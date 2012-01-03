British Fashion Awards 2011

Victoria Beckham scooped the coveted Designer Brand of the Year gong, beating It-brands Burberry, Stella McCartney and Tom Ford, sporting an elegant black gown of her own design. The fashionista tearfully thanking her parents (who were in tow), her four kids and her husband, David, “without whom I really wouldn’t have had the courage to do this”. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house, although the mood was lightened when Victoria apologised for being “so rubbish”.