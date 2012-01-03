SEE PICS: Victoria Beckham, Kate Hudson, Stella McCartney, Sarah Burton, Kate Moss...
British Fashion Awards 2011
1. Marc Jacobs and Kate Moss
2. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham scooped the coveted Designer Brand of the Year gong, beating It-brands Burberry, Stella McCartney and Tom Ford, sporting an elegant black gown of her own design. The fashionista tearfully thanking her parents (who were in tow), her four kids and her husband, David, “without whom I really wouldn’t have had the courage to do this”. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house, although the mood was lightened when Victoria apologised for being “so rubbish”.
3. Kate Hudson and Stella McCartney
Kate Hudson, who delivered Stella MCartney’s trophy for Red Carpet Designer of the Year with a witty speech (read from her iPhone), mock-thanking the designer for landing her on the worst-dressed lists when she wore a Stella-designed dress to the Oscars in 2001.
4. Olivia Palermo
Clad in a Matthew Williamson dress and Topshop booties, Olivia Palermo presented Mary Katrantzou with the Emerging Talent Ready-to-Wear award.
5. Sarah Burton
Sarah Burton was the woman of the hour at the British Fashion Awards, where she scooped the top accolade of the night, Designer of the Year. The Alexander McQueen designer, who created Kate Middleton's exquisite lace wedding dress, credited her team for all their hard work.
6. Georgia May Jagger
Model of the Year nominee Georgia May Jagger chose a Twenties-style Julien Macdonald dress for the event.
7. Henry Holland
House of Holland designer and creator of a movie for Film InStyle, Henry Holland looked every inch the Clark Gable with his tux and slicked-back hair.
8. Tali Lennox
Model Tali Lennox quite literally shone in a gold floor-length Mulberry gown.
9. Kate Hudson and Matt Bellamy
Kate Hudson was a knock-out in a black Stella McCartney dress. She was accompanied by her fiance Matt Bellamy.
10. Marc Jacobs and Victoria Beckham
Marc Jacobs presented his friend (and one-time model of his campaigns) Victoria Beckham with her award for Designer Brand of the Year.
11. Samantha Cameron
In her capacity as ambassador for the British Fashion Council, the PM's wife, Samantha Cameron, presented Sarah Burton with her award for Designer of the Year.
12. Kelly Brook
Kelly Brook was all curves and swagger in her asymmetrical white gown that was split to the thigh.
13. Kate Moss
No one could glam up a mesh dress better than Kate Moss. The supermodel hit the British Fashion Awards in a slinky net dress topped with a sumptuous black fur and uber-sexy red lips.
14. Colin Firth and Livia Giuggioli
Colin Firth was as dapper as ever in his tuxedo, flanked by his fashion designer wife, Livia Giuggioli.
15. Amber Le Bon
Amber Le Bon looked all ready for summer in her adorable fit-and-flare printed frock.
16. Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney worked a printed jumpsuit from her forthcoming spring/summer collection to pick up the red Carpet Designer of the Year award.
17. Alice Temperley
Alice Temperley brightened up her chic monochrome ensemble with bold red lips.
18. Livia Giuggioli, Colin Firth and Victoria Beckham
Livia Giuggioli, Colin Firth and Victoria Beckham - what a chic trio!
19. Alexa Chung
It was a match made in fashion heaven last night when Alexa Chung picked up her British Style Icon trophy at the British Fashion Awards in a Sixties-style minidress by Christopher Kane, winner of the New Establishment Award. Modelling her effortless chic, Alexa declared: “This is for girls who dress like awkward boys!” upon scooping her trophy.
20. Romola Garai
The Crimson Petal and The White star, Romola Garai was ladylike in a star-print tee and lace skirt, both by Mulberry.
21. Mary Katrantzou
Mary Katrantzou was the first winner of the night, scooping the Emerging Talent Ready-to-Wear award with a heartfelt speech.
22. Stella Tennant
Brit supermodel Stella Tennant was the deserving recipient of the Model of the Year award.
23. Erdem Moralioglu
Designer Erdem Moralioglu brought along his twin sister Sara to the fash bash, where he was nominated for the New Establishment and Designer of the Year awards.
24. Charlotte Dellal
The Charlotte Olympia designer took home the Accessory Designer of the Year trophy.
25. Harold Tillman and Hayley Atwell
Chairman of the British Fashion Council, Harold Tillman, posed for photos alongside Brit rising star Hayley Atwell, who looked ravishing in Mulberry.
26. Caroline Sieber
Stylist and It-Girl Caroline Sieber worked a cute printed dress for the VIP party.
27. Matthew Williamson and Poppy Delevigne
Model Poppy Delevigne caught up with her designer friend Matthew Williamson at the party.
28. Christopher Kane and Alexa Chung
The willowy Alexa Chung was the perfect model for Christopher Kane's stunning embellished dress.
29. Abigail Clancy
Abbey Clancy was statuesque in a nude-hued column carpet-sweeper.
30. Anya Hindmarch
Handbag designer extraordinaire Anya Hindmarch worked an all-black ensemble on the night.
31. Daphne Guinness
Fashion muse Daphne Guinness wore an attention-grabbing PVC confection.
