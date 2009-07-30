To mark the 25 years that Cartier has supported polo in the UK, Cartier invited 600 guests from the world of stage, screen, sport and society, to watch Argentina take on England in the Coronation Cup.

As usual it was a very fashionable affair with the likes of Anna Friel and Matthew Williamson in attendance. Anna, who looked super-sexy in a structured Antonio Berardi frock. told InStyle: "It's such a shame that it's raining. I'm trying to organise for a car to come closer to pick us up so we don't get too wet!".