The music industry swooped on the Indigo Club in London's O2 arena last night as the Brit Awards nominations for 2010 were announced. There's a real buzz about this year's awards as the Brits come into their 30th year. With names such as Lady GaGa, Dizzee Rascal and Cheryl Cole on the list of nominees, we're looking forward to a seriously star-studded ceremony on 16th February. Last night's presenter, Fearne Cotton, was cute in a bright blue Olivia Rubin dress which she wore with her hair in a vintage waved style.