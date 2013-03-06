6 Mar 2013
Brit Awards 2010 After Parties
-
1. EMI Brits After Party, Fearne Cotton
Fearne Cotton changed into a polka-dot monochrome number for the EMI Brits after party. Still working that funky side plait!
-
2. EMI Brits After Party, James Corden with Freddie Flintoff and guest
James Corden and cricketer Freddie Flintoff partied on at the EMI Brits bash at Super Club.
-
3. EMI Brits After Party, Jamie Redknapp
Jamie Redknapp looked gorgeous as usual as he arrived at the EMI Brits after party in all black.
-
4. EMI Brits After Party, Robbie Williams with girlfriend Ayda Field
After receiving the Outstanding Contibution Award, Robbie Williams celebrated with girlfriend Ayda Field at the EMI after party.
-
5. EMI Brits After Party, Geri Halliwell and Henry Beckwith
Geri Halliwell enjoyed the EMI Brits after party with beau Henry Beckwith at the Supper
-
6. Universal Brits After Party, Lady Gaga with Philip Treacy
'Thank you for my headpiece. Mwah!' Lady GaGa expressed her thanks to Philip Treacy for providing her with the talking point of the night: her statement head gear.
-
7. Universal Brits After Party, Florence Welch with Pixie Geldof
Ex-squeeze me! Florence Welch and Pixie Geldof enjoyed a girlie cuddle at the Universal Brits after party bash.
-
8. Universal Brits After Party, Nicola Roberts
Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts worked a colour block origami-style mini at the Universal Brits after party, held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel.
-
9. Universal Brits After Party, Courtney Love
Courtney Love changed out of her Miu Miu spring 2010 dress and into a sophisticated LBD at the Universal Brits after party at the Mandarin Hotel.
-
10. Universal Brits After Party, Florence Welch
Florence Welch let her hair down at the Universal Brits after party, and took to the decks to entertain the crowd - and herself, by the looks of things.
6 Mar 2013
