The hottest invite of the festival, Diane Kruger, Jessica Chastain, Naomi Watts and co. partied with Calvin Klein euphoria and the IFP to celebrate women in film at Cannes 2012 - and InStyle was there to bring you all the deets!
Calvin Klein Euphoria & IFP Celebrate Women In Film At The Cannes Film Festival
1. Jessica Chastain, Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger at Calvin Klein Euphoria party
Flanked by two lovely Calvin Klein-clad ladies - Jessica Chastain and Diane Kruger, Fringe star Joshua Jackson couldn't believe his luck when asked to sandwich himself between the stunning pair. He later joked to InStyle that he's usually the: "fashionable elbow you see next to Diane in photos!"
2. Diane Kruger at Calvin Klein Euphoria & IFP party
You know Diane Kruger's arrived on the red carpet when the flash-bulbs start to pop and the crowd goes wild. As gorgeous in the flesh as on the screen, Diane stopped by for a quick chat with InStyle, revealing that she had styled her entire wardrobe for Cannes herself, without even a whiff of a stylist. And the secret to her style? A colour, a mood, a fabric - that's how she decides what gorgeous gown to go for. Diane, we salute you!
3. Naomi Watts at Calvin Klein Euphoria & IFP party
Another flash-bulb moment marked the arrival of Naomi Watts who was every inch the goddess in her nude plunge-neck Calvin Klein gown. Chatting to InStyle, she spoke of her excitement at the variety of films being made now - and not just the huge budget ones. We couldn't agree more!
4. Jessica Chastain at Calvin Klein Euphoria & IFP party
One of InStyle's favourites, The Help star Jessica Chastain worked a gorgeous pink confection from the Calvin Klein Collection, and stopped by for a lovely long chat with us on the red carpet. Super excited to be at the festival, Jessica was thrilled to be honoured by Calvin Klein and the IFP to celebrate women in film. She told us: "inspiring is when someone is at the top of their game and they do more." Later she revealed her love for Brit designers Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen and Vivienne Westwood. Could we love Jessica any more right now!
5. Shailene Woodley and Jessica Chastain at Calvin Klein Euphoria & IFP party
New BFFs Jessica Chastain and The Descendents star Shailene Woodley were inseparable at the party, dancing into the small hours at the stunning private villa. Shailene explained to InStyle how supportive Jessica had been to her and was just a truly "beautiful, caring person." Aww!
6. Naomi Watts and Isla Fisher at Calvin Klein Euphoria & IFP party
Gorgeous ladies Naomi Watts and Isla Fisher caught up for a quick chat as they posed for pics at the Calvin Klein party. We love their contrasting colour looks.
7. Lara Stone at Calvin Klein Euphoria & IFP party
We couldn't think of a more stunning lady to be the new face of Calvin Klein Euphoria, and Lara Stone revealed to us just how thrilled she was to take over the baton on such an iconic fragrance from Natalia Vodianova. Wowing as she walked the red carpet in her Calvin Klein Collection SS12 silver gown, Lara was accompanied by her super proud hubby David Walliams.
8. Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger at Calvin Klein Euphoria & IFP party
Sharing a private moment on the red carpet, Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger both revealed to InStyle how they had enjoyed a "date night" before the party, having a romantic dinner at their hotel. Cute!
9. Shailene Woodley, Jessica Chastain, Naomi Watts, Ludivine Sagnier and Diane Kruger
Coming together to celebrate women in film, the gorgeous honourees of the night gathered for a quick photo together. All colour-coordinated in their beautiful Francisco Costa designed Calvin Klein Collection dresses, Shailene Woodley, Jessica Chastain, Naomi Watts, Ludivine Sagnier and Diane Kruger did the designer proud. A passing Ben Stiller remarked that they all have "angeliic faces". We agree Ben!
10. Shailene Woodley, Jessica Chastain, Naomi Watts, Ludivine Sagnier and Diane Kruger
More chatting than posing, it took photographers quite some time to get the honourees of the night to actually stand still for the cameras.
11. Ludivine Sagnier at Calvin Klein Euphoria & IFP party
Beautiful French actress Ludivine Sagnier arrived on the red carpet at the Calvin Klein Euphoria and IFP party to be honoured for her contributions to the film industry.
12. Jessica Chastain and Diane Kruger at Calvin Klein Euphoria & IFP party
Playing matchy-matchy in their mouth-watering watermelon hued Calvin Klein Collection dresses, both Jessica Chastain and Diane Kruger wowed on the red carpet, sharing a joke as they posed for pics. Diane told InStyle just how excited she was not only to be honoured by the party, but also to be a juror at the Cannes Film Festival. Speaking about her role, she said :"All of us put so much heart into film making. It’s hard to judge one film against the other." We can't wait to see who wins the Palm d'Or this year!
13. Jada Pinkett Smith at Calvin Klein Euphoria & IFP party
Jada Pinkett Smith made a dramatic entrance at the Calvin Klein party in a sizzling plunge-neck, statement shoulder Paco Rabanne SS12 gown.
14. David Schwimmer, Lara Stone and David Walliams at Calvin Klein Euphoria & IFP party
Hanging out with the two Davids - that's Schwimmer and Walliams - Lara Stone was the girl of the hour, having just been announced as the new face of Calvin Klein Euphoria. Looking all loved-up, Lara and David had just celebrated their anniversary in Porto Fino before heading over to Cannes. How romantic!
15. Ben Stiller at Calvin Klein Euphoria & IFP party
You can always count on some comedy from Ben Stiller and the actor didn't disappoint as he arrived at the party and tried to bypass the red carpet. When asked what he was wearing, he retorted: "Prada by way of Calvin Klein!"
16. Alec Baldwin at Calvin Klein Euphoria & IFP party
Out in Cannes to promote movie Rise Of The Guardians, Alec Baldwin was accompanied to the Calvin Klein party by gorgeous fiancee Hilaria Thomas.
