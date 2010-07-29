5 Mar 2018
CBS ShowTime, CW Summer Party in Los Angeles
-
1. CBS ShowTime, CW Summer Party
Ed Westwick rocking a chest-revealing top, jeans, Ray Bans and berry coloured shoes. Tricky! But he pulls it off.
-
2. CBS ShowTime, CW Summer Party
Jessica Stroup always pulls off the effortless chic look, even in a micro minidress.
-
3. CBS ShowTime, CW Summer Party
Wow! Check out Ed Westwick's manly chest hair.
-
4. CBS ShowTime, CW Summer Party
Grecian Goddess Shenae Grimes looks gorgeous in her satin number.
-
5. CBS ShowTime, CW Summer Party
We'd be grinning too if we looked as amazing as Jessica Stroup.
-
6. CBS ShowTime, CW Summer Party
Jessica Lowndes dons a pair of teeny tiny shorts for the summer party. Loving the red lips too!
-
7. CBS ShowTime, CW Summer Party
Shenae Grimes shows off those red soles and the draping of her gorgeous Grecian goddess dress.
-
8. CBS ShowTime, CW Summer Party
90210 star Matt Lanter smartens up for the party with a suit! Love it!
-
9. CBS ShowTime, CW Summer Party
Wow! Love, love, love AnnaLynne McCord’s florescent pink nails. Amazing!
-
10. CBS ShowTime, CW Summer Party
90210 star Trevor Donovan's blue shirt matches his gorgeous blue eyes.
-
11. CBS ShowTime, CW Summer Party
Shane West and Maggi Q get close and personal at the CW Summer party.
-
12. CBS ShowTime, CW Summer Party
Peach is not an easy colour to wear but it suits Precious star, Gabourey Sidibe down to a tee.
-
13. CBS ShowTime, CW Summer Party
Kate Hudson's brother Oliver Hudson hasn't been in the spotlight for a while, we've missed his handsome looks.
