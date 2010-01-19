5 Mar 2018
Brit Awards Nominations
The music industry swooped on the Indigo Club in London's O2 arena last night as the Brit Awards nominations for 2010 were announced. There's a real buzz about this year's awards as the Brits come into their 30th year. With names such as Lady GaGa, Dizzee Rascal and Cheryl Cole on the list of nominees, we're looking forward to a seriously star-studded ceremony on 16th February. Last night's presenter, Fearne Cotton, was cute in a bright blue Olivia Rubin dress which she wore with her hair in a vintage waved style.
Pixie Lott arrived in style at the Brit Awards nominations in a cute LBD with ruffled shoulders and a sweet bow hair accessory. The pretty popster is up for three Brit Awards, Best British Single, Best British Breakthrough Artist and Best British Female. Good luck Pixie!
JLS were their usual handsome selves as they headed into the Indigo club to find out whether they'd made it into the nominations shortlist. The group are up for three awards in total.
La Roux's Elly Jackson was on shining form in her silver eye make-up, metallic coat and shiny loafers as she made her way into the awards nominations ceremony.
N-Dubz got a nod in the Brits nominations as their collaboration with Tinchy Stryder are up for Best Single.
Australian songstress Gabriella Cilmi was all dolled up and ready to party as she headed into the Brit Awards nominations. The singer wore a fab little white dress by hot London designer William Tempest and skyscraper heels.
There were screams from the crowd as JLS – Ashton Merrygold, Marvin Humes, Jonathan Gill and Ortise Williams - joined Fearne Cotton on stage for a chat.
Tinchy Stryder was on popstar form as he kept his sunglasses firmly in place as he took to the stage to perform. The talented singer is up for the Best Single Award for his track Number 1 featuring N-Dubz.
Pixie Lott made a swift wardrobe change then got on stage to perform to the crowd at the Brit Nominations party.
New girl on the block Ellie Goulding is up for Critic's Choice Award. Ellie gave a storming performance wearing a twinkling sequin jacket and skinny black jeans and we're sure she won a heap of new fans in the process.
