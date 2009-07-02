5 Mar 2018
Bruno's World Tour
1. Isla Fisher at the LA premiere of Bruno 2
Supporting her man, Isla Fisher gave a huge wave to the crowd at the film premiere of Bruno in LA. Isla opted for a satin green Stella McCartney dress with lace detailing and white yoke and with a glowing complexion and tousled locks she looked truly radiant.
2. Party 010709 Bruno in Sydney
Later that evening the star brought traffic to a halt in Sydney. Dressed in shining armour and leading a white stallion, with fist in the air, he yelled at screaming fans 'vassup Sydney, do you like my helmet?' And continued 'ich have been to seven countries in the last 18 days, which is more than any Austrian since 1941.'
To follow Bruno on his worldwide tour, check out our gallery as we update you with all the pictures from his following destinations….
3. Sasha Baron Cohen as Bruno in Sydney
Dressed in a saccharine schoolboy outfit complete with cap and satchel the comedian poses in front of the Sydney Harbour Bridge in preparation for the premiere of his film later that evening. Commenting on Aussie dress Bruno said, "to be honest I'm a little bit disappointed because I know 150 years ago Britain sent all their gay guys over here, so ich expected a little bit more flair," he said. And when questioned by MTV's host Ruby Rose, Bruno's overall message for the people of Sydney was, "ich vill play your shvantzes like didgeridoos!"
4. Christina Ricci at Bruno premiere in LA
Wearing a slate grey satin Opening Ceremony dress, Christina Ricci boosted her small figure by cinching it at the waist with a thin gold belt and finishing off the look with strappy Lanvin platforms and matching clutch. Her sleek fringed do and neutral make-up create a very sophisticated look.
5. Bruno premiere in Madrid
'Animal instinct'....Bruno trotts to the premiere of his film in Madrid. Charging down the red carpet, Sasha Baron Cohen clad in head to toe bull get-up - complete with reproductive organs is flanked by two 'matadors' while waving his hoof at the crowd.
6. Bruno in London
Bruno made another dramatic entrance as he posed in front of crowds at Leicester Square. Dressed in his very own version of a Household Cavalry guard's uniform, Sasha and co danced to Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive". In his thick Austrian accent, Bruno declared, "I'm hoping this will be the biggest movie starring a gay Austrian since 'Terminator 2'. Talking of politicians, Gordon Brown... I mean, what is she all about? She is the gayest guy I have ever seen. Gordon, love, you need to take off those high heels and come out of that closet one of these days." And continued to joke...having a stab at the model Naomi Campbell he said, "and Naomi, it is wonderful that after 20 years of fame in this business she has remained a total b***h". Isla Ficher, Sasha's financee meanwhile walked the red carpet alone. Other celebrities who attended included celebrity chef Nigella Lawson, comedian Mathew Horne and style sisters Pixie and Peaches Geldof.
7. Bruno in LA
Dressed in leather hotpants, knee high boots, military jacket and cap 'Bruno' aka Sasha Baron Cohen exploded into the Grauman's Chinese theatre in LA for the next stage of his world tour. Brandishing a gold 'Chanel' gun the comedian posed alongside scantily clad women before heading to the premiere of his film.
8. Rosario Dawson at the LA premiere of Bruno
Actress Rosario Dawson looked effortlessly stylish and sophisticated at the Bruno film premiere in LA. Dressed in a LBD Narciso Rodriguez number with keyhole detailing the actress was all smiles.
9. Bruno premiere in Berlin
Next stop...Berlin. Dressed in an all pink skin pink body suit with sewn on um, extras, the comedian posed with models in similar attire in front of the Brandenburg gate in Berlin. He then went on to perform a dance entitled "United Colours of Brunotton"...hilarious!
10. Bruno premiere in Amsterdam
Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen made a dramatic entrance as he jet-skied into Amsterdam's canals last Friday for the Dutch premiere of his new film Bruno.
Wearing a cropped blazer and showing off his red thong and toned abs, Sasha looked quite the part as he struck various poses with hunky male models in the city's red light district. "For too long, guys coming here from around the world have been forced to have sex with women. It gives me great pleasure to declare Amsterdam's pink light district officially open for business," he said standing in front of a pink lit brothel before getting into a black car and waving goodbye to the shocked onlookers.
We've been following Bruno around the globe, check out our gallery for the complete world tour...
