Calvin Klein Euphoria & IFP Celebrate Women In Film At The Cannes Film Festival

Calvin Klein Euphoria &amp; IFP Celebrate Women In Film At The Cannes Film Festival
Gallery See All Photos Go
Rex
by: Joanna Cross
6 Mar 2013

The hottest invite of the festival, Diane Kruger, Jessica Chastain, Naomi Watts and co. partied with Calvin Klein euphoria and the IFP to celebrate women in film at Cannes 2012 - and InStyle was there to bring you all the deets!

More Cannes Film Festival

See All Latest News

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top