Selma Blair arrived at the Bulgari birthday party in sparkling style wearing a shocking pink Versace couture dress teamed with glittering Bulgari diamonds. Selma was just one of the celebrities along with Jessica Alba, Chloe Sevigny and Ginnifer Goodwin who flew into Rome to celebrate the jewellery house's 125th anniversary. The party started with a sneak peek of the exhibition of Bulgari gems at Rome's Palazzo delle Esposizioni which included Elizabeth Taylor's own (extensive) personal collection of Bulgari jewellery. As the evening progressed the throng of party-goers relocated up the hill to the Renaissance Castel Sant'Angelo overlooking Rome and all its historical sights.