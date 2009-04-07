5 Mar 2018
Bride Wars Premiere, New York
1. Hathaway Winick Hudson Bride Wars LA 05/01/09
It seems that more than a few people we know got engaged over the Christmas holidays and thoughts are turning to dresses, flowers and that all important diamond. Anne Hathaway and Kate Hudson's latest flick, Bride Wars, will be a comfort to anybody who's concerned they're about to turn into a seating plan-wielding bridezilla. The pair play best friends who become engaged at the same time and accidentally find themselves booked into the same venue. A Bride War ensues as the pair battle it out to see who will win the fight to have the wedding of their dreams. The girls are pictured here with the film's director, Gary Winick. Bucking the trend for the usual red carpet, the stars walked down the 'aisle' on a blue carpet for the premiere, which was, rather fittingly, strewn with petals and confetti.
2. Hathaway Hudson Bride Wars 05/01/09
Anne Hathaway and Kate Hudson played Bride and Groom at the New York Premiere of Bride Wars. The co-stars and now close friends were acting out their own wedding with Anne in a chic androgynous black suit and Kate in a dramatic floorlength Oscar De La Renta frock. And of course no wedding would be complete without a splash of sparkling jewels. The girls were both decked out in Tiffany & Co's finest, with Anne sporting a diamond Stitches ring set in platinum and gold, while Kate was showing off a rather fabulous diamond and sapphire Hexagon bracelet. Tiffany's really is the essential shop for any groom to be... Men, take note!
3. Hudson Bride Wars 05/01/09Kate Hudson graced the blue carpet in a striking monochrome Oscar De La Renta fishtail gown, which she complimented with a simple, loosely pulled black plait. Kate and Anne play two childhood friends in Bride Wars who turn against each other after their dream weddings are accidentally planned for the same location… on the same day!
4. Wang Bride Wars 05/01/09Considering the subject matter of the film, it was only natural that possibly one of the most iconic wedding dress designers of all time was in attendence. Vera Wang created both of the lead characters stunning wedding gowns in the film, so we reckon it's well worth seeing for that fact alone!
5. Rinna Bride Wars 05/01/09Actress Lisa Rinna was one of the many 'wedding guests' who turned out to see the premiere of the film in New York. The Melrose Place actress was pretty in pink in this vibrant figure hugging bandage dress.
6. Hathaway Johnston Bride Wars 05/01/09Anne Hathaway caught up with actress Kristen Johnston at the premiere, who also stars in the film. The statuesque actress plays a close friend of Anne's character in the flick, supporting her through the trials and tribulations of the Bride Wars, and helping to realise her dream wedding.
