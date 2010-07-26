5 Mar 2018
Cartier International Polo
-
1. CARTIER POLO 2010
Cat Deeley and Paloma Faith went uber glam as they headed to Surrey to catch the Cartier International Polo.
-
2. CARTIER POLO 2010
Brit-model Poppy Delevigne looked a vision is a crimped coral mini with matching lips.
-
3. CARTIER POLO 2010
Welsh songstress Katherine Jenkins looked poised on the polo green in an on-trend one-shoulder ruffle dress.
-
4. CARTIER POLO 2010
Amber le Bon soaked up a spot of British sun in a sheer floaty white frock teamed with aviators and a denim waistcoat.
-
5. CARTIER POLO 2010
Recent X Factor guest host Geri Halliwell opted for an aquatic-hued bodycon mini as she hung out in the Cartier marquee.
-
6. CARTIER POLO 2010
Kooky-cool songstress Paloma Faith worked country chic in a Dolce & Gabanna garden-print shift and fascinator.
-
7. CARTIER POLO 2010
Cat Deeley worked the maxidress trend in a vintage number, teamed with layered Links of London bracelets, as she took in the action at the Cartier International Polo.
-
8. CARTIER POLO 2010
Geri posed for a quick pic with partner Henry Beckwith while they enjoyed a day out at Guards Polo Club.
-
9. CARTIER POLO 2010
Poppy and Cat Deely made a summer-perfect pair as they posed with their matching loose waves.
-
10. CARTIER POLO 2010
Holly Valance went for bright and bold matching a digital print smock with a sequin satchel bag.
-
11. CARTIER POLO 2010
Batman Forever star Tommy Lee Jones looked dapper while enjoying a spot of champagne at the Cartier Polo event.
-
12. CARTIER POLO 2010
Dominic Burns and Camilla Rutherford made for a sophisticated pair in stripes and tweed respectively.
-
13. CARTIER POLO 2010
Sir Ben Kingsley took a break in the shade while at the Cartier International Polo.
CARTIER POLO 2010
Cat Deeley and Paloma Faith went uber glam as they headed to Surrey to catch the Cartier International Polo.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018