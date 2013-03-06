26 May 2017
Cannes amfAR Party
-
1. AMFAR 210510 Kate Beckinsale and Russell Crowe
Kate Beckinsale and Russell Crowe were looking sharp while presenting at the amfAR Gala.
-
2. AMFAR 210510 Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez
Such a fun couple! Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez looked like they were having a blast while standing behind the podium at the amfAR Gala. We give them two thumbs up!
-
3. AMFAR 210510 Blunt
Emily Blunt worked a fierce body hugging fiery red dress by George Chakra Edition that did her much justice on the red carpet. When you’re that pretty you can basically pull off anything!
-
4. AMFAR 210510 Dunst
Can you ever go wrong in Chanel Couture? We don’t think so. Kirsten Dunst looked magnificent in this tantalizing black dress. We love how she opted for a smarter look for this event. Very well done!
-
5. AMFAR 210510 Belle
Camilla Belle was a thing of beauty and extreme elegance in an uber-classy Gucci gown. Her pink lips added just the right amount of colour to the look and we love how she kept her hair pulled back.
-
6. AMFAR 210510 Kate Beckinsale
Best dressed alert! Kate Beckinsale gave us some stellar looks but this Armani Prive gown topped them all. It’s not often you can say that a dress looks better than on the runway but Kate is working that baby to perfection with her hot pair of Sergio Rossi peep-toe platforms.
-
7. AMFAR 210510 Kruger
Always at the top of our hot list, Diane Kruger was a real beauty at the amfAR Gala in Cannes. Wearing a dazzling Chanel dress paired with some fab Sergio Rossi strappy sandals she was the true image of sophistication.
-
8. AMFAR 210510 Cotillard
Marion Cotillard donned a draped, dramatic black gown on the 2010 amfAR red carpet, and finished off with a slick of orangey lippie.
-
9. AMFAR 210510 Lopez
Brava! Jennifer Lopez knows a final fashion blowout gala like amfAR deserves a breathtaking Cavalli dress. Embellished to perfection, this stunning blush number was definitely one of our faves!
-
10. AMFAR 210510 Lagerfeld
Can Karl Lagerfeld get any cooler? Taking the monochrome trend to another level Karl might have just outdone himself again. As for Baptiste Giabiconi not many words can explain that hotness!
-
11. AMFAR 210510 Williams
So cute, so pretty - we love! Michelle Williams was totally fabulous at the glamorous 2010 amFAR bash in a paillette minidress from the Sonia Rykiel autumn 2008 collection.
-
12. AMFAR 210510 Barton
Heavenly. Mischa Barton was on fine form at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS gala in a ruffled Marchesa autumn 2010 gown worn with a diamond crystal clutch, also from Marchesa.
-
13. AMFAR 210510 Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson had heads turning at the amfAR party in her beautiful navy Chanel Couture 2009 dress, which featured a stunning embroidered bust detail.
-
14. AMFAR 210510 Campbell
Naomi Campbell pulled out all the stops last night in a stunning silver-accented dress by L'Wren Scott. The upturned feathers added a unique and beautiful twist to the look.
-
15. AMFAR 210510 Crowe
Russell Crowe donned a bow tie and a tux for the amfAR party, which he attended with his pretty wife Danielle Spencer, who was gorgeous in a halterneck dress.
-
16. AMFAR 210510 Cavalli
Designer extraordinaire Roberto Cavalli was suave in sunnies as he enjoyed the amfAR party with his wife Eva.
-
17. AMFAR 210510 Tom Ford
Tom Ford could make us weep he looked so smart at the amfAR party in Cannes. Love the patent shoes, too.
-
18. AMFAR 210510 Paris Hlton
Paris Hilton was totally wedding-worthy in her floaty strapless white gown at the amfAR party held at the lavish Hotel du Cap.
-
19. AMFAR 210510 Mary J Blige
Mary J Blige was stunning in her one-shouldered nude Giorgio Armani gown with exquisite beading.
-
20. AMFAR 210510 Michelle Rodriguez
Draped, dazzling and very, very pink, Michelle Rodriguez stood out at amfAR's star-studded gala.
-
21. AMFAR 210510 Hofit Golan
Hofit Golan has graced us with many gorgeous dresses during the 63rd Annual Cannes Film Festival and her finale she was nothing short of fabulous at the amfAR Gala. Looks like the Israeli socialite really has her fashion down to a T.
-
22. AMFAR 210510 L’Wren Scott and Mick Jagger
L’Wren Scott and Mick Jagger posed for the cameras as they arrived at the final Cannes party. We love her very vampy dress, its just so… Her!
-
23. AMFAR 210510 Jones
Watch out GaGa you may have some new competition! Grace Jones graced us with her presence at the amfAR Gala in Cannes wearing a purple Gucci dress and accessorizing with killer fishnet gloves and black lace mask.
-
24. AMFAR 210510 Trump
Ivana Trump was looking fab at the amfAR Gala in Cannes. Wearing a floor-sweeping all-over embellished dress she was the true vision of glamour.
-
25. AMFAR 210510 Toro
Always looking so cool, Benicio Del Torro, was wearing a super-hot tux and his trademark sunglasses at the amfAR Gala in Cannes.
-
26. AMFAR 210510 Joely Richardson
Look at those legs! Joely Richardson opted for a red stunner to attend the final star-studded gala in Cannes.
-
27. AMFAR 210510 Missoni
Margherita Missoni always dressed to perfection attended the amfAR Gala in Cannes wearing a beautiful kaftan style gown by Missoni.
-
28. AMFAR 210510 Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks looked super sophisticated in a Atelier Versace. We love the updo, way to keep all eyes on the dress!
-
29. AMFAR 210510 Gerard
Eye candy = Gerard Butler. Our favourite bounty hunter looked particularly cool arriving at the amfAR Gala in Cannes.
-
30. AMFAR 210510 Georgina Chapman
Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman looked divine in this heavenly frock. Those earrings are major and marvellously completed the look.
-
31. AMFAR 210510 Karolina Kurkova
Karolina Kurkova was amfAR ready in this spectacular Marchesa black and gold fringed dress. We loved how she rocked a killer pair of Louboutins to polish the look to utter perfection.
AMFAR 210510 Kate Beckinsale and Russell Crowe
Kate Beckinsale and Russell Crowe were looking sharp while presenting at the amfAR Gala.