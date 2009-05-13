5 Mar 2018
Cartier 100th Birthday Party, New York
-
1. Kate Hudson and Demi Moore CARTIER 01/05/09
The crème de la crème of the Hollywood set were out in force to celebrate Cartier's 100th birthday at an exclusive party in New York. Decked out in their finest frocks, Kate Hudson and Demi Moore (sans Ashton) made an uber-glamorous pairing as they arrived together at the jewellery company’s flagship store — and naturally, both were adorned with sparkling Cartier jewels.
-
2. Anne Hathaway CARTIER 01/05/09
Not to be outdone in the style stakes, Anne Hathaway arrived at the NYC boutique showing off her endless pins in a Louis Vuitton micro-micro-minidress. The Devil Wears Prada starlet was simply mesmerising in her midnight blue frock with black lace overlay, which she teamed with a side-swept do, towering heels and some serious bling.
-
3. Justin timberlake and Jessica Biel CARTIER 01/05/09
Arriving at the exclusive bash together were lovebirds Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel — who despite arriving as a couple made the decision not to be photographed together for the rest of the night. (And this only a matter of days since that very public PDA infront of 18,000 people at a basketball game!)
-
4. Eva Mendes CARTIER 01/05/09
The ever-elegant Eva Mendes showed off her shimmering gold Azzaro shift as she gracefully walked the red carpet inside the lavish NYC boutique. She may have looked demure from the front, but a cheeky glimpe over her shoulder revealed otherwise. A chic up-do and droplet earrings allowed her to flaunt the swooping backless dress to perfection. (She was giving Justin Timberlake a lesson in the real way to work a Sexy Back...)
-
5. Rachel Weisz CARTIER 01/05/09
Rachel Weisz was another VIP guest in attendance at the star-studded soiree, and arrived sporting a strapless cream and black Prabal Gurang frock, with striped detailing down one side. The Constant Gardener actress joined the rest of her celebrity pals to sip cocktails and nibble on canapés.
-
6. Elton John CARTIER 01/05/09
Also on the rather impressive guestlist was music legend Elton John. The singer-songwriter eschewed his usual preference for loud and colourful clobber, instead opting for a somewhat more traditional black pinstripe suit. Elton joined the other guests in browsing the exhibition inside the store, which features 100 unique Cartier creations — some of which are from private collections.
-
7. Coco Rocha CARTIER 01/05/09
Exhibiting some model behaviour at the Fifth Avenue soiree was Coco Rocha in a heavily embellished LBD, teamed with t-bar heels and russet locks. The Canadian model spent time browsing the exhibition entitled Cartier: 100 Years of Passion and Free Spirit in America. After running in the Fifth Avenue store for three weeks, the exhibition will then move to the Beverly Hills boutique for another fortnight.
-
8. Justin Timberlake CARTIER 01/05/09
Now it’s no secret that diamonds are a girl’s best friend... But that didn’t stop Justin Timberlake from getting in on the action. The Love, Sex, Magic singer was on fine form in his grey three-piece suit at the jewellery boutique bash.
-
9. Kate Hudson and Jessica Biel CARTIER 01/05/09
The party was in full swing and Kate Hudson took the opportunity to have a quick catch up with fellow actress Jessica Biel. Both A-listers opted for full-length and fabulous in their maxi-dresses, with Kate flaunting her enviable figure in black Rachel Roy frock with sexy cut-outs, and Jessica topping off her taupe gown with a black shrunken leather jacket.
-
10. Zac Posen and Eva Mendes CARTIER 01/05/09
Representing the world of design was Zac Posen, who was his usual well turned-out self in a black suit and patterned tie. The designer was hanging out with the beautiful Eva Mendes at the party, as well as mingling with the rest of the uber-rich and famous.
Kate Hudson and Demi Moore CARTIER 01/05/09
The crème de la crème of the Hollywood set were out in force to celebrate Cartier's 100th birthday at an exclusive party in New York. Decked out in their finest frocks, Kate Hudson and Demi Moore (sans Ashton) made an uber-glamorous pairing as they arrived together at the jewellery company’s flagship store — and naturally, both were adorned with sparkling Cartier jewels.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018