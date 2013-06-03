Check out the fashion highlights and pictures from Cannes 2013, as we take you onto the red carpet at the summer's chicest film festival...

With Baz Luhrmann's The Great Gatsby opening Cannes 2013 it was off to a roaring start, with plenty of dashing fashion from leading men Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire, and wow-worthy dresses from Brit style icon Carey Mulligan.

Nicole Kidman has put on a stunning fashion show as a member of the jury, alongside Christoph Waltz and Stephen Spielberg.

With other selected movies including The Bling Ring, Only God Forgives and Blood Ties premiering, we've seen everyone from Ryan Gosling to Emma Watson, Zoe Saldana and Marion Cotillard take their moment in the spotlight.

Keep up to date with the best dresses, winners and behind the scenes action with our Cannes 2013 pictures edit...