5 Mar 2018
Bulgari celebrates 125th anniversary
-
1. Bulgari 210509 Selma Blair
Selma Blair arrived at the Bulgari birthday party in sparkling style wearing a shocking pink Versace couture dress teamed with glittering Bulgari diamonds. Selma was just one of the celebrities along with Jessica Alba, Chloe Sevigny and Ginnifer Goodwin who flew into Rome to celebrate the jewellery house's 125th anniversary. The party started with a sneak peek of the exhibition of Bulgari gems at Rome's Palazzo delle Esposizioni which included Elizabeth Taylor's own (extensive) personal collection of Bulgari jewellery. As the evening progressed the throng of party-goers relocated up the hill to the Renaissance Castel Sant'Angelo overlooking Rome and all its historical sights.
-
2. Bulgari 210509 Ginnifer Goodwin
Ginnifer Goodwin was darling in a black Azzaro dress and Brian Atwood shoes. Once guests had headed up to the Castel Sant'Angelo for a feast worthy of a Roman banquet. Guests either mingled in the candle-lit grounds of the grand castle or lounged on oversized floor cushions while supping prosecco and grazing on parmesan and prosciutto. The décor kept to the theme of a decadent Roman soiree, with tables bedecked in ivy and candles dangling from bay trees.
-
3. Bulgari 210509 Margherita Missoni
Rome resident Margherita Missoni was pretty as ever in a billowing missoni-print blouse and short shorts. "I live in Rome but I've never been to this castle," she told us "it's absolutely magical here, and so nice to see it being used for something other than a tourist attraction."
-
4. Bulgari 210509 Chloe Sevigny
Chloe Sevigny looked ultra-cool in a very modern take at Roman dressing in her silver one-shouldered Acne sheath. "I wanted to wear the famous Bulgari coin necklace but I'm Roman enough in this toga!" she exclaimed. She teamed her frock with Marni shoes and a vintage Bulgari handbag. We wanted to know if she was up for a raucous night; "I might end up dancing later… But it depends what the music's like," she told us.
-
5. Bulgari 210509 Jason Lewis
Jason Lewis is the hunk that wowed Samantha in Sex and the City and he certainly managed to impress us a the Bulgari party. Dressed in a smart-casual combo of suit and open necked shirt, the handsome model-turned-actor struck a nonchalant pose for the cameras on the way into the party. Lewis was keen to chat about his upcoming film, The Eastmans, which is due for release later this year.
-
6. Bulgari 210509 Jessica Alba
"I'm in all Prada!" exclaimed Jessica Alba when we asked what she was wearing. After supping aperitivo, guests were ushered up a spiral cobbled staircase to the castle's roof terrace where a DJ spun tunes to the crowd of celebrities and glossy Italians.
