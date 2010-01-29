5 Mar 2018
Calvin Klein Party Celebrating LA Arts Month
1. party 290110 Kate Bosworth Calvin Klein
We're in love! Kate Bosworth worked spring's pastel trend to perfection at the Calvin Klein Collection Party to celebrate LA Arts Month. She teamed her peach-pink dress with metallic courts and kept accessories to a minimum, creating an effortlessly stunning look. Sigh.
2. CALVIN Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz was sleek and chic in a light grey pencil dress and a smart cream long jacket. Matching grey shoes ensured she was deliciously colour co-ordinated.
3. party 290110 Ginnifer Goodwin Calvin Klein
Ginnifer Goodwin was a dream in her nude-hued dress, which she paired with gold shoe boots and a 70s-chic long pendant necklace.
4. party 290110 Jared Leto Calvin Klein
Ooh, Jared Leto has turned all goth on us! The actor rocked up with spiky dark locks, beat-up black boots, a silver jacket, a skinny navy scarf and.. fingerless gloves?
5. CALVIN Abbie Cornish
Heavenly! Abbie Cornish hit the red (or, rather, grey) carpet at the Calvin Klein Collection Party to celebrate LA Arts Month in a romantic ruffled white dress. Black courts made a striking contrast.
6. CALVIN Rachel Griffiths
Brothers and Sisters star Rachel Griffiths opted for a safe but stylish LBD.
7. party 290110 Bijou Philips Calvin Klein
We applaud Bijou Philips for daring to team a stripy top with an olive-green metallic skirt. Cute.
8. party 290110 Ali Later
Heroes star Ali Larter teamed bold red lips with a silver chiffon dress and matching jacket. Black ankle boots gave the look a tougher edge.
9. CALVIN Nicky Hilton
Miaw! Nicky Hilton went wild in a leopard-print mini with black patent courts, a slick of red lippie and a chic updo.
10. CALVIN Molly Sims
Lemon was on Molly Sims' style menu as she stepped out in a pretty tunic with cute pocket detail. This look just screams summertime!
