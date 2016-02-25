Brit Awards 2016: The Instagram GOLD From The Night

What really went on at the Brit Awards 2016 - from the getting ready pics, the red carpet, the ceremony and the after parties...

The Brit Awards 2016 was BRILLIANT – what with Adele swearing, crying, apologising and absolutely nailing it, Bieber doing his thang and Rihanna and Drake giving pretty much the most NSFW performance the Brits has ever seen.

We've all seen the red carpet pics (some, erm, interesting outfit choices), we all know the winners (and if you don't, assume it's Adele) but what really went on behind the scenes and at the parties that the paps didn't get, but Instagram did?

So what really went on at the Brit Awards 2016? Jourdan Dunn shared some classic getting-ready snaps, of her looking FLY (but late, apparently). Then there's the red carpet, inside the ceremony (Drake Instagrammed some pretty risqué pics of him and Riri!) and (our favourite) the after-party pics where the celebs change out of their red carpet looks and have real fun.

See the best behind the scenes pics from the Brits 2016...