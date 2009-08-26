5 Mar 2018
Britney Spears in Concert
1. Britney Performing at Madison Square Gardens
Kicking off the second leg of her Circus tour in Madison Square Gardens, Britney packed in the wow-factor by making a statement entrance in a hot air balloon basket in a sparkly sequin bodice.
2. Britney Performing at Madison Square Gardens
Britney was on red alert in shiny leggings, showing off her toned midriff with a lacy crop top.
3. Britney Performing at Madison Square Gardens
Could she be the sexiest police officer in the world? Britney rocked in her very arresting uniform!
4. Britney Performing at Madison Square Gardens
Showgirl: Britney strutted her stuff in a golden cage, surrounded by near-naked men!
5. Britney Performing at Madison Square Gardens
Britney jumped through hoops (sorry, we couldn't resist!) to make her Circus tour high-energy and ultra-buzzy.
6. Britney Performing at Madison Square Gardens
In a sexy futuristic bodice, Britney looked tour-toned and super-sexy.
7. Britney Performing at Madison Square Gardens
Dancing Queen: Flanked by a host of lace-clad male and female back-ups, Britney showed off her fancy footwork in a crystal-embellished bra-top.
8. Britney Performing at Madison Square Gardens
Swing out, sister! Britney's tour mixed traditional Circus elements with hot to trot outfits and overtones.
9. Britney Performing at Madison Square Gardens
Probably not for the mantelpiece, but Britney still looked cute as she performed inside a giant picture frame.
10. Britney Performing at Madison Square Gardens
Is it hot in here? Britney cools herself down with an oversized sparkly fan.
11. Britney Performing at Madison Square Gardens
Super-cute in an LWD (Little White Dress), Britney sang her heart out from her purple-cushioned swing seat
12. Britney Performing at Madison Square Gardens
Channelling Aladdin-style glamour, Britney glimmered from head-to-toe in her sequin-covered harem-pant ensemble.
13. Britney Performing at Madison Square Gardens
Military precision: Britney oozed confidence in her cute khaki army jacket.
14. Britney Performing at Madison Square Gardens
As she performed in a monochrome corset and oversized baby-pink feather boa, Britney had a huge grin for her fans.
15. Britney Performing at Madison Square Gardens
Another song, another gleaming barely-there outfit! This time, a hot-pink peek-a-boo, fringed number. Cute.
