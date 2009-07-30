5 Mar 2018
Cartier Polo
-
1. party 270709 cartier Anna Friel, Matthew Williamson
To mark the 25 years that Cartier has supported polo in the UK, Cartier invited 600 guests from the world of stage, screen, sport and society, to watch Argentina take on England in the Coronation Cup.
As usual it was a very fashionable affair with the likes of Anna Friel and Matthew Williamson in attendance. Anna, who looked super-sexy in a structured Antonio Berardi frock. told InStyle: "It's such a shame that it's raining. I'm trying to organise for a car to come closer to pick us up so we don't get too wet!".
-
2. party 2700709 neve campbell
Neve Campbell was quite the social butterfly, mingling with the other VIP guests inside the tent in her Moschino dress and Rock and Republic shoes. "This is actually my first time at the polo but I'm having a great time," she told InStyle. "It's just such a shame about the weather though - but what can you do? This is England!"
-
3. party 270709 Ashley Roberts
All eyes were on Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts in this scene-stealing Alexander McQueen frock, which she paired with the most virtiginous of Louboutin heels and a cute quilted Chanel bag. The singer-cum-dancer was chatting animatedly to InStyle about what the future holds instore for her: "I'm actually getting very heavily involved in acting," she said. "I'm starting a few films soon which is very exciting, after the Pussycat Dolls finish touring."
-
4. party 270709 cartier Amber Le Bon
Simon and Yasmin Le Bon's gorgeous offspring Amber Le Bon, who was sat at the same table as Piers Morgan for the luncheon, feasted on a lunch consisting of Scottish lobster and courgette flower salad to start, followed by roasted fillet of angus beef with cocotte potatoes, and brandy tuille with woodland berries for desert.
Amber looked as cute as could be in her Jasmine de Milo dress, Bottega Venetta shoes and Chanel bag. "I nearly didn't make it to watch the match because we couldn't work out where our seats were, and then we thought we were going to get caught in the rain!" she laughed. "But we made it in the end. I'm a big fan of the polo."
-
5. party 2700709 anna friel
Anna Friel was seen hanging out in the Cartier tent with fellow actors Jason Segal and David Threwlis. The inside roof of the Cartier tent was covered in black and white photos featuring iconic images from the polo over the last 25 years, and was designed in-house at Cartier.
-
6. party 270709 cartie Geri Halliwell
After lunch guests tucked into a traditional English tea, which included mini scones with jam and cream, bitesize rolls and sandwiches, tiny cakes and tartlets and baby bagels with salmon and cream cheese. Geri Halliwell, who looked happy in love with new partner Henry Beckwith, enjoyed the treats dressed in a cute vintage frock and killer Louboutins.
-
7. party 290709 cartier Damian Lewis, Helen McCrory
Life actor Damian Lewis was at the Cariter Polo with his actress wife Helen McCrory and they made a good-looking pair as they donned their sunnies and enjoyed the half time tradition of stamping in the divots.
-
8. party 290709 cartier Piers Morgan, Celia Walden
Britain's Got Talent judge, Piers Morgan attended the Cartier Polo with his writer girlfriend Celia Waden who looked gorgeous in her wrap-front polka dot dress.
-
9. party 290709 cartier Damian Lewis and Rupert Penry
Handsome Brit actors Damian Lewis and Spook's Rupert Penry-Jones looked like they might have been auditioning for the part of James Bond as they chatted in the Cartier enclosure.
-
10. party 290709 cartier Geri Halliwell
Geri Halliwell went for a summer chic look of vintage lace frock and tan hobo bag for the glamorous polo event.
-
11. party 290709 cartier Neve Campbell
Neve Campbell delicately exited the golf buggy taking her to the Cariter enclosure at the Polo tournament.
-
12. party 290709 cariter Jay Kay
Jay Kay seemed to be preparing for the worst as he carried a huge gold umbrella at all times throughout the Cartier Polo tournament.
-
13. party 290709 cartiier jade jagger
Party girl Jade Jagger was in attendance at the Cartier Polo bringing her own brand of rock chic decadence to the proceedings.
