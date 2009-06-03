Yesterday was officially named 'Burberry Day' in New York by the city's Mayor, Bloomberg, and as part of the celebrations, a fifty foot long Burberry logo on top of Burberry's US headquarters on Madison Avenue was lit up. Three hundred guests gathered to watch the sign be lit up for the very first time and a host of Burberry's celebrity fans came along to join the fun. Orlando Bloom, Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy were among them, and all three wore top to toe Burberry.