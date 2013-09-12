See all the highlights from Cannes Film Festival 2012, including all the hottest celebrity red carpet fashion...

SEE all the latest red carpet pictures from Cannes Film Festival 2012, including Diane Kruger, Cheryl Cole, Freida Pinto, Eva Longoria...

With Diane Kruger as judge on the prestigious panel at Cannes 2012, it was bound to be a stunning style parade of fashion-forward red carpet dresses. And even off the red carpet, the actress positively wowed as she hit the French town with boyfriend Joshua Jackson by her side. From that now-iconic Christian Dior Couture hooped gown to a Giambattista Valli sea-foam dress, see Diane's best Cannes fashion moments of 2012.

But Diane wasn't the only super stylish actress at the Film Fest. Joining her on the red carpet were Jessica Chastain, Naomi Watts and Lara Stone - all hitting the Calvin Klein party, while Jane Fonda, Freida Pinto and Marion Cotillard were all out in force to promote their movies showing at Cannes 2012.

See all the hottest celebrity red carpet fashion and catch up on all the Cannes Film Festival 2012 highlights here...