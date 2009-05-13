The ever-elegant Eva Mendes showed off her shimmering gold Azzaro shift as she gracefully walked the red carpet inside the lavish NYC boutique. She may have looked demure from the front, but a cheeky glimpe over her shoulder revealed otherwise. A chic up-do and droplet earrings allowed her to flaunt the swooping backless dress to perfection. (She was giving Justin Timberlake a lesson in the real way to work a Sexy Back...)