5 Mar 2018
Calvin Klein Presentation in Berlin
1. CK 090710 Diane Kruger
Work those power-platforms Diane Kruger! The actress embraced Calvin Klein's signature minimalist look in a plain white shift dress, funked up with those heels!
2. CK 090710 Lara Stone
Lara Stone was a bronze goddess in her shimmering off-the-shoulder number and ankle-strap heels at the Calvin Klein presentation at Berlin Fashion Week.
3. CK 090710 Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana stole the limelight in her soft-grey cutaway frock and mint-green-heeled shoes from the Calvin Klein Resort 2011 collection.
4. CK 090710 Lara Ston, Francicso, Diane
Francisco Costa's leading ladies! Most men would be rather pleased to find themselves sandwiched in between a glamorous-looking Lara Stone and Diane Kruger.
5. CK 090710 AnnaLynne McCord & Kellan
Beverly Hills 90210 star AnnaLynne McCord worked a sky-blue dress with poker straight hair as she posed for pics with Twi-boyfriend Kellan Lutz at the Calvin Klein presentation during Merceded Benz Fashion Week in Berlin.
6. CK 090710 Zoe and Francisco shoe
Yes, Francisco, we agree: those mint-green heels from your Resort 2011 collection are divine on the lovely Zoe Saldana.
7. CK 090710 Kellan Lutz
Smarter than smart! Kellan Lutz dappered up in a charcoal suit and patent shoes.
8. CK 090710 Zoe and Francisco
Francisco Costa cuddled up to Zoe Saldana, who looked knockout in his asymmetric cutout design.
9. CK 090710 Diane Kruger Francisco
Kooky star Diane Kruger gave the peace sign as she cosied up with Calvin Klein's Francisco Costa.
10. CK 090710 AnnaLynne McCord
AnnaLynne McCord looked pretty-as-a-picture in her blue shift minidress teamed with strappy bronze heels.
11. CK 090710 Zoe and Diane
There's nothing quite like a cosy girlie chat - and Zoe Saldana and Diane Kruger looked cute and stylish as they enjoyed theirs at the Calvin Klein presentation at Berlin Fashion Week.
12. CK 090710 models
A group of taut and toned models showed off their killer bods - and that fab Calvin Klein underwear!
