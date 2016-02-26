Brit Awards 2016: The Best Red Carpet And Ceremony Moments, As They Happen

The Brit Awards took place in London last night - and what a night it was. One of the biggest events in the music industry calendar, the 2016 show - which was sponsored by Raymond Weil - carried some serious star power - and Team InStyle had a front row seat at The O2 to take in all the action, as it happened.

This year, Rihanna, Adele, Justin Bieber, Coldplay were all in attendance, and took to the (pretty impressive) stage in London to perform. Word was that it would be Riri's raunchiest performance to date... and having watched her sizzle her way through her set with Drake, we can confirm it was certainly one of them.

As well as celebrating the past year's music highs, there were tributes to David Bowie by Annie Lennox, Gary Oldman (who collected a posthumous Icon Award on the late star's behalf) and singer Lorde, who took to the stage to perform Life On Mars with Bowie's original backing band. It was spine tingling.

As usual, the red carpet was awash with designer dresses - with Cheryl's sunny yellow Zuhair Murad mini and Rihanna's lilac Giorgio Armani Privé gown adding an injection of spring colour to proceedings. Meanwhile, Alexa Chung sizzled in black velvet Preen and Laura Whitmore firmly upped her fashion ante in a feathered Julien Macdonald frock. But it was the evening's biggest winner, Adele, who really got the Internet talking, stepping out in not just one, but two stunning scarlet gowns - the first a ruffled creation by Giambattista Valli, and the second a sequinned Valentino number, from the label's AW16 collection.

So who won what? Well it's safe to say Adele's going to need a bigger mantlepiece, after collecting no less than four awards - and winning almost every category she was nominated in. Brit solo star James Bay also took home a prize, while Justin Bieber was also awarded a gong. See the FULL Brit Awards 2016 winners list for a rundown of exactly who walked away with what.



Missed out on any of the action? The Brit Awards 2015 performances will be available to stream free of charge on Google Play Music and YouTube, official partners of the night - or catch our rundown of the best moments from the Brit Awards 2016.

Here's to next year...