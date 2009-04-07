It seems that more than a few people we know got engaged over the Christmas holidays and thoughts are turning to dresses, flowers and that all important diamond. Anne Hathaway and Kate Hudson's latest flick, Bride Wars, will be a comfort to anybody who's concerned they're about to turn into a seating plan-wielding bridezilla. The pair play best friends who become engaged at the same time and accidentally find themselves booked into the same venue. A Bride War ensues as the pair battle it out to see who will win the fight to have the wedding of their dreams. The girls are pictured here with the film's director, Gary Winick. Bucking the trend for the usual red carpet, the stars walked down the 'aisle' on a blue carpet for the premiere, which was, rather fittingly, strewn with petals and confetti.