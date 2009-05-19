5 Mar 2018
Cannes hots up over the weekend
-
1. Cannes 180509 Mariah Carey and Lenny Kravitz
Over the weekend and the glitz and glam of Cannes continued in full force. And as one who never shys away from a good bit of Glitter (sorry), we can imagine that Mariah Carey is in her element. The songstress arrived at the Precious premiere on Saturday night looking remarkably modest in her floor-sweeping black Dolce and Gabbana gown, teamed with sparkling Chopard diamond jewels and co-star Lenny Kravitz on her arm. Mariah stars in the indie flick as a dowdy social worker, and is almost unrecognisable thanks to mousey brown tresses and appearing on screen without a scrap of make-up on.
-
2. Cannes Mariah Carey and Lenny Kravitz 18/05/09
Unfortunately even the wonder that is the Cannes Film Festival is at risk from disruption from the elements. While showing off their glamourous garb on the red carpet, the heavens opened on Mariah Carey and Lenny Kravitz. But luckily, a rather enormous umbrella was on hand to save the day. And look at that... It's even co-ordinating with their outfits. Now that's how to accessorise A-list style.
-
3. Cannes 180509 Olivia Palermo
It's just one party after another for those Hollywood starlets - and with the jam-packed schedule at Cannes this year, we're struggling to keep up! Olivia Palermo was one of the many VIPs who took in the Soho House Grey Goose Party at Chateau de la Napoule on Saturday night. The City socialite covered up her gold satin dress with a sleek black blazer, and sat down to enjoy a cocktail or two with friends.
-
4. Cannes Paula Patton and Elizabeth Banks 18/05/09
Another night, another frock for Elizabeth Banks. The actress swapped premieres for parties - and concequently full-length for micro-mini - flashing her pins in this metallic silver strapless number at the Soho House Grey Goose event. Miss Banks arrived with fellow actress Paula Patton, who also opted for a thigh-skimming hemline in her bright graphic-print mini-dress.
-
5. Cannes 180509 Elizabeth Banks
We're glad to see it isn't all just posing and promotion for the stars at this year's Cannes Film Festival - they can kick back and enjoy a good party like the rest of us! Elizabeth Banks sipped on a cocktail and gave her weary feet a rest as she perched on one of the luxe velvet-covered seats at the Grey Goose soiree.
-
6. Cannes 180509 Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey
Meanwhile, on a star-studded luxury yacht not too far away, Roberto Cavalli was throwing one of his renowned annual Cannes boat parties. Heading up the guestlist were Mariah Carey and her husband Nick Cannon who were enjoying themselves and partaking in a spot of sea-gazing. It was a swift frock change for Mimi, who slipped out of her black Dolce and Gabbana dress, and into this printed Roberto Cavalli maxi, in honour of her host.
-
7. Cannes Eva Herzigova 18/05/09
Could there be a more glamorous setting for a fashion shoot? Eva Herzigova posed aboard Roberto Cavalli's boat which is moored in Cannes for the duration of the film festival. She wore a selection of outfits and swimwear with a 1950s feel. With her platinum blonde locks and Hitchcock heroine attire the model seemed to be harking back to the Cannes of yesteryear.
-
8. Cannes 180509 Eva Herzigova
After a modelling a monochrome swimsuit followed by a pretty white frock, Eva Herzigova slipped into something more slinky. The model and face of Chopard jewellery donned this body-con black and gold dress. She was eventually joined on the boat by Elton John's husband, David Furnish, along with Roberto Cavalli and her Italian boyfriend, Gregorio Marsiaj.
-
9. Cannes 180509 Rachel Weisz
The lovely Rachel Weisz flew into Cannes over the weekend to promote her latest film Agora - a historical picture in which she plays the 4th century Greek philosopher and astronomer Hypatia. The actress stepped out in the sunshine to greet the waiting press at a photocall during the day, sporting an elegant olive green Christian Dior sheath dress.
-
10. Cannes Rachel Weisz 18/05/09
It was a dramatically different shade of green for the Agoro premiere in the evening, as Rachel Weisz swapped her ladylike shift for this show-stopping Valentino gown. The actress finished off the A-list look with gold jewels, bow-covered metallic heels and long luxe waves.
-
11. Cannes Sophie Marceau and Monica Bellucci 18/05/09
Sunday night also saw the premiere of French flick Ne Te Retourne Pas (Don't Look Back), starring Monica Bellucci and Sophie Marceau. And it was like seeing double as the pair arrived hand-in-hand in their co-ordinating ruby red gowns, with Monica in off-the-shoulder Christian Dior, and Sophie in strapless YSL. This was no fashion faux pas though - more like a cleverly styled stunt to promote the film. In the drama, the character played by Sophie Marceau finds her body being taken over by another woman, and slowly starts to morph into the character played by Monica Bellucci. Now do you get the twin-frocks?
-
12. Cannes Asia Argento 18/05/09
Jury member Asia Argento walked the red carpet in this cascading dress featuring a train of layered silk in midnight blue. Asia was on the red carpet for the premiere of French-Hong Kong crime thriller Vengeance starring veteran French rocker Johnny Hallyday as an assassin-turned-chef plotting revenge.
-
13. Cannes 180509 Evangeline Lilly
Lost beauty and new face of L'Oreal Evangeline Lilly arrived in Cannes and caused a stir on the red carpet in this fantastic shimmering floral Valentino frock. The star who is very much involved with humanitarian charity work had just flown in from Rwanda to appear at the fest. She walked the red carpet with the other stars heading into the Vengeance premiere on Sunday night.
-
14. Cannes Kristin Scott Thomas and Ryan Phillipe 18/05/09
The big party on Sunday night was thrown on the Croisette beach by Quintessentially in honour of Sam Taylor Wood and her new film - a John Lennon biopic called Nowhere Boy. Guests such as Kristin Scott Thomas and Ryan Phillipe hit the seaside soiree to sup cocktails made with Glaceau vitaminwater - only the finest beverages for the health-conscious gliteratti!
-
15. Cannes 180509 Georgina Chapman and Harvey Weinstein
The lavish beach-side bash was also co-hosted in association with independent American film production studio The Weinstein Company. Co-founder Harvey Weinstein was naturally present at the star-studded party, arriving arm-in-arm with his ever-glamorous wife Georgina Chapman. The Marchesa designer was sporting a beautiful gold shimmering dress with sheer black overlay from her own collection (which you may recognise as having previously been worn by both Miley Cyrus and Heidi Klum).
-
16. Cannes 180509 Kristin Scott Thomas
Having also attended the Vengeance premiere earlier on during the day Kristin Scott Thomas relaxed on one of the many bean bags, loungers and padded benches dotted under canopies around the bar on the Croisette beach. The actress was the epitome of Cannes elegance in her tiered navy blue Lanvin gown, paired with sparkling droplet earrings and matching bracelets.
