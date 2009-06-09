5 Mar 2018
Capital FM's Summertime Ball
The sassy girl-next-door from California has become one of the biggest stars in the past year, known on and off the stage for her quirky humour and style. Decked out in Fifties-style polka-dot bikini top and skirt, Katy looked every inch the summer babe. "I tried to bring the California sunshine with me but it didn't work! I'm currently still doing my Hello Katy tours, but I'm going to do them a little bigger. When I came here a few months ago, I was doing small venues, so now I'd like to do slightly bigger venues for people who didn't get to come last time." So for those of you dying to get a piece of Katy, keep your eyes peeled for a gig near you soon!
By Piya Sinha-Roy
Who would have thought that a former professional swimmer and media law graduate would be the next big thing? Barbados beauty Shontelle has proven that whatever she sets her mind to, she succeeds with flying colours, so the R & B world better watch out! Fresh from supporting Beyoncé on tour, Shontelle gave us the low-down on her recent success: "I never expected to be doing any of this, far less than touring with the Diva herself. Beyoncé isn't a diva in the bad sense of the word, but she is fierce! One day, we hung out in her dressing room, took some pictures, she gave me some advice and she told me she loves my music, my videos and my voice!"
Wearing a black playsuit with Guiseppe Zanotti wedge heels, Shontelle likes her designers. "I love Jimmy Choo, Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, I just love so many designers, I love fashion. I love anything short that shows my legs!"
The runners-up of The X-Factor hit the stage in front of 55,000 people last night at the Summertime Ball, where they performed their debut single for the first time. Prior to their set, the JLS boys (Jonathan Gill, Marvin Humes, Oritse Williams, Aston Merrygold) were bounding with energy, telling InStyle: "We've got our new single so we've just done the video, breaking out some great dance moves. We've been training in street dance contemporary moves, we thought we needed to give the fans some more surprises, step it up a little more. We're writing and recording our album at the moment, and we're hoping to write most the songs, we're working with Steve Mac who worked with Westlife and Il Divo and now wants to do something more edgy, a bit more R & B pop." With rumours of opening for Michael Jackson's upcoming tour, the boys look set to add some JLS to our lives.
The Blue Boys were on top form at the Summertime Ball, having reformed to perform especially for it. The boys were all looking dapper in Alexander McQueen ("Is that how you say it?" asked Simon!) and excited at the prospect of working together again, much to the delight of their die-hard fans. "It's great to be back with the boys, it's a priviledge. It's a great cause tonight for Capital's Help a London Child and for them to ask us specifically if we can perform, and to close the show, it's a fantastic platform to go from. It's nerve-wracking but we all thrive off that!" The boys were all looking in great shape, but Simon revealed he actually had to stop working out. "I had to stop going to the gym because I was bulking up too much and couldn't fit into any clothes! Me and Lee have been using the same trainer and I've been swimming, he's always been a fitness fanatic as well." The boys are all returning to the stage this time around as dads, so has this changed anything? "It changes you as a person when you know someone's depending on you, you're looking through life with a different pair of glasses." And after an electric performance with the legendary Lionel Richie at the Emirates Stadium last night, we can't wait for their new material.
American artist Ciara has been going from strength to strength with her new album, and has collaborated with the likes of Enrique Iglesias and with the trousersnake himself, Mr Justin Timberlake, on the steamy single "Love Sex and Magic". "Justin's really down to earth, when I look back years from now, this will be one of the most memorable experiences I've had with a natural artist. He's really cool guy," she told us exclusively. So Justin or Enrique? "That's hard, I'd have to say both!" Ciara has also been warming up the crowds for Britney's Circus Tour in the UK and revealed to InStyle what it was like being on tour with the Princess of Pop: "She's a sweetheart, her production is just amazing, she's really cool."
Wearing some gorgeous Chloe boots, Ciara revealed her summer fashion tips. "Just have fun, I'm at this stage where I'm trying all these different things, I'm always trying to find out with the new thing is, and rock it. I like Alexander Wang, Balenciaga and Chloe, and vintage as well."
So what's next for this R & B golden girl? "My next single is with Missy Elliot, it's called "Work" and it's the third time we've collaborated. It's a lot of fun, I can't even over-think us doing it again because it just feels so good!"
After hosting the Capital Jingle Bell Ball last December, Capital FM's breakfast duo Johnny Vaughan and Lisa Snowdon returned to add their banter to the Summertime Ball. Clad in Pinko leggings, James Pearce vest and a gold Maje blazer, Lisa injected a bit of summer chic to the Emirates Stadium stage. "Working with Johnny is so unpredictable, spontaneous and lively! He's just cheeky, he winds me up a lot and makes fun of me." After having caught the eye of Danny from The Script last time around, Lisa was slightly swooning over meeting Enrique again. "Close up, when you see him in flesh, he's got lovely dreamy brown eyes. I'd love to be called up on stage when he does "Hero"!"
Aussie singer Daniel Merriweather gained fame as the voice behind Mark Ronson's hit "Stop Me", and he returns with a new album and a couple of great collaborations. "There's a huge crowd out there today so I'm a little bit nervous but it's going to be fine! I'm going to be doing a few of the festivals this summer, like V Festival, T In the Park and Oxegen. I love English crowds, they're quite savvy about new music and they love hearing new music. I'm a big fan of Dizzee, I'd love to collaborate with him, he's a great rapper. Working with Mark Ronson has been great, we've been mates for years and working on music with friends is always fun."
Super-producer Mark Ronson was channelling the 60s with a quiff and electric blue trousers. Ever the professional, Mark was keeping his eyes peeled at the Capital Summertime Ball for hot new acts. "I've seen some great people here tonight like Calvin Harris and The Noisettes were great, really looking forward to Lionel. I've been in London for a month and working on a record with Duran Duran, and Nick from the Kaiser Chiefs came in to work on one of the songs, so there should be some cool stuff. The great thing is that it should be a great classic vintage Duran Duran record. For my next album, I'm thinking of just saving my budget for a ten-minute harmonica performance from Stevie Wonder!"
The Noisettes popped in for a chat all looking incredibly trendy. Vocalist Shingai has been making waves with her unique look and great mix of vintage and designer pieces. Her summer style tips? "Just be yourself, wear things to flatter your personal shape, and go for flamboyance! I like to mix vintage with new designers like Gavin Douglas and my friend Amechi, the fashion editor of Flux Magazine. Being born in the 80s and growing up in the 90s, my style influences were Kate Bush, Diana Ross, Grace Jones, Whitney Houston - anyone who had a bit of flamboyance!" The trio have just returned from America, where they already have a strong following. "America was fabulous. We had quite a few amazing people in the audience as there are a lot of other artists on Def Ram Records, like Rihanna, who came to show their support, they said they were really inspired by us, by the edge we bought to pop in our first album." Expect to see these Brits dominating the pop charts for a while, they're infectious!
The girl from Hackney has spent the last 2 years in a whirlwind of success after winning the X factor and conquering America to become their new sweetheart. Leona Lewis returned to her hometown last night to perform in front of an immense audience and didn't disappoint her fans. "I still get really nervous before I perform, and especially since this is my homecoming. I've been missing Eastenders and my family whilst I've been in LA, and also things like walking to the shops, which you don't do there." There may even be wedding bells for Leona and her long-time boyfriend, but she remained coy, "I don't know, we'll see." With her last album being a massive hit around the world, Leona's lining up something new for her next release. "I'm really pleased with the next album, it's got a lot more of a live feel to it, live drums and instruments. I'm more than halfway through to finishing it." Having recently had some comments about her curvy figure, Leona's remained strong against her critics. "I can't really pay attention to it. I've been walking a lot of canyons in LA to stay fit." With a tour lined up along with the next album, Leona's continuing to fly the British flag with soaring success.
Enrique once again set all hearts aflutter as he wooed the crowds at the Summertime Ball. Having pulled yet another girl up onto stage whilst singing "Hero" and then running through the crowds during his set, it seems like Enrique's out to please the ladies! "Alesha Dixon was great, she opened for my shows, I was amazed to see how charismatic she is and how good she is. I'd love to do something with her, she's to me, like Beyonce's kind of talent. Right now, I'm heading back to the studio, I have a few songs already for my next album, like the one I've just done with Ciara was meant to be on the next album. I'm always trying to do something new, and I know a song is right when you hear it and it gives you chills." On rumours of wedding bells with girlfriend Anna Kournikova, Enrique remained coy. "I don't believe in marriage right now, you could just be with someone and not be married. No kids for now though, I don't think I'm ready!"
The legendary Lionel Richie brought some old school classic soul to the stage last night, performing some of his popular hits before an electric duet with Blue. After 4 decades in the business, even Lionel is often surprised at the popularity of his music. "The songs stuck around, every generation stuck to it. I love Akon and Blue, they actually know the songs better than I do, they're giving me my cues! We may record Easy as a single because we were rehearsing and it sounds right to me, they sound so good doing it." Lionel has been keeping up with the current movers and shakers in the charts, and has his eyes on a few potential acts to work with. "I like Mark Ronson, I'd like to go that route, and then I'd love to do something with Coldplay because they do just what we do, and I love Duffy. I love British music." Lionel is getting set to become a granddad for the second time as his daughter Nicole is pregnant, but does this make the soul legend feel old? "It starts of feeling old until the baby arrives, and then it's just like having a baby, I can't remember if it's Nicole or Nicole's baby, because I'm playing with her everyday! Joel and I are campaigning for a boy, but knowing Nicole, she's hoping for another girl. Nicole's doing fine, she's just driving me, Joel and everyone else crazy!"
