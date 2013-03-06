26 May 2017
Cannes Film Festival 2011
Winner of the coveted Best Actress prize, Kirsten Dunst wowed the Cannes crowd in a sparkling strapless gown by Chanel Couture. The stunning starlet was obviously thrilled, graciously accepting the award gasping: "What a week it's been!"
Completing her run of red carpet triumphs, Cannes juror Uma Thurman worked a captivating cobalt blue Giorgio Armani Prive gown for the closing ceremony. Perfectly poised, Uma added simple silver sandals and glittering drop earrings to complete the look.
We've loved following Gwen Stefani's Cannes red carpet appearances at this Year's festival and she didn’t fail to please at the This Must Be The Place premiere. Wearing a white silk Giorgio Armani dress with peep-hole bow detailing, the super sleek star worked it with smokey eyes and a punchy pout.
What a team! Cannes jury members Jude Law and Uma Thurman made quite the pair at the festival's closing ceremony.
Best Actress winner Kirsten Dunst took elfin beauty to another level with her beautiful bandeau gown. With a silver bustier and a light-as-a-feather tulle skirt, Kirsten swept her blonde locks into a loose chignon and added a slip of red lipstick.
Honoured earlier in the week for her contribution to independent moviemaking, Rosario Dawson was simply show-stopping in a shimmering blue mermaid gown at the Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony.
It was sparkles galore for supermodel Karolina Kurkova on the closing night of this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Wearing a floor-length peep-hole gown, the blonde beauty added poppy-red lips and let her hair loose.
Supermodel Claudia Schiffer vamped up her black Dolce and Gabbana tiered lace gown with kohl-rimmed eyes and uber-glam jewels for the This Must Be The Place premiere at Cannes.
Jude Law was a dashing as ever at the Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony. Turning back to catch a last glimpse of the Cannes crowds, he gave that cheeky look that we all know and love.
Courtney Love gave the Cannes crowd a wave in flowing silk at the This Must Be The Place premiere. Wearing glittering sandals and working tousled tresses, the rock and roller made laidback summer chic oh-so glam.
The winner of Best Director for Drive, Dane Nicolas Winding Refn, stood proud posing for photos with the film's star Ryan Gosling. Both boys went for a dapper look in smart suits, although Ryan looked ready to party with his top button undone and bow tie hanging around his neck.
French actress and Inglorious Basterds star Melanie Laurent acted as compere at the closing ceremony of the 64th Cannes Film Festival. Wearing a beautiful nude drape dress by Louis Vuitton, the blonde beauty kept her hair and make-up low-key for show-stopping look.
Lady in red Rosario Dawson wowed in a divine Roberto Cavalli red dress for the premiere of This Must Be The Place. Letting her long locks flow, the stunning star kept her accessories simple with a band of diamonds around her wrist.
Angela Lindvall demonstrated her model credentials on the Beloved red carpet in a demure yet dramatic black gown. Smokey eyes and an undone up-do completed the edgier look.
Jane Fonda proved she's certainly still got it at this year's Cannes Film Festival. Going out with a bang, Jane went for all-over shimmer in pale pink Pucci for the festival's closing ceremony.
This Must Be The Place star Sean Penn took his son Hopper Jack Penn to his latest movie’s premiere at Cannes. Both sporting cheeky grins, just like they say - like father like son!
Beloved star Ludivine Sagnier wowed the crowd in Louis Vuitton sequins at her film's Cannes premiere. We loved the 70s disco glam appeal teamed with smouldering smokey eyes and tousled hair.
Fashion favourite Catherine Deneuve rocked the Cannes red carpet in black column dress topped with a beautifully embroidered jacket. The French icon presented the award for Best Actor to Jean Durjardin at the closing ceremony in the Palais des Festivals.
Freida Pinto went for mirror shine metallics for her appearance in Cannes in a wow-worthy belted Lanvin pleated dress accessorised with Chopard jewels. Boyfriend and Slumdog Millionaire co-star Dev Patel also looked super sharp in a sepia hued suit.
Making yet more super stylish waves at Cannes, Kirsten Dunst pulled out all the stops the following day in this delicious floaty pink and white textured tulle Chanel gown. A beautiful braided up-do added to the ethereal look. Stunning!
Gwen Stefani flew the style flag high for her own label L.A.M.B at Cannes, wearing a black sweeping gown from the collection. And while earlier in the week she worked pretty bubble curls, for this high octane look, Gwen went for a high-crown swept-back 'do, teamed with smudgy black eyes and a subtle high-shine lip.
Gorgeous Milla Jovovich shimmered down the red carpet in a stunning gold Atelier Versace gown teamed with a matching clutch and T-strap heels - both Versace. Karl Lagerfeld was her arm-candy for the evening.
Cannes Jury member Uma Thurman looked stunning in a floor-length grey Chanel gown with beautiful floral detailing. Chopard jewellery added extra luxe to her red carpet look.
Kirsten Dunst was a veritable siren at the Melancholia film premiere in Cannes in a mermaid-esque forest green gown by Rodarte. We love the juxtaposition between the wool bust and crepe gown, all pulled together with a smattering of sequins. And how about those diamonds? Way to go, Kiki!
Mum-to-be Charlotte Gainsbourg played peek-a-boo with her baby bump in a semi-sheer gown by Balenciaga at the Melancholia premiere in Cannes. She was joined by her co-star, the smokey-eyed Kirsten Dunst, who looked divine in a forest green Rodarte frock.
Model and actress Mila Jovovich was beyond stunning in a custom-made Prada number and Sergio Rossi heels at the La Conquete premiere in Cannes, where she walked the red carpet with her hubby, director Paul W.S Anderson, on her arm. With its sequin lapelled top and drop waist, the gown looked straight out of the Roaring Twenties and Mila's textured bob finished off the flapper look to perfection.
Ex-Wonderbra babe Eva Herzigova unveiled her rocking post-baby bod in a pair of tiny Dolce & Gabbana hotpants and towering red satin heels at the La Conquete premiere in Cannes. It’s hard to believe the supermodel gave birth to her second son, Philipe, just six months ago!
Model Doutzen Kroes wore a black maxi-gown with a difference to the La Conquete premiere in Cannes - just check out the sweet bow shoulder straps and the ruffled waist! We would have preferred to see her sporting a strappy sandal rather than a heavy court shoe but her slick of orange lippy and beachy ponytail bring this look right into the summer season.
George Clooney’s other half, Elisabetta Canalis, turned heads in her hip bone-baring poppy red Roberto Cavalli gown as she struck a pose on the designer’s uber-yacht for a glamorous photo shoot.
It's been a busy week for the leggy Elisabetta in Cannes. Following her photo shoot on Roberto Cavalli's yacht, George Clooney's girlfriend hit the Replay party alongside Janet Jackson, Pucci designer Peter Dundas, model Bar Rafaeli and fashionista Julia Restoin-Roitfeld (to name but a few), where she was treated to the vocal stylings of our very own Jamiroquai. The bash, which was hosted by Replay CEO Matteo Sinigaglia, was in benefit of the children of Haiti.
Wearing a pretty white shirtdress with baby pink brogues and a matching Chanel handbag swinging by her side, Blake Lively partied with Leonardo DiCaprio aboard Steven Spielberg's yacht.
Elisabetta Canalis showed off her supermodel figure as she relaxed on Roberto Cavalli's yacht in Cannes. And InStyle's Editor Eilidh MacAskill joined them aboard!
Kirsten Dunst looked stunning in a yellow crepe pleated dress as she posed for pics at the photocall for Melancholia alongside co-star Charlotte Gainsbourg and director Lars Von Trier.
Gorgeous model Bar Refaeli hit the red carpet in a deep blue Roberto Cavalli gown with sparkling cut-out detailing. Stunning Chopard chandelier earrings added extra luxe to her look.
Naomi Campbell arrived at The Beaver premiere in a stunning moca ruffled Azzedine Alaia gown accessorised with sparkling Chopard jewels.
Jodie Foster sizzled in a midnight blue silk one-shouldered Giorgio Armani gown, as she hit the premiere of her new movie The Beaver.
Travelling light, Elisabetta Canalis was met by Roberto Cavalli aboard his stunning super yacht in Cannes.
It was couple’s night on the Cannes red carpet as Angeline Jolie and Brad Pitt, Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale and Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff hit the Tree of Life premiere in style. The Cannes It-duo are, of course, the Jolie-Pitts, who were dressed to the nines for the premiere, with Ange working a strapless chocolate-hued gown by Atelier Versace and Brad looking dapper in a classic tux, although he couldn’t resist adding a quirky-cool twist with his tinted sunnies.
Uber-cool couple Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale rocked the red carpet in black-on-black outfits. While Gwen made a splash with her plunging sequined Stella McCartney jumpsuit, big hair, smokey eyes and fuchsia lips, Gavin went for a monochrome suit and tie.
Jude Law was all smiles at the Tree of Life premiere in Cannes, to which he sported a lean grey suit with a white shirt and bowtie.
Also sporting Armani at the Tree of Life premiere was starlet Zoe Saldana, who lightened things up in an ivory satin strapless gown with chunky red stripes (very SS11) that looked like they had been spray-painted on. Props to Zoe for choosing a number that's both modern and timeless.
Rob Lowe is having somewhat of a resurgence and we can totally see why – check out how handsome the heartthrob looks all suited up! He attended the Tree of Life premiere in Cannes with his wife Sheryl Berkoff.
Designer Giorgio Armani’s niece and right-hand woman, Roberta, was her typically elegant self on the Cannes red carpet in a beaded asymmetrical gown and strappy sandals. What a fabulous ambassador for the Armani brand!
Cheryl Cole was show-stopping at the Habemus Papam premiere in Cannes in her plunging white Stephane Rolland gown with gold sculptural detailing at the belt. In typical fashionista style, the X Factor judge, who also wore white at last year’s film fest, later changed into an even more spectacular gown.
Click NEXT to see Cheryl’s second gown!
We’re more than just a little bit in love with Cheryl’s shimmery column with flouncy fishtail hem. Designed by Roberto Cavalli, this number proves that you don’t need to have anything on show to still look beyond sexy. The X Factor star opted for a swishy ponytail and stand-out red lippy to match her Corto Moltedo box clutch.
For her first ever appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, Sarah Jessica Parker chose a floor-length floral maxi-dress by Elie Saab with lace detailing at the neck, waist and cuffs. Attending the Wu Xia premiere, the Sex and The City star glitzed it up with some serious jewellery.
Johnny Depp was the stud of the Cannes Film Festival with not one, but two leading ladies on his arm. The It-actor, who was clad in a safari-style get-up including a trilby, was flanked by Penelope Cruz, sporting a figure-hugging navy number by Stella McCartney, and Astrid Berges-Frisbey, in chic white separates and red platform sandals, for the photocall of Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides in Cannes.
Penelope has been setting red carpets alight the world over with her scene-stealing gowns lately. This frothy lilac confection comes courtesy of Marchesa and couldn't have looked more splendid on the Spanish star's famous killer curves and combined with sparkling Chopard jewels at the Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides premiere at The Cannes Film Festival. We're in heaven.
We’re wondering if this year’s Cannes Film Festival has an all-white dress code? As even the gorgeous Mr Brad Pitt was sporting the colour head-to-toe at the Tree of Life photocall. His co-star Jessica Chastain made for the perfect colour contrast in her poppy red fit-and-flare frock.
How pretty does Clemence look at the Cannes premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean in her ice blue off-the-shoulder gown? For her appearance on the red carpet, the Harry Potter and Gossip Girl actress matched up her ethereal number with a pair of blue peep-toes for just a dash of colour.
Dear InStyle readers, meet actress Elizabeth Olsen, younger sister of the famous Olsen twins. Judging by the leggy brunette's split-to-the-thigh gown (from her sisters' latest collection, The Row), it's clear fashion sense AND good genes run in the family. We adore the Twenties-style headdress, too! Keep your eyes on this little lady - she just might upstage her famous siblings!
Sarah Jessica Parker was yet another star in white at the Cannes Film Festival. The Sex and The City star looked fabulous at the Mont Blanc party in her white eyelet frock by Dolce & Gabbana, adorned with layers pearl necklaces.
Mad Men star Jon Hamm was dapper as always at the Friends With Kids photocall at the Cannes Film Festival in a white suit (though we would have preferred lighter coloured shoes). His partner Jennifer Westfeldt was uber-chic in a LWD with grey panelling.
For her arrival at the Hotel Carlton in Cannes, Sarah Jessica Parker turned to a nautical-themed get-up of striped maxi-skirt and sleeveless navy trench with gold buttons.
By day, Elizabeth Olsen was beautifully-turned out in a white embroidered number. Attending the Martha Marcy May Marlene photocall, the actress was picture-perfect, from her delicately-tonged hair right down to her flat brown leather sandals.
We love that the leggy Uma Thurman confidently wears flats on even the most dressy of occasions. The actress hit the Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides premiere in a white cap-sleeved gown by Chanel teamed with a pair of T-bar flat sandals. Heavenly.
Supermodel Karolina Kurkova was beyond fierce at the Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides premiere in a feathered LBD and cut-out sandals.
Robert De Niro, this year’s Cannes Film Festival jury president, was all suited up for the premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, with his long-time partner Grace Hightower on his arm.
Duran Duran have made the comeback of the century, first hitting Milan Fashion Week with a sell-out show that the fash pack is STILL talking about, and now with their show-stopping performance at Cannes. Well done, boys!
Diane Kruger, in her stunning Calvin Klein Collection gown, had to pull partner Joshua Jackson away from the cameras! We love Josh's jovial take on red carpet dressing with his super luxe tux and black trainers combo.
Bryce Dallas Howard was bang on trend for spring/summer with her colour-block maxi-skirt at the Restless film photocall in Cannes.
Rachel McAdams is the one to watch this Cannes, treating us to an array of incredible styles. Looking positively delicious as she hit the Sleeping Beauty premiere in a champagne sequinned corset with high-waisted raw silk toffee trousers - both from Monique Lhuillier's Spring 2011 collection - she wore her hair centre-swept and opted for a deep raspberry lip.
Brit beauty Alexa Chung showed off her killer pins at the premiere of Sleeping Beauty in a snow white long sleeved dress by Balenciaga teamed with black pumps. A stunning Chopard necklace adds extra glamour.
Just when we thought Diane Kruger couldn't possibly wow us any further with her red carpet wardrobe, the stunning actress pulled this show-stopping gold satin Calvin Klein Collection gown out of her closet for the Sleeping Beauty premiere and caused a major flash-bulb moment, securing her place in Cannes style history.
Posing for pics with her Midnight In Paris co-star Michael Sheen, Rachel McAdams showed off her enviable pins in this high-waist trews and bodice top combo. A brave choice for the red carpet - but she pulled it off with ease.
Brit actress Tilda Swinton hit the red carpet at Cannes for the premiere of her new movie We Need To Talk About Kevin. Showing off her statuesque figure, Tilda wore a two-toned blue satin floor-length gown by Haider Ackermann.
Cannes newcomer Emily Browning wowed in a floor-length Valentino gown as she arrived at the premiere of her movie Sleeping Beauty.
Actress Bryce Dallas Howard worked the Cannes red carpet at the premiere of Restless in a gold swirled Reem Acra gown - which complimented her spiced red locks perfectly.
Stunning supermodel Natalia Vodianova worked a gorgeous cream high-necked Calvin Klein Collection dress as she arrived at the Calvin Klein party.
Harry Potter actress Clemence Poesy hit the glamorous Calvin Klein party in Cannes in a gorgeous grey panelled white shift dress and box clutch - both from the Calvin Klein Collection.
Cannes newbie Vanessa Hudgens looked like she was enjoying her first foray into the film festival, partying at the Calvin Klein bash in a chartreuse hued dress with cute clutch - both by Calvin Klein Collection.
David Walliams and Lara Stone, wearing Calvin Klein Collection, looked super loved-up as they partied the night away at the Calvin Klein bash.
Warming up for her big performance, Brit singer Jessie J worked an off-duty look in a long draped scarf waistcoat and cool aviator sunnies.
Looking fab in a pink cut-out custom Pucci gown, Jane Fonda swept onto the red carpet for the Sleeping Beauty premiere.
It was while promoting Kung Fu Panda at Cannes in 2008 that co-star Jack Black let slip that Angelina Jolie was expecting twins. But with both stars smiling and joking with the panda at the Kung Fu Panda 2 photocall, we think she’s forgiven him.
Arriving in the south of France earlier in the morning, Angelina looked flawless at the Kung Fu Panda 2 photocall in a Salvatore Ferragamo belted beige swing dress with matching beige pumps and an emerald bracelet from her Style of Jolie jewellery line developped with Robert Procop.
All-star-cast Dustin Hoffman, Angelina Jolie and Jack Black pose with the Kung Fu Panda for the sequel’s Cannes photocall.
Kung Fu Panda 2 star Dustin Hoffman was keen to get a photo of the action too!
Magical in Marchesa, Rachel McAdams was truly stunning on the Midnight In Paris red carpet in a red lace and sheer panel gown. With blonde locks flowing, Rachel kept her make-up low key for a killer impact.
Cannes Jury President Robert De Niro walked the red carpet in a luxe Giorgio Armani tux with his wife Grace Hightower working a Grecian drape dress by his side.
Woody Allen’s hotly anticipated romantic comedy, Midnight In Paris, drew an all-star cast with Adrien Brody, French actress Lea Seydoux, Owen Wilson, Rachel McAdams and Twilight star Michael Sheen. There’s even a cameo from French First Lady Carla Bruni!
Midnight In Paris co-stars Adrien Brody and Owen Wilson sauntered the film’s Cannes red carpet with big smiles.
Rachel McAdams’ stunning Marchesa train proved troublesome on the Cannes red carpet, but with the help of French culture minister Frederic Mitterand, she managed to make it into the screening room unscathed.
Uma Thurman went all out screen siren for the opening night of the festival wearing a white bandeau gown by Versace. With white ostrich feathers floating beautifully around her, the Cannes jury member brought a splash of colour to her outfit with incredible emerald drop earrings and a matching bracelet by Chopard.
Jury members Uma Thurman and Jude Law made an uber glam pair at the Midnight In Paris premiere at the 64th Cannes Film Festival.
Woody Allen’s Midnight In Paris follows a family traveling to the French capital on a business trip, and the cast including Owen Wilson, Rachel McAdams and Michael Sheen, certainly looked close enough to be family at the film’s Cannes premiere.
Cannes Film Festival jury members Uma Thurman and Robert De Niro shared a giggle on the Midnight In Paris premiere on the festival’s opening night.
Model Karolina Kurkova wowed the red carpet crowd in a Giorgio Armani Prive mermaid dress completely covered in antique blue sequins and Swarovski crystals. A loose finger wave side-do completed the classic screen siren look.
Almost floating along the red carpet at the Midnight In Paris premiere, Puss in Boots star Salma Hayek was glorious in a grey and silver embellished Gucci gown.
Standing with Giorgio Armani’s niece, Roberta, Karolina Kurkova and the Italian actress were the perfect models for her uncle’s collection both wearing embellished Giorgio Armani Prive mermaid dresses.
Brit film buff and funnyman Jonathan Ross gave the fans a thumbs up on the Midnight In Paris red carpet.
With the Midnight In Paris stars lining up against the 64th Cannes Film Festival placard, excitement mounted for the premiere that night.
In an all black ensemble teamed with a tilted trilby, Midnight In Paris star Adrien Brody played up to the cameras at the film’s photocall.
Rachel McAdams put a ladylike spin on sophistication wearing a white pencil dress by Maxime Simoens. We love the floral appliqué across the shoulders and lining the pockets. So chic!
With the French Riviera behind them, Owen Wilson, Woody Allen and Rachel McAdams couldn’t look more proud of the film they’ve brought to Cannes, Midnight In Paris.
Puss in Boots co-stars Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas were full of fun at the film’s photocall on a Cannes jetty. Standing with a giant pair of boots, Antonio jumped right up on them to pose with the sassy senorita.
The Cannes Film Festival jury has a stellar line-up this year with Jude Law, Uma Thurman and Robert De Niro fronting it.
We can tell jury members Uma Thurman and Robert De Niro are going to take their duties very seriously at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. They were already whispering to each other at the jury photocall.
