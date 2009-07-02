Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen made a dramatic entrance as he jet-skied into Amsterdam's canals last Friday for the Dutch premiere of his new film Bruno.

Wearing a cropped blazer and showing off his red thong and toned abs, Sasha looked quite the part as he struck various poses with hunky male models in the city's red light district. "For too long, guys coming here from around the world have been forced to have sex with women. It gives me great pleasure to declare Amsterdam's pink light district officially open for business," he said standing in front of a pink lit brothel before getting into a black car and waving goodbye to the shocked onlookers.

