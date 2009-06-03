5 Mar 2018
Burberry lights up New York
1. burberry 290509 Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy, Orlando Bloom
Yesterday was officially named 'Burberry Day' in New York by the city's Mayor, Bloomberg, and as part of the celebrations, a fifty foot long Burberry logo on top of Burberry's US headquarters on Madison Avenue was lit up. Three hundred guests gathered to watch the sign be lit up for the very first time and a host of Burberry's celebrity fans came along to join the fun. Orlando Bloom, Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy were among them, and all three wore top to toe Burberry.
2. burberry 290509 Molly Sims
Molly Sims was the lucky lady who got to wear Burberry's most-wanted feather dress. The model turned actress teamed the plumed creation with a natural beauty look and bed head hair.
3. Burberry 290509 Leigh lezark
Leigh Lezark was the fierce stylista at the event as ever. Donning this pretty plum frock the Misshapes muso looked perfectly urban chic.
4. burberry 290509 Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy
Claire Danes wore a draped grey jersey dress which she belted with Burberry's tough-look studded leather belt. We're loving her beauty look for the evening; freshly highlighted hair and some seriously smoky eyes. Arm candy in the form of her fiancé Hugh Dancy doesn't look bad either...
5. burberry 290509 Lily Donaldson
Lily Donaldson must be one of Britain's most pretty exports, and her face adorns Burberry's latest advertising campaign. She chose a little white dress for the occasion.
6. burberry 290509 Lily Donaldson, christopher bailey
It was all white on the night as Burberry Creative Director Christopher Bailey teamed up with face of the brand, Lily Donaldson for a photo op. The evening had a British theme running through everything from the music to the food; we're hoping there was nothing to spillable!
7. burberry 290509 Claire Danes, Orlando Bloom
Claire Danes embraced Burberry's traditional trench coat, wearing a black version over her evening dress to keep out the New York chill. The actress was joined by boyfriend Hugh Dancy and fellow actor, Orlando Bloom at the gathering.
8. burberry 290509 One Night Only
Brit band One Night Only were all decked out in Burberry garms and took to the stage to entertain the guests with a live set.
9. burberry 290509 Helena Christensen
Helena Christensen went for a laid-back glamour look with her hair in loose, tousled waves and Burberry's grey chiffon dress. We love the little boat pendant -a playful addition to her look.
