Calvin Klein Euphoria & IFP Celebrate Women In Film At The Cannes Film Festival

One of InStyle's favourites, The Help star Jessica Chastain worked a gorgeous pink confection from the Calvin Klein Collection, and stopped by for a lovely long chat with us on the red carpet. Super excited to be at the festival, Jessica was thrilled to be honoured by Calvin Klein and the IFP to celebrate women in film. She told us: "inspiring is when someone is at the top of their game and they do more." Later she revealed her love for Brit designers Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen and Vivienne Westwood. Could we love Jessica any more right now!