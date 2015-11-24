British Fashion Awards 2015 In Pictures

The winners of the British Fashion Awards 2015 were announced at last night's ceremony. With the biggest models, actors and designers out at the London Coliseum to see who picks up the esteemed awards, it always makes for brilliant red carpet watching. See the best pictures

This year, it was a pretty starry turn-out from the fashion, film and music industries - and, as usual, it was one of the awards ceremonies where the A-list look like they're actually having a good time.

From the designer celeb duos, to the pals presenting each others awards, it makes for some fun picture opportunities. Not only the red carpet looks, although the fashion - obviously - is pretty much the best of the whole year, but the insight into industry relations.

We all know Erdem Moralioglu and Alexa Chung are friends, so it wasn't surprising that's who she was wearing, but we did rate those pics of her presenting his Establishment Designer Awards. Current X Factor judges Nick Grimshaw and Cheryl reunited on the red carpet for some chummy looking pictures, too, though it was Model Of The Year Jourdan Dunn and her Balmain main man and award presenter Olivier Rousteing's red carpet larks which made for the best pictures.

JW Anderson had a great night, picking up two awards - for both Menswear and Womenswear, while it was all-round success for London designers Mary Katrantzou, Erdem and Grace Wales Bonner who all picked up awards.

Though you expect a good A-list crowd, 2015 saw an impressive line-up, including Karl Lagerfeld, the Beckhams, Salma Hayek, Kate Bosworth and husband Michael Polish, Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders (as Patsy and Eddy), Poppy Delevingne, Karlie Kloss and loads more.

