy Reiss sweater, tiered Matthew Williamson skirt and toe-capped heels.
-
40. Poppy Delevingne at Matthew Williamson show at London Fashion Week
Poppy Delevingne worked a pretty peasant look in a Temperley London blouse, Zoe Jordan blazer and Sass & Bide jeans at Matthew Williamson. We love her plaited up-do.
-
41. Jade Williams at Matthew Williamson show at London Fashion Week
Giving a funky spin on the prints trend, Jade Williams hit the Matthew Williamson show.
-
42. David Gandy at Matthew Williamson show at London Fashion Week
Looking sauve as ever, David Gandy was suited and booted at Matthew Williamson.
-
43. Alexa Chung, Poppy Delevingne and Leigh Lezark at House of Holland show at London Fashion Week
House of Holland was been the most star-studded show around, with Henry Holland's crowd of hipster BFFs filling the front row - from Alexa Chung to Poppy Delevingne and Leigh Lezark.
-
44. Kelly Osbourne, Pixie Geldof and Alexa Chung at House of Holland show at London Fashion Week
We wonder what Kelly Osbourne, Pixie Geldof and Alexa Chung were gossiping about at House of Holland?
-
45. Poppy Delevingne at House of Holland show at London Fashion Week
A model of effortless front row chic, Poppy Delevingne worked a navy Paul Smith knit, jacquard Dolce & Gabbana trews and gold Manolo Blahnik heels, completed with an undone over-the-shoulder plait and Chloe shoulder bag.
-
46. Kelly Osbourne, Alexa Chung and and Poppy Delevingne at House of Holland show at London Fashion Week
House of Holland was as fun-filled as ever, with the likes of Kelly Osbourne, Alexa Chung and Poppy Delevingne sharing a pre-show giggle.
-
47. Kelly Brook at Moschino show at London Fashion Week
Ladylike as ever, Kelly Brook slipped into a floral frock for the Moschino Chic and Cheap show.
-
48. Kelly Brook at Issa show at London Fashion Week
Playing it girly, Kelly Brook worked a pink prom dress and lace shoe boots at Issa.
-
49. Kate Nash at John Rocha show at London Fashion Week
Kate Nash opted for a vampy look as she hit the John Rocha front row.
-
50. Pixie Lott at Moschino at London Fashion Week
Pixie Lott looked perfectly polished at Moschino in a nude wrap-neck dress and bow-embellished heels.
-
51. Gizzi Erksine and Nicola Roberts at Moschino show at London Fashion Week
InStyle contributor Gizzy Erskine went for pared-down chic at Moschino, while Nicola Roberts was bright, bold and fabulous in a full-length frock.
-
52. Alexa Chung and Daisy Lowe at Moschino Cheap and Chic show at London Fashion Week
Moschino Cheap and Chic was a hit with Daisy Lowe and Alexa Chung.
Dressing down, Alexa worked a JW Anderson for Topshop bat knit, accessorised with baker boy cap, while Daisy played homage to the brand in a black and white pussybow dress.
-
53. Jade Williams at Moschino show at London Fashion Week
Jade Williams aka Sunday Girl had '60s cool sussed, working monochrome at Moschino in a black blouse and embellished mini.
-
54. Gemma Arterton and husband Stefani Catelli at Holly Fulton at London Fashion Week
Too cute! Gemma Arterton and her hubby Stefani Catelli made for a seriously stylish couple on the front row at Holly Fulton.
-
55. Christine Bleakley at Jasper Conran show at London Fashion Week
Going FROW at Jasper Conran, Christine Bleakley looked svlete and sophisticated in a draped navy shift and nude accessories.
-
56. Poppy Delevigne at Zoe Jordan show during London Fashion Week
Poppy Delevigne looked her usual stylish self at Zoe Jordan's fashion show during London Fashion Week, adding a tough edge to her pretty white shift dress with a black fringed bag and chunky black ankle boots.
-
57. Kelly Brook and Jameela Jamil at Zoe Jordan show during London Fashion Week
Kelly Brook and Jameela Jamil both worked vibrant red lips at Zoe Jordan's show during London Fashion Week
-
58. Sunday Girl Jade Williams at Zoe Jordan show during London Fashion Week
You can always rely on Jade Williams to look effortlessly cool on the front row, and she worked her L.K.Bennett heels at Zoe Jordan's show with aplomb.
-
59. Jameela Jamil at PPQ show during London Fashion Week
Jameela Jamil hit PPQ's spring/summer 2013 fashion show at London Fashion Week wearing studded Daisy Street boots.
-
60. VV Brown at Zoe Jordan show during London Fashion Week
Making her way to the front row at Zoe Jordan's show, VV Brown worked a sheer skirt with printed top and super-shiny hair.
-
61. Jessica Alba at Ralph Lauren Collection show at New York Fashion Week
Jessica Alba was a vision of ladylike loveliness as she took to the front row at Ralph Lauren. The Sin City star gave a nod to the '50s in a picnic-check Ralph Lauren Collection skirt and off-the-shoulder ballet tee.
-
62. Olivia Wilde at Ralph Lauren Collection show at New York Fashion Week
Olivia Wilde rocked the trend for tangerine as she went front row in a Ralph Lauren Collection prom dress.
-
63. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at Louise Goldin show at New York Fashion Week
Kim Kardashian went sporty at Louise Goldin, while her beau Kanye West worked double denim.
-
64. Kate Bosworth at Proenza Schouler after party at New York Fashion Week
No one makes the LBD look cooler than Kate Bosworth. Check out those killer pins at the Proenza Schouler after party.
-
65. Jessica Hart at Whitney Eve show at New York Fashion Week
Front row chic clearly comes naturally to Jessica Hart. She hit Whitney Eve in clashing monochrome prints.
-
66. Amy Adams, Emma Stone and Diane Kruger at Calvin Klein show at New York Fashion Week
New York Fashion Week drew a stellar crowd on its final day, with Amy Adams, Emma Stone and Diane Kruger looking sleek and chic in Calvin Klein.
-
67. Diane Kruger at Calvin Klein show at New York Fashion Week
You can always rely on Diane Kruger to make flirty work of a front row appearance. She worked monochrome in a midriff flashing pencil skirt and crop top combo at Calvin Klein.
-
68. Amy Adams and Emma Stone at Calvin Klein show at New York Fashion Week
Emma Stone and Amy Adams shared a pre-show gossip at Calvin Klein.
-
69. Jessica Alba at Proenza Schouler after party at New York Fashion Week
Making her way to the Proenza Schouler after party, Jessica Alba nailed the tailored trend in a floral jacket from the brand.
-
70. Alexa Chung at Anna Sui show at New York Fashion Week
Alexa Chung played flower girl as she went front row at Anna Sui.
-
71. Celebrities front row at Marchesa show at New York Fashion Week
Stellar line-up - from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to Kelly Osbourne and Rachel Zoe, the Marchesa front row was a who's who of stylish celebs.
-
72. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at Marchesa show at New York Fashion Week
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are fashion week's hottest couple on the block and they didn't fail to live up to their status hitting the Marchesa show on stylish form.
-
73. Olivia Palermo at Marchesa show at New York Fashion Week
You can always rely on Olivia Palermo to give a stand-out take on a trend. Dashing between shows she worked her fashion magic on neutrals, pairing a camel-hued blazer with a draped maxi skirt.
-
74. Bar Rafaeli at the Marchesa show at New York Fashion Week
Perfecting off-duty model chic, Bar Rafeali rocked an all-black look completed with slick ponytail and scarlet lips.
-
75. Michelle Trachtenberg at Marchesa show at New York Fashion Week
Channeling Audrey Hepburn, Michelle Trachtenberg hit the Marchesa show working a monochrome cocktail dress by the brand, paired with leopard flap clutch, satin pumps and oversized sunnies.
-
76. Kelly Osbourne at the Marchesa show at New York Fashion Week
Kelly Osbourne turned glamour puss at Marchesa, working a Georgina Chapman designer with peep-toe heels and cateye shades.
-
77. Marisa Tomei at Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week
Marisa Tomei gave a glam take on tailoring at the Michael Kors show, working a tux-style blazer, gold lame trews and aviator sunnies.
-
78. Camilla Belle at Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week
Camilla Belle looked cute as can be at Micheal Kors, channeling her best '60s chic in a checked cape jacket, matching shorts and a pair of electric-blue Christian Louboutin heels. A slick up-do, winged eyes and nude lips completed her look.
-
79. Karli Kloss at Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week
It-model Karlie Kloss struck a pre-show pose at Michael Kors. Looking good!
-
80. Celebrities front row at Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week
Michael Kors drew a chic line-up of stars, with Olivia Munn, Marisa Tomei and Camilla Belle sitting side by side.
-
81. The Saturdays at Milly show at New York Fashion Week
Out in force, The Saturdays took the front row by storm at Milly, looking uber glam in minis and heels.
-
82. Jessica Stam at Rachel Zoe show at New York Fashion Week
Jessica Stam looked effortlessly elegant as she graced the front row at Rachel Zoe's Spring Summer show in a polka dot blouse and coral flares.
-
83. Kirsten Dunst at Rodarte show at New York Fashion Week
Fresh from Toronto Film Festival, Kirsten Dunst went front row at Rodarte. She made the perfect model for a striped dress from the new collection, complete with ruffled bust and peplum waist. She completed her look with loose waves and camel-hued strappy heels.
-
84. Natasha Bedingfield at Diesel show at New York Fashion Week
Natasha Bedingfield turned rock chick at the Diesel Black Gold Spring Summer 2013 show working a sheer blouse and electric-blue micro shorts.
-
85. Rachel Zoe at Oscar de la Renta show at New York Fashion Week
Rachel Zoe worked her signature 70s aesthetic at the Oscar de la Renta show in a batwing top, leather trews and platform boots, topped off with a fedora for added fashion kudos.
-
86. Minka Kelly at Jenny Packham show at New York Fashion Week
Minka Kelly cut a stunning figure at Jenny Packham in a bejewelled burgundy shift by the designer.
-
87. Michelle Trachtenberg at Badgley Mischka show at New York Fashion Week
Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg came over glam and glitzy at the Badgley Mischka show.
-
88. Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish at Alexander Wang after party
Cute couple Kate Bosworth and Micheal Polish made for a fashionable pair at the Alexander Wang after show party.
-
89. Solange Knowles at Alexander Wang after party
Solange Knowles got playful with prints at the Alexander Wang after show party.
-
90. Rose Byrne at Marc Jacobs show at New York Fashion Week
Rose Byrne went for full-on ladylike style at Marc Jacobs in an embroidered floral midi dress, accessorised with enveloped clutch and nude heels.
-
91. Alexa Chung and Hailee Steinfeld at Marc Jacobs show at New York Fashion Week
Alexa Chung and Hailee Steinfeld were front row friends at the Marc Jacobs show.
-
92. Alexa Chung at Marc Jacobs show at New York Fashion Week
Alexa Chung layered up like a style pro at the Marc Jacobs show in a bow-detail dress and leopard jacket.
-
93. Kate Bosworth at Theyskens Theory show at New York Fashion Week
Kate Bosworth was pared-down perfection at Theyskens Theory in a pastel blouse, denim biker and leather shorts.
-
94. Julianne Hough at Theyskens Theory show at New York Fashion Week
Julianne Hough proved she's one to watch in the fashion stakes as showed off this pretty boho look at the Theyskens Theory show.
-
95. Doutzen Kroes at Marc Jacobs show at New York Fashion Week
Doutzen Kroes knows just how to nail the off-duty model look. Black separates had her looking chic at Theyskens Theory.
-
96. Hailee Steinfeld at Chris Benz show at New York Fashion Week
Teen queen Hailee Steinfeld made an impact as she went front row at the Chris Benz show in a sheer detail electric blue dress and clashing emerald heels.
-
97. Ashley Greene at Donna Karen show at New York Fashion Week
Looking ready for cocktail hour in a ruched midi dress and tumbling curls, Ashley Greene hit the Donna Karen show.
-
98. Sarah Jessica Parker at Diane von Furstenberg show at New York Fashion Week
Sarah Jessica Parker made a post show dash backstage to congratulate fashion designer pal Diane von Furstenberg, and what a stylish pair they make!
-
99. David Beckham at Victoria by Victoria Beckham show at New York Fashion Week
Supporting his wife at her Victoria Victoria Beckham show a proud David Beckham went front row.
-
100. Olivia Palermo at Noon by Noor show at New York Fashion Week
Showing off her knack for pairing clashing prints, Olivia Palermo arrived at the Noon by Noor show in a silk tee paired with tailored shorts and strappy Valentino heels both in different leopard prints.
-
101. Hailee Steinfeld at Tommy Hilfiger show at New York Fashion Week
Working the brand's signature shades on a striped shirt dress, Hailee Steinfeld was preppy perfection at Tommy Hilfiger.
-
102. Rose Byrne at Jil Stuart show at New York Fashion Week
Rose Byrne made the perfect model for one of Jil Stuart's vampy lace creations as she hung out backstage with the designer.
-
103. Olivia Palermo at DVF show at New York Fashion Week
Looking girly and gorgeous, Olivia Palermo hit the Diane von Furstenberg show in a ruffled dress and clashing flats by Charlotte Olympia.
-
104. Kellan Lutz at Lacoste show at New York Fashion Week
Kellan Lutz showed his preppy side as arrived at the Lacoste show.
-
105. Kate Bosworth at Prabal Gurung show at New York Fashion Week
Sleek and chic - Kate Bosworth was a style hit front row at Prabal Gurung.
-
106. Kate Bosworth and Hailee Steinfeld at Prabal Gurung show at New York Fashion Week
At Prabal Gurung Kate Bosworth and Hailee Steinfeld teamed up in the fashion designer's new-season finest. While Kate kept it classic in a silk shift and ankle strap heels, Hailee showed off her fun side in a peasant blouse, printed shorts and peep-toe heels.
-
107. Alicia Keys at Edun show at New York Fashion Week
Strike a pose! Alicia Keys showed off her monochrome ensmeble before the Edun show kicked off.
-
108. Justin Theroux at Alexander Wang show at New York Fashion Week
Mr Jennifer Aniston, aka Justin Theroux was flying solo for a fashionable day out at the Alexander Wang show. He looked handsome in shades of black and navy.
-
109. Natasha Bedingfield at Y3 show at New York Fashion Week
Natasha Bedingfield hit the Y3 show rocking the goth glam trend.
-
110. Isabel Lucas at Y3 show at New York Fashion Week
Hippy chick Isabel Lucas showed off a laid-back look as she took to the front row at Y3.
-
111. Hailee Steinfeld at Rag & Bone show at New York Fashion Week
Hailee Steinfeld went biker chick in an embroidered shirt and leather trews as she hit the Rag & Bone show.
-
112. Christina Ricci and Brad Goresk at Thakoon show at New York Fashion Week
Sharing a gossip at Thakoon were Christina Ricci and Brad Goresk.
-
113. Kate Bosworth at Cushnie Et Ochs show at New York Fashion Week
Hot heels! Kate Bosworth was giving us serious shoe-envy as she waltzed into the Cushnie Et Ochs show rocking stand-out Tabitha Simmons sandals.
Solange Knowles with Roberto Cavalli at the Just Cavalli show during Milan Fashion Week
Solange Knowles was Roberto Cavalli’s VIP front row guest at his Just Cavalli Spring Summer 2013 fashion show at Milan Fahsion Week. The DJ looked amazing in a printed blazer and mini dress from the designer’s Resort 2013 mainline collection.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018