BRITS 2011
1. Brit Awards 2011
Cheryl Cole shimmied down the red carpet in a fabulous floor length black sequinned Stella McCartney dress. With a high neck and long sleeves, the dressed plunged at the back and split high on the thigh to reveal tanned pins and nude Christian Louboutin stilettos. Just missing out on the Brit for Best Female, she was a winner in the glam factor stakes with an Alexander McQueen clutch bag at her side.
2. Brit Awards 2011
Fashion forward Brit winner Rihanna worked a stunning Christian Dior Haute Couture collection for her red carpet appearance. With an amethyst floral print bustier and full turquoise skirt met in the middle with a lime green oversized bow, the dress was a burst of colour. Never one to fear brights, Rihanna fashioned the frock with luminous Christian Louboutin heels and her cherry red hair swept across her face.
3. Brit Awards 2011
Winner of the Critics Choice Award, Jessie J braved the cold in a thigh-skimming emerald dress by queen of fashion Vivienne Westwood. She teamed the sculpted mini with outline tights and sky-high Louboutin stilettos, and finished the look with scarlet lips.
4. Brit Awards 2011
Ellie Goulding went for Vivienne Westwood in a modern take on a classic Grecian gown. Giving the slinky cream silk a punk edge, she teamed the dress with faded pink hair, black nail varnish and studded stilettos. Dame Vivienne would approve!
5. Brit Awards 2011
InStyle favourite Eliza Doolittle proved she wasn’t afraid to play with fashion by wearing a dress by London Fashion Week favourite Mark Fast back to front. She teamed the white knitted dress adorned with streaming pink tassels with mega hair and mega teal wedges.
6. Brit Awards 2011
Corinne Bailey Rae went for volume with a pretty purple puffball and her cute curly locks maximised. Keeping accessories simple, she teamed the look with T-bar stilettos and a gorgeous colour block Yves Saint Laurent clutch.
7. Brit Awards 2011
Sophie Ellis Bextor looked 50s glam in a gorgeous red Dolce & Gabbana black polka dot prom-style dress as she arrived at the BRITs. We love her matching red lippy and elegant up-do.
8. Brit Awards 2011
Paloma Faith channelled her usual vibrant burlesque-vintage style in a stunning sparkling strapless Vivienne Westwood, floor-length gown. She added a giant black bow to give the ensemble a unique style stamp.
9. Brit Awards 2011
Avril Lavigne hit the red carpet in vintage jewel and tassel Julien Macdonald dress. Teaming the black dress with black Gina pumps, Avril went all out on colour in her hair with pink and green stripes running through her ruffled locks.
10. Brit Awards 2011
It was the first BRITs ceremony for X Factor winner Matt Cardle but we’re sure it won’t be his last. We love his nice guy style and the checked shirt under woollen suit worked for us!
11. Brit Awards 2011
Radio One DJ Fearne Cotton aptly went for a British designer for The BRITs, choosing a printed shift dress by Alice Temperely. To add a vintage spin to her look Fearne accessorised with a cute box bag and added a splash of colour with red patent heels.
12. Brit Awards 2011
Former Pussycat Dolls singer Kimberly Wyatt went all white in a brocade mini with nude heels to waltz the red carpet. The singer looked almost Marilyn-esque with her hair in bold blonde rolled curls.
13. Brit Awards 2011
Mini Motown diva and niece of Amy Winehouse, Dionne Bromfield stayed simple but oh-so stylish in a geometric shift dress, black tights and black platform pumps.
14. Brit Awards 2011
Music maestro Mark Ronson did cooky cool by adding white patent lace-ups and a whisp of blonde in his quiff to a buttoned-up double-breasted suit.
15. Brit Awards 2011
Plan B worked an all-black suit with a grey tie as he entered the BRITs ready for his huge on-stage performance.
16. Brit Awards 2011
Stylish soprano Katherine Jenkins opted for the classics with a divine Vivienne Westwood corset dress and Christian Louboutin platform stilettos. The emerald florals on her dress were stunningly set off by a deep red on her lips.
17. Brit Awards 2011
Dizzee Rascal was his usual super suave self on the BRITs red carpet in a silky black Dolce & Gabbana suit and bright white shirt all tied up with a polka dot bow tie. Last year’s winner of Best International Male, Dizzee handed over the 2011 award to Plan B.
18. Brit Awards 2011
Strictly Come Dancing star Alesha Dixon went for gold in a thigh-skimming embellished dress, a IMI Luxury clutch and sparkling stiletto sandals. Prepared for the February chill, Alesha topped her look with a distressed leather jacket for the red carpet marathon.
19. Brit Awards 2011
Gavin & Stacey star James Corden played host at the BRITs 2011, entertaining the crowd with his quick-quips and inimitable humour. We loved James’ on-stage antics with winner Justin Bieber as he teased the pint-sized popstar about his hair.
20. Brit Awards 2011
Capital Radio’s breakfast duo Johnny Vaughn and Lisa Snowdon looked quite the stylish pair. Johnny went for a classic suit while Lisa shone in a luminous neon a-symmetrical mini with metallic accessories. Oh, and we particularly love Lisa’s coral pout!
21. Brit Awards 2011
Ex-Atomic Kitten Liz McClarnon opted for the failsafe LBD but made it really work with a hint of leopard print in her stilettos and a fishtail plait in her hair.
22. Brit Awards 2011
Radio One DJs Annie Mac, Jo Whiley and Sara Cox stuck together to strut their stuff down the red carpet. With Annie Mac in turquoise leopard print, Jo Whiley in A-symmetric orange and Sara Cox in a ruched black dress they proved they had plenty of red carpet clout.
23. Brit Awards 2011
Will Young looked as dapper as ever as he arrived on the BRITs red carpet, working a black jacket over purple trews.
24. Brit Awards 2011
Tess Daly and Vernon Kay styled up the red carpet as they arrived at the BRITs. Tess wore a rather revealing fuchsia-hued halterneck gown teamed with a neat up-do.
25. Brit Awards 2011
Dressed to impress, the big BRITs winner of the night Tinie Tempah looked ultra smart in his Dolce & Gabbana white tuxedo jacket, black trousers and trainers ensemble as he scooped TWO awards.
26. Brit Awards 2011
Peter Andre looked super suave as he arrived on the BRITs red carpet. Wearing a black tux style suit over an unbuttoned monochrome striped shirt with red detailing, Pete was ready to party at the glam bash.
27. Brit Awards 2011
It’s official - Bieber-fever has hit The BRITs! Winner of International Breakthrough Act Justin Bieber took the red carpet in his stride in a D&G zipped up leather jacket, black jeans and trainers.
28. Brit Awards 2011
Don’t Emma and Matt Willis make a handsome couple in matching monochrome! Looking lovely in lace, Emma kept her accessories minimal and her gorgeous pixie crop swept to the side. Matt harked back to his Busted days by teaming his smart suit with black Doc Martin shoes.
29. Brit Awards 2011
James Blunt went for an all-black look for his suit and shirt but kept the look cool and casual with an open neck and muddled hair.
30. Brit Awards 2011
Radio duo Jamie Theakston and Emma B teamed up to walk the red carpet together. Emma B went for prim and proper with a belted black dress with a pearl-embellished neckline, jazzing things up with a slick of red lipstick. Meanwhile, Jamie went for a smooth navy suit and tie with a tan.
31. Brit Awards 2011
Formula One speed demon Lewis Hamilton took his brother to The BRITs. The smiling pair matched in sharp shiny suits with Lewis adding that little bit extra in the form of a hot red Hermes belt.
32. Brit Awards 2011
BRIT Awards veterans Take That - including Robbie Williams - opened the night with a lavish performance of their new single Kidz which featured dancers in riot gear! Winning Best British Group, it was a far cry from the reformed five-some's cheesy performance back in 1994. Well done boys!
33. Brit Awards 2011
Celebrating a fantastic return to form, Brit singer Adele took to the stage to perform her stunning song Someone Like You.
34. Brit Awards 2011
BRIT award winner Rihanna strutted her stuff on stage in a slinky, sizzling black ensemble, singing a melody of her hits Only Girl In The World, S&M and What's My Name.
35. Brit Awards 2011
Winning the Best British Male Artist award, Plan B treated fans to a performance of his hits She Said and Prayin', going down the same riot-police route as Take That, but controversially setting alight to one of his dancers. Presenter James Cordon quipped after the performance 'That was like a really violent episode of Porridge.'
36. Brit Awards 2011
While X Factor judge Cheryl Cole left the awards empty-handed, she took to the stage to present Rihanna with the award for International Female Solo Artist.
37. Brit Awards 2011
Accepting her award from Cheryl Cole, Rihanna changed from her colourful Christian Dior gown, into a more demure, customised Oscar de la Renta strapless white floor-length gown with red roses scattered across it.
38. Brit Awards 2011
Band Mumford & Sons hit the stage to pick up their award for Mastercard British Album of the Year.
39. Brit Awards 2011
Fresh from appearing on the Grammys with Gwyneth Paltrow, BRIT winner Cee Lo Green took to the stage with his hit song in an equally flamboyant performance, this time with quirky songstress Paloma Faith.
40. Brit Awards 2011
Much cause for celebration, BRIT award winner Robbie Williams hit the after-party with wife Ayda Field in tow. With reports of a very large tab behind the bar, no doubt Robbie and the boys partied til the small hours!
41. Brit Awards 2011
Straight out of the BRITs and onto the next bash, Take That star Mark Owen and his wife headed to the Universal after-party held at The Savoy.
42. Brit Awards 2011
The smile of success! Gary Barlow looked very pleased as he headed out with his Take That bandmates to the fancy after-party held at The Savoy.
