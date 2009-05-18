Despite the fact that Mariah Carey is well-known for her glitzy lifestyle and diva-ish demands (white lilies in all her rooms and Alain Ducasse as private chef are among the most famous) the film she stars in with Lenny Kravitz is a gritty independent movie. Expect to see Mariah in a totally different light as she dispenses with all the trappings of her glamorous lifestyle to play a cardigan-wearing social worker. Her character is assigned to an HIV-positive teen who is raped and becomes pregnant by her father. The film, Precious has been entered into the competition's 'Un Certain Regard' contest, which recognizes unusual and original films. A little bit different from Glitter, then!