Over the weekend and the glitz and glam of Cannes continued in full force. And as one who never shys away from a good bit of Glitter (sorry), we can imagine that Mariah Carey is in her element. The songstress arrived at the Precious premiere on Saturday night looking remarkably modest in her floor-sweeping black Dolce and Gabbana gown, teamed with sparkling Chopard diamond jewels and co-star Lenny Kravitz on her arm. Mariah stars in the indie flick as a dowdy social worker, and is almost unrecognisable thanks to mousey brown tresses and appearing on screen without a scrap of make-up on.