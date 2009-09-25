5 Mar 2018
Burberry Party
1. Burberry party 230909 Emma Watson
Guests at the Burberry spring/summer 2010 show instantly fell under Emma Watson's spell when she turned up in this quite stunning gold foil frock teamed with defining black accessories.
2. Burberry party 230909 Freida Pinto, Dev Patel
Aww Freida Pinto and Dev Patel made such a cute couple and he even complemented her gorgeous yellow dress with a navy suit jacket and tan belt.
3. Burberry party 230909 Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham was pretty as a picture in her flare-skirted black dress, to which she added attitude with killer heels and a messy updo.
4. Burberry party 230909 Anna Wintour
Donning her signature shades, Anna Wintour was the golden girl at Burberry in a brocade, ruched-shouldered pencil dress.
5. Burberry party 230909 Liv Tyler
Now that's what we call platforms! Bonus points to Liv Tyler who managed to stay upright for the whole night at the Burberry spring/summer 2010 show. The gorgeous star kept her look all black for the show, apart from her stylish croc-print tan clutch.
6. Burberry party 230909 Mary-Kate Olsen
Black out! Mary-Kate Olsen joined a host of other stars in donning a black ensemble at Burberry, choosing urban-cool trainer wedges with a tulle skirt.
7. Burberry party 230909 Emma Watson
Picture-perfect. That's all we've got to say about Emma Watson's close-up.
8. Burberry party 230909 Victoria Beckham
While working the room at Burberry, Victoria bumped into the fashion house's creative director Christopher Bailey. Wonder if they swapped designer notes?
9. Burberry party 230909 Daisy Lowe
Daisy Lowe oozed a rock-chick vibe with heavily-lined eyes and red lips setting off her leather trousers.
10. Burberry party 230909 Agyness Deyn
Agnyness Deyn added her own twist to an ice-blue princess dress with over the knee socks, brogues and a grey biker jacket. Different.
11. Burberry party 230909 Alexa Chung
No stranger to the front rows, Alexa Chung also attended the Burberry show in a black satin dress and those signature chunky ankle boots.
12. Burberry party 230909 Twiggy
Twiggy channelled this season's Peter Pan boots with a metallic-bronze jacket.
13. Burberry party 230909 Freida Pinto
We were literally drooling over this pic of Freida Pinto at the Burberry show! The actress is effortlessly stunning in a frothy lemon-yellow draped minidress, which she teamed with edgy animal-print heels.
14. Burberry party 230909 Liv Tyler
Liv Tyler's flawless complexion, luscious lips and shiny locks provide the perfect finish to this sophisticated look.
15. Burberry party 230909 Jasmine Guinness
Jasmine Guinness added a flash of pretty femininity to her red and black dress with a rose-embroidered satin jacket.
16. Burberry party 230909 Donna Air
Chic and elegant, Donna Air was pretty in a charcoal dress and lace-up booties.
