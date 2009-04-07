5 Mar 2018
Brit Awards Nominations 2009
Nominations for the Brit Awards 2009 were announced at The Roundhouse in Camden last night, and it was a poptastic line-up that made the final cut. The artists who received the most nominations were Welsh popster Duffy who's achieved worldwide chart domination with her hit album, Rockferry and Coldplay; both are up for a total of four awards each. Hosting the event was Fearne Cotton, who was joined by Girls Aloud singers Kimberley Walsh and Cheryl Cole as she announced the 2009 Brit Awards Nominees.
Fearne Cotton hung out with Australian singer Gabriella Cilmi. Gabriella who gave a rocking performance at the nominations ceremony is up for Best International Female Solo Artist against the likes of Beyonce, Katy Perry, Pink and Santogold.
The Girls Aloud lasses had their glad rags on as this year's nominees were announced. Kimberley showed off her curves in a body-con dress with graphic neon pink design while Cheryl got her pins out in a white mini skirt tied with a huge black bow belt. The girls had reason to celebrate as they've been nominated in two categories; Best British Single for The Promise and Best British Group, up against Coldplay, Elbow, Radiohead and Take That.
The nation's sweetheart Cheryl Cole was perfectly put together as always in her white mini and grey off-the-shoulder top. The X-Factor judge not only had her Girls' Aloud success to celebrate last night; Alexandra Burke who she mentored throughout the X Factor series has been nominated for Best British Single for her Christmas hit, Hallelujah.
5. Florence and the Machine Brit Noms 20/01/09Performing at the awards nominations party was Florence and the Machine. The Brit Awards Ceremony will take place on 18th February at Earl's Court and will be presented by Kylie Minogue along with Gavin and Stacey stars James Corden and Matthew Horne. Expect a night of first class pop entertainment as Girls Aloud, Take That, Coldplay, Pet Shop Boys, U2, King's of Leon and Duffy all take to the stage. We absolutely cannot wait!
Fearne Cotton was her usual chirpy stylish self in this fabulous studded shift dress. The InStyle cover girl was charged with presenting the nominations which Duffy and Coldplay dominated.
7. White Brit Noms 20/01/09X-Factor star Laura White was all smiles as she joined the pop throng at Camden's Roundhouse for the Brit Awards Nominations to represent the X-Factor Finalists who are nominated for Best British Single for their version of Mariah Carey's Hero. We haven't heard much of the one time X-Factor favourite since her untimely departure from our favourite reality TV show but we're hoping that an appearance at the Brit's last night might mean her we'll be hearing more of her dulcet tones soon.
8. Brown Brit Noms 20/01/09One to watch for 2009 is most definitely new singer on the block VV Brown. With a catchy debut single, Crying Blood, and song writing credits that include Sugababes and the Pussycat Dolls under her belt, we're dying to see what she'll come out with in the coming year!
