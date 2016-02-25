Brit Awards 2016: Inside The Starriest After Parties...

See what happened when the stars moved on from The O2...

The Brit Awards are always a good night - and 2016 was pretty much the best yet, what with Adele's dramatic performance (crying, swearing, apologising - what a hero), Rihanna and Drake's NSFW dancing and - of course - Bieber just being Bieber.

Then there was LOADS of parties across London - and Team InStyle was at them to join in the post-ceremony celebrations. The Warner Music Group party was pretty starry - with everyone from the fashion elite - including Suki and Immy Waterhouse and Alexa Chung - to the music people like (the newly-pumped) Mark Ronson and the new-gen celebs like Brooklyn Beckham and Rafferty Law. Abbey Clancy and Oliver Cheshire were hanging out, as were some members of the so-called Balmain Army.

Everyone was looking MEGA glam in velvet, sequins, faux fur and leopard print - apart from Immy Waterhouse and Billie JD Porter who chose to go dress down casual.

Adele, who's not usually one for after parties, went to Sony, and Karlie Kloss hit up Universal's. Then classic Bieber - he decided to host his own party, which had the biggest model squad of the moment on the guest list... Jourdan Dunn, Lily Donaldson - you know the one.

