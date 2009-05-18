5 Mar 2018
Cannes Day 2
1. Mariah Carey and Lenny Kravitz
Despite the fact that Mariah Carey is well-known for her glitzy lifestyle and diva-ish demands (white lilies in all her rooms and Alain Ducasse as private chef are among the most famous) the film she stars in with Lenny Kravitz is a gritty independent movie. Expect to see Mariah in a totally different light as she dispenses with all the trappings of her glamorous lifestyle to play a cardigan-wearing social worker. Her character is assigned to an HIV-positive teen who is raped and becomes pregnant by her father. The film, Precious has been entered into the competition's 'Un Certain Regard' contest, which recognizes unusual and original films. A little bit different from Glitter, then!
2. Lenny Kravitz Cannes 15/05/09
Lenny Kravitz turned the lens on the crowd as he whipped out his very professional looking Leica and got snapping
3. Aishwarya Rai Cannes 2009 15/05/09
It's day two of the fest and already Cannes jury member Aishwarya Rai is cracking out those high-glamour frocks. She donned this shining pale blue number by red carpet favourite, Elie Saab and gave a cheery wave to the crowd on the Croisette.
4. Paula Patton Cannes 2009 15/05/09
Also on the red carpet for the Precious premiere was actress Paula Patton. Sporting a peacock-blue minidress, Paula showed off her pins and posed for the paps. Her previous film credits include Hitch in which she starred alongside Will Smith.
5. Eva Longoria Parker and Tony Parker Cannes 2009 15/05/09
Look how in love they are! Desperate Housewives Eva Longoria Parker hit the Croisette with handsome hubbie Tony Parker. Eva jetted into Nice airport earlier in the day to join her husband and was greeted by a horde of fans at the airport. The smiling star was happy to sign autograph after autograph before being whisked away to the glamorous surroundings of the Hotel Martinez.
6. Devon Aoki Cannes 2009 15/05/09
Model-turned-actress Devon Aoki was simply stunning as she glided onto the Croisette in this dream of a dress. The violet silk-chiffon gown featured a one-shouldered detail and was custom made for her by Alberta Ferretti.
7. Cindy Fabre
The beautiful Cindy Fabre struck a playful pose for the lines upon lines of photographers lining the red carpet at the Spring Fever premiere. But it's little wonder that she was getting such attention — the beauty queen was formerly Miss France, and is a bit of a favourite among the French press!
