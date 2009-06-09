American artist Ciara has been going from strength to strength with her new album, and has collaborated with the likes of Enrique Iglesias and with the trousersnake himself, Mr Justin Timberlake, on the steamy single "Love Sex and Magic". "Justin's really down to earth, when I look back years from now, this will be one of the most memorable experiences I've had with a natural artist. He's really cool guy," she told us exclusively. So Justin or Enrique? "That's hard, I'd have to say both!" Ciara has also been warming up the crowds for Britney's Circus Tour in the UK and revealed to InStyle what it was like being on tour with the Princess of Pop: "She's a sweetheart, her production is just amazing, she's really cool."

Wearing some gorgeous Chloe boots, Ciara revealed her summer fashion tips. "Just have fun, I'm at this stage where I'm trying all these different things, I'm always trying to find out with the new thing is, and rock it. I like Alexander Wang, Balenciaga and Chloe, and vintage as well."

So what's next for this R & B golden girl? "My next single is with Missy Elliot, it's called "Work" and it's the third time we've collaborated. It's a lot of fun, I can't even over-think us doing it again because it just feels so good!"